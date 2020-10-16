Glencore PLC (OTCPK:GLNCY) is a unique company. Glencore’s roots trace back to Marc Rich. The late commodity trader left Philipp Brothers in the 1970s after a bonus dispute. At the time, Philipp Brothers was the leading commodity merchant company worldwide, with offices and agents across the globe. Rich established Marc Rich and Co., which became Glencore. Ivan Glasenberg, Glencore’s CEO, began his career with Marc Rich in South Africa and ran the company’s coal trading business.

After trading to a low of $2.51 per share during the risk-off period this March, GLNCY was trading around $4.16 on October 15.

Glencore remains a powerhouse in the world of commodities with its headquarters in Switzerland and tentacles on the earth’s four corners. The company has known its share of controversies since the early 1980s. Marc Rich and his partner Pincus Green, another ex-Philipp Brothers executive, were indicted on sixty-five criminal counts, including tax evasion, wire fraud, and trading with Iran during the oil embargo, amounted to treason. Rich and Green fled to Switzerland. As one of his final acts as US President, William Clinton pardoned Marc Rich on January 20, 2001. Rich died in 2013.

These days, Glencore continued to face probes over their dealings in Congo, which likely weighs on its share price. My last write-up on GLNCY on Seeking Alpha on April 8 came during the height of the risk-off period caused by COVID-19. The stock was trading at below $3.50 per share and I called the shares a “lotto ticket.” I had thought that the shares had more downside at that time, but I was wrong as GLNCY made higher lows and higher highs until early August and have been consolidating over the past three months.

A hybrid trading and producing company

Under Ivan Glasenberg’s leadership, the company expanded by acquiring production assets to enhance trading opportunities. The merger with Xstrata in 2013 created a mountain of debt that drove GLNCY shares lower and to a bottom of $1.95 per share in early 2016.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that after reaching the January 2016 low, GLNCY shares made higher lows and higher highs, reaching a peak of $11.68 in January 2018. Since then, the trend reversed and made lower highs and lower lows, leading to the March bottom at $2.51. From a long-term perspective, the low during the risk-off period was higher than the early 2016 nadir.

GLNCY shares recovered to a high of $5.09 in early August but declined over the past two and one-half months. Marc Rich started the company as a merchant trading business. Ivan Glasenberg refashioned it into a leading world producer of a wide range of commodities through a series of mergers and acquisitions over the past three decades. In 1987, the company acquired a US smelter and Peruvian mine, which was the first step towards vertically integrating production and trading. In the 1990s, Glencore organized an investment in Xstrata and a buyout of Marc Rich when it renamed the company. GLNCY also bought the Prodeco coal project in Columbia. In 2000, the company purchased a stake in a Zambian copper producer. In 2011, the company went public on the London and Hong Kong Exchanges. The following year, GLNCY acquired Viterra, an agriculture producer in Australia and Canada. The most significant move came in 2013 when the company merged with Xstrata.

As commodity prices fell, the high debt levels caused the company to shed assets in 2016. However, Glencore continues to own production assets, which bolster its position as a leading trading and producing company in the commodities asset class.

Commodities are essentials

Glencore produces and trades a wide range of metals, minerals, energy, and other commodity products. Where it does not have production, the company continues to operate as a merchant.

Commodity production is a local affair in parts of the world where the earth’s crust is rich in minerals, ores, metals, and energy products. Agricultural products depend on support from the climate and availability of water. Meanwhile, consumption is ubiquitous. People worldwide require energy that powers daily life, metals, and minerals that are the building blocks of infrastructure and are requirements for consumer goods and agricultural commodities that provide nutrition.

According to the US Census Bureau, the global population has been growing at approximately twenty million per quarter. At the turn of this century, six billion people inhabited our planet. Today, that number is over 28% higher at 7.69 billion. Commodities are essential goods, and GLNCY remains a significant player that produces and trades raw materials worldwide. Headquarters in Barr, Switzerland, do not protect the company from regulatory oversight as it did in past decades. However, a Swiss entity has a bit more latitude when dealing in parts of the world where commodity production occurs, and the legal systems are not quite the same as in the US and Europe. Meanwhile, the company found itself in the crosshairs of a scandal in Congo over the past years.

A bull market in commodities would lift the shares of GLNCY, given the company’s unique position in the asset class as a producer and trader.

Reason one- A changing of the guards

In early 2020, before the global pandemic presented another unique set of challenges for commodities and markets across all asset classes, CEO Ivan Glasenberg spelled out a series of management changes to transition the business to a “new generation of leaders.” Glasenberg likely delayed his departure from the company because of the pandemic, but that could be back on the schedule for 2021. Over the past years, the executives running the copper and crude oil businesses retired, and new leadership moved into those positions.

In July 2020, Daniel Mate departed from the firm. Tor Peterson, another billionaire and long-term leader at the firm, is still at the helm of the coal business. However, Glencore and Trafigura, another leader in the commodities trading sector, recently announced a “managed transition” out of activities in the coal business.

Glencore’s Chairman Tony Hayward said the company would take a “managed decline approach” to its exposure to fossil fuels. It may not be long before Tor Peterson retires or takes on another role at the company. A changing of the guard will put more distance between Glencore and its roots as the company started by Marc Rich. While Rich was one of the most influential commodity traders of his time, the connection to the company has always made investors a bit uncomfortable. I view a continuation of senior management attrition as a positive trend for the stock over the long term.

Reason two- The power of production for trading

Glencore’s biggest strength comes from its structure as a producer and trader in many of the products the firm handles. Merchant companies that trade commodities depend on fast-moving information from global producers and consumers to remain one step ahead of price moves. At GLNCY, its position creates more than a few benefits when it comes to taking risks. As a consistent producer that services consumers, it feels the constant pulse of supply and demand fundamentals throughout pricing cycles. Sudden changes in market fundamental market dynamics allow for aggressive long or short risk positions to offset or enhance revenue flows. While aggressive risk-taking can lead to substantial losses at times, the benefits of production and trading increase the odds of success for Glencore.

Reason three- Macroeconomics

Perhaps the most compelling reason to own GLNCY shares at below $5 per share is the macroeconomic landscape in late 2020. The resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe and the US could cause another round of risk-off selling in markets across all asset classes, and commodities are no exception. However, the response by central banks and governments create an ironic long-term benefit for raw material prices.

Unprecedented levels of central bank liquidity and historically low interest rates lower the cost of carrying inventories and operating production facilities. Many financial institutions are cutting back on commodity finance for regulatory and capital reasons. However, companies like GLNCY are in bed so deep with the world’s banking institutions that they are likely to continue to provide substantial lines of credit. Cutting off GLNCY would increase the odds of default, creating a catch-22 for the banks that provide funding. The old saying that when you own a bank a little, they own you, but when you owe a lot, you own them could be the best characterization of the environment between GLNCY and its lenders.

Meanwhile, government stimulus comes at a price. The increasing deficits and expanding money supply is inflationary. If 2008 is a model for 2020, we should expect commodity prices to rally over the coming years as they did from 2008-2012. A secular bull market in commodities would push GLNCY shares higher as the company is a leader in the global raw materials sector.

I am a buyer of GLNCY shares on any price weakness over the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.