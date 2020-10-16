The stock is one of the higher-yielding defense stocks, and it is trading at one of the lowest valuations.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) remains one of my favorite dividend growth stocks. The company is also the only defense contractor that is a Dividend Aristocrat. It also happens to be one of two undervalued prime defense contractors at the moment. However, I am largely bearish on Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) due to poor operational execution and low margins. That leaves General Dynamics, which I think is undervalued and is a great deal at sub-$140 and a good buy at sub-$150. The company does face some headwinds from its business jet segment, but I think demand will recover as the economy recovers. The defense segments are performing decently, and the backlog for nuclear submarines is robust. As one of the higher-yielding defense contractors (over 3%), 25+ years of annual dividend growth, and a low valuation, I view General Dynamics as a buy.

Source: General Dynamics

Overview of General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a diversified aerospace and defense company that traces its founding to 1899. The company operates through five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. On the defense side, the company is the market leader in land combat systems. General Dynamics makes the well-known M1-series of tanks and the Stryker vehicle. General Dynamics is also one of two manufacturers of nuclear submarines including the Virginia-class and the Columbia-class submarines. The company also makes surface combatant and support ships, oil tankers, and cargo ships. Other defense businesses include munitions, armaments, weapons systems, cyber, cloud, data analytics, electronic systems, repair and modernization services, etc. The commercial side is primarily manufacturing and selling Gulfstream business jets. General Dynamics is the market leader in long-range business jets with about 50% market share. Total revenue was $39,350 million in 2019.

Business Jet Demand Is Forecast to Recover

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the commercial aviation market. The short-term impact was severe for General Dynamics. Many business jet deliveries have been delayed and there was a slowdown in service work. Further, new orders have declined in the past two quarters.

Commercial airline travel is still very low and will likely not fully rebound for years. For instance, TSA checkpoint travel numbers are still below 50% of last year. Demand for large commercial airplanes is expected to take a few years to recover and return to long-term growth trends.

However, over the long term, business jet demand is forecast to recover faster than demand for large commercial airplanes. A recent survey by Honeywell (NYSE:HON), which makes engines for business jets, showed that business jet usage should rebound to 80% to 85% of 2019 levels in Q4 2020 with a rebound to pre-pandemic levels by middle of 2021. A key finding was that:

Five-year purchase plans for new business jets are down less than one percentage point compared with last year's survey,” and “4 of 5 operators in the survey said their buying plans have not been affected by COVID-19.

This means that despite lower expected usage in 2020 (82% said they would fly less in the survey), long-term demand is still robust. This bodes well for General Dynamics business jet sales in 2021. Granted, numbers will be lower in 2020, especially due to the weak second quarter. But if the results of survey hold true, this should translate into higher sales in the second half of 2020 and into 2021.

Nuclear Submarines Will Drive Revenue and Profitability

As one of two manufacturers of nuclear submarines, General Dynamics is in an oligopoly. However, due to the complexity and scale of building nuclear submarines, it is really more of synergistic effort rather than competition. For example, for the Virginia-class attack submarine, both General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls are listed as the builders and have alternated producing boats. Similarly, for the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, both companies are again listed as the builders.

General Dynamics was awarded $22.2 billion contract for the Virginia-class submarines and also $11.5 billion for the first two Columbia-class submarines when funding is received from Congress. This contributed to a near record companywide backlog of $82.7 billion and over $42 billion backlog in the Marine Systems segment at the end of Q2 2020. Both programs have decades-long lifecycles and will lead to repair, support, and modernization contracts in the future.

There is some risk that both programs do not receive their full funding, but I view this as unlikely. Granted, there is the possibility of defense budget cuts due to a new administration and the high budget and federal deficits. But the DoD has a long-term, 30-year plan to have a 355 ship Navy by 2034. A good part of that increase is in ballistic missile and attack submarines. Further, global and strategic competition with China and Russia will likely keep funding from being cut significantly in the future.

The Dividend Continues to Grow

No discussion of a Dividend Aristocrat is complete without discussing the dividend and its growth. There is little risk here that the dividend is cut or suspended, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. General Dynamics has excellent dividend safety metrics and is an essential business.

You can see the chart below that shows dividend growth over the past decade and the growth rate. The dividend growth rate has been remarkably consistent over the past 10 years. The payout ratio has trended up in the past decade, but it is down from the high of about 35% in 2016. A payout ratio 33% is excellent and below my criterion of 65%. The low value keeps risk to the dividend low from the perspective of earnings even if the business jet market does not recover as fast as forecast.

Source: TIKR.com

From the context of free cash flow, the dividend is also safe. In fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $2,930 million, and capital expenditures were $987 million, giving free cash flow of $1,943 million. The dividend required $1,152 million. The dividend-to-FCF ratio was roughly 59%, which is an okay value.

The sore spot for General Dynamics’ dividend safety is debt. The company acquired CSRA and long-term debt surged to over $11 billion. This was coming down before the pandemic. But like most companies, General Dynamics raised liquidity to deal with the pandemic. At end of Q2 2020, total debt was $15,970 million, offset by $2,300 million in cash and equivalents. Leverage is higher than I like at 2.8X. That said, interest coverage is about 7X. The company can meet its obligations, but I would like to see leverage drop below 2X like before the CSRA acquisition.

General Dynamics Valuation

Earnings per share estimates continue to drop for General Dynamics, mostly due to lower expectations for the business jet market. Consensus forward estimates for 2020 are now $11.04 per share. The long-term average for P/E ratio over the past decade is about 14X. GD is currently trading at roughly 13X. At the current earnings estimate and a 14X fair value estimate, we are looking at fair value price of $154.56 based on consensus earnings.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 13.0 and 15.0, I obtain a fair value range from $143.52 to $165.60. The current stock price is ~87% to ~100% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$143.15, suggesting that the stock is undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 13.0 14.0 15.0 Estimated Value $143.52 $154.56 $165.60 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 100% 93% 86%

Source: Dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $185. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $176, assuming a desired return of 8% and dividend growth rate of 5.5%. An average of these three models is ~$171.85, suggesting that General Dynamics is undervalued at the current price.

Let’s compare General Dynamics to its major competitors. Note that Boeing (NYSE:BA) has negative earnings and Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) is coming off a major merger. We can see that General Dynamics has one the higher yields and lower valuations. In addition, the stock price is still down year-to-date.

Data Source: FinViz

Final Thoughts on General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a very safe stock with a major competitive advantage as a prime defense contractor. It is the market leader in long-range business jets, nuclear submarines, and land combat platforms. The company has moved into IT recently, and the jury is still out if this will be a successful endeavor. That said, I think that most of the current negatives are priced in. If business jet sales come in better than expected in the second half of 2020 and in 2021, then General Dynamics is a good bargain now, and particularly at prices below $140 per share. I view the stock as long-term buy.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.