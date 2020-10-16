We plan to stay long BAC while share prices are able to maintain support in the lower $20s and price/book valuations remain at favorable levels within the sector.

However, the bank displayed critical weaknesses in several important areas in its latest earnings report, and this suggests BAC could face difficulties over the next few months.

On a YTD basis, shares of Bank of America Corp. have experienced declines of more than -30%, which is roughly in line with financial sector performances in 2020.

As is often the case, the financial sector is starting to set the tone for the current earnings season, and all eyes are centered on the post-pandemic performances of Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC). Unfortunately, the bank showed weaknesses in several important areas, and this suggests that the stock could face difficulties as income investors are trading into the final months of 2020.

In our view, certain weaknesses were visible for Bank of America during the market's most recent reporting period. However, the firm did beat consensus estimates for per-share earnings, and these somewhat mixed results suggest that all is not lost for income investors.

From a technical chart perspective, shares of BAC still look to be supported into the low $20s, and we will maintain our long position in Bank of America as long as this critical support zone holds true.

For the third-quarter period, Bank of America reported earnings of $4.9 billion (or $0.51 per share), which beat analyst estimates calling for earnings of $0.49 per share. On the surface, this might seem like enough of a reason to start initiating buy positions in shares of BAC stock; however, income investors must note that this performance actually marks an annualized decline of -15.6% in Bank of America's profitability figure.

Additionally, we can see that Bank of America's revenue figure also unveiled critical weaknesses at $20.45 billion (clearly below the market's consensus estimates calling for revenues of $20.8 billion).

Overall, this is likely a performance that could cause problems for the stock going forward and this is why it is important for income investors to remain mindful of upcoming chart patterns and technical trends which might invite further clues as to what is likely to come next for the stock.

Getting into the specifics, it might be easy to see why income investors are worried. Bank of America is generally considered to be one of the most vulnerable mega-banks in terms of its ability to overcome negative changes in market interest rates. Of course, this is a problem for several reasons because it suggests that the financial sector as a whole might be in trouble after the Federal Reserve has signaled historic lows in interest rate policy (likely until 2023).

Amongst this group, Bank of America stands to lose the most given the fact that it holds the number one position in terms of U.S. deposit market share:

As we've said, the financial sector is often responsible for "setting the tone" for what is likely to come later in each U.S. corporate earnings season. However, the trends that are visible here might actually be much more important for investors because bank performances could turn out to work as a leading indicator of what we can reasonably expect to see in the economy as a whole.

Changes in U.S. interest rates have the potential to put pressure on net interest income and, unfortunately, this has already become fully apparent in the operational results recorded by Bank of America. Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has already caused an immeasurable amount of harm in terms of its costs in human life, but the economic effects are likely to remain long after the surge in COVID-19 cases has run its course.

Clearly, Federal Reserve responses to the pandemic have included macroeconomic strategies that eventually made it much more difficult for the big banks to generate profits through the initiation of loans and the collection of deposits.

In Q3, Bank of America's net interest income figure dropped to $10.2 billion and net interest margin came in at 1.72%, with both figures missing analyst expectations for the period.

Lower consumer fees and reduced interest rates were particularly impactful in the bank's consumer business and this turned out to be one of the most striking figures in Bank of America's most recent quarterly report. For the period, net interest income figures generated by the firm indicated annualized declines of 17%, but targeted comments from CEO Brian Moynihan suggested that declines in net interest income are likely to improve in the coming quarters.

To make matters worse, trading revenues at Bank of America have fallen behind the pack in terms of the bank's ability to keep up with financial heavyweights like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C). Specifically, bond trading revenues generated by Bank of America came in at $2.1 billion for the period, and this fell far below the market's consensus estimates of roughly $2.3 billion.

On the positive side, it should be noted that Bank of America's revenue from equities trading did manage to meet market expectations (at $1.2 billion). However, it is still clear where the momentum is headed in these areas and the most recent figures suggest that Bank of America is currently falling behind in these critical metrics.

In our view, the most encouraging signs are coming from Bank of America's credit loss provisions, which came in at $1.4 billion for the period. But while this might sound like an intimidating number, income investors must note that BAC set aside a massive $5.1 billion during the second-quarter period (which creates a total of $9.8 billion when combined with the bank's credit loss provisions from the first-quarter period).

Of course, similar trends were seen in both Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, but these are still encouraging results that suggest the worst of the economic distributions might already be behind us.

On a YTD basis, shares of BAC have experienced declines of more than 30%, but this is roughly in line with what has been seen throughout the rest of the financial sector in 2020. Specifically, the KBW Bank Index is also showing YTD declines of more than 30%, and this is why income investors should be looking at the sector as a potential value play within the context of the market's post-coronavirus recovery.

As we have stated previously, we plan to hold BAC long positions as long as share prices are able to maintain support in the lower $20s, and we are encouraged by the fact that Bank of America's price-to-book value is now trading at 0.8560x, which brings us back to valuation levels that were largely present during the initial pro-growth period outlined by U.S. President Donald Trump back in 2016-2017. For these reasons, we will reluctantly hold our long positions in BAC and use the stock's attractive dividend yield as an incentive to exercise patience while long-term market trends begin to normalize.

