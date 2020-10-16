Getinge AB (GNGBF) CEO Mattias Perjos on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript.

Getinge AB (OTCPK:GNGBF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 16, 2020 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mattias Perjos - Chief Executive Officer

Lars Sandström - Chief Financial Officer

Lars Mattson - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Catherine Tennyson - Bank of America

Annette Lykke - Handelsbanken

Kristofer Liljeberg - Carnegie

Peter Testa - One Investments

Oliver Reinberg - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Welcome to Getinge AB Q3 Reports 2020. Throughout the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode, so there’s no need to mute your own individual lines and afterwards there will be a question-and-answer session. Just to remind you, this conference is being recorded. I now hand the floor to Mattias Perjos, CEO.

Please go ahead with your meeting.

Mattias Perjos

Thank you very much. Welcome everyone to Getinge’s third quarter earnings call. With me, I have also our CFO, Lars Sandström, who will present the detailed financials in a moment. Let's get started and move over to Page number 2, please. So, before we get into the figures and facts of Getinge’s performance in the third quarter, I just like to spend a brief moment on the latest regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still obviously impacting not only us, but millions of people around the world as we speak.

Unfortunately, we are in a situation where we continue to see record number of cases on a daily basis. So, it's seems safe to say that there is a second wave here now that we need to address obviously. This pandemic is also having a negative impact on all the patients that are waiting for elective surgery. And we've seen a quite significant buildup of the backlog and it keeps growing now, every day. So, it's quite a challenge for the healthcare system. Given the second way that we see in these regional flare-ups, it's a little bit too early to predict when we will move into a situation when this is under control.

It seems like in many cases it's going in the other direction at the moment. This of course has a profound impact on the work situation for all dedicated clinicians out there and also on our employees, especially the ones working on the frontline, but also a lot of people in the other structures, other parts of Getinge. I'm very happy with the great cooperation that I see and the dedication from all the people, so I would just like to start by thanking all of you as well. Thanks very much for the efforts and achievements in the third quarter of 2020.

With that, we can move over to Page numbers 3 please. So, if we start with the summary and look at the key takeaways in regards to our performance for the third quarter, as well – it's well known by now the COVID-19 pandemic has created a huge need for advanced ventilators for ECMO therapy products and Sterile Transfer products. And our leading positions in these areas contributed to an organic 33.4 increase in sales for the quarter and one example is that we did a bit more advanced ventilators this quarter than we normally do in a year. So, we've delivered 17,700 ventilators at the end of the third quarter and we're continuing to work to deliver at full speed here in the beginning of the fourth quarter before we plan for any ramp down.

Organic ordering take is down 5.3%, mainly due to elective surgeries, procedures still being behind last year's level in hospitals in most parts of the world I should say. The large volumes – overall volumes that we have though were combined with the productivity improvements that we've done in recent years resulted in substantially higher margins, strengthen free cash flow, and significantly lower net depth as well. So this meant that our leverage continued to improve down to just under 1.4 compared to 3.1 one-year ago, a significant improvement, so significant improvement.

We can now move over to Page number 4 please. So, we continue to use this way of describing the impact of COVID-19 for us in the third quarter and this highlights the impact in different parts of our business. So, order intake is still growing for ventilators and ECMO related products where we are Number 1 in the world, but the growth in the third quarter has been at a slower pace compared to the exceptional growth that we saw late in the first quarter and throughout the whole of the of the second quarter basically.

If we look at cardiac and vascular consumables for elective surgery, this was growing has been growing sequentially since May, but it's still behind the previous year's level. So in-line with the assumptions that we had that it was going to take towards the end of the year, for this to come back fully. Our life science business continues to perform very strongly in Sterile Transfer, which is towards pharma customers, where we are a strong market leader.

In Surgical Workflows the order intake is still muted due to hospitals focusing on COVID-19, but we also do see in some areas green shoots of progress in terms of planning for investments and planning for decision making as well. When it comes to supply and logistics, we've managed to handle the challenges linked to supplier components in a very good way. I must say, I'm impressed with how the team has handled the challenges exceptionally well down in the quarter, it's been a monumental exercise to ramp up to the – over 1,200 ventilators a week that we've been producing for a while now. So, really well done.

I'm also satisfied with the fact that the interruptions in the supply chain and the production only have had limited impact on the output. The third quarter has been much smoother than the second quarter. This obviously can be seen in the financial performance as well in the quarter. In parallel, we've also been working on continuous productivity improvements throughout the business in a really good way. So, this is one of the cornerstones of our strategy. And we're able to continue to work through that as well, despite all the challenges with COVID-19.

In the quarter, we have some under absorption in production of capital goods, which is mostly evident in surgical workflows. But you can also see the [parts of] life science supply chain.

And then finally from a financial perspective, we see a significantly improved margins due to volume and mix as the acute care therapy products come with a margin that is higher than the average in the group. We also see very strong cash flows, partly because earnings are higher, of course, but at the same time, we continue to work really actively with keeping our working capital at a good level despite the increased volume. So, a job well done by many people in the company in this regard.

Let's move over to Page number 5. We said, after the second quarter that we would try to provide some more detail insights to the dynamics of the businesses that are positively impacted versus the ones that are negatively impacted. They're both in terms of the top line, but also in terms of costs. So, this is the first shot at doing this. So, let's take a closer look at the quarter growth so far 2020 and divided into a number of larger building blocks.

So order growth is up 19% in total. So, large extent obviously related to critical care where we have our world leading ICU ventilators. If we take critical care out, orders are down 6% year-to-date organically and down 4%, if we add the orders coming from Africa, which we acquired in early January this year. If we then take this one step further and take out all the product categories performing well year-to-date, so this means then in other words taking away the order growth from ECMO related products and from Sterile Transfer products where we are world leading, and where we've seen a strong underlying demand and really good potential to demand, good potential to expand, sorry.

If we take all this out. These are areas where also we by the way have increased capacity and already implemented and number of activities under implementation as well, but if we take all these lease out, that leaves us with cardiac system, vascular systems in acute care therapies, which is closely linked to how fast hospitals can get back to historical levels on electric chargers, and it leaves us with the demand for capital goods in life science and surgical workflows where capital goods is down while service and spare parts still are holding up quite well.

So, if we would only have these product categories to offer, then our orders would have been down 15% organically year to date. So that gives you a little bit of help understanding the dynamics from a portfolio and market category perspective. But again, we are not down 15%, we are up 19%. And we are well positioned for the long term growth with our world leading products. What happens short-term however is very much related to both the short-term development of COVID-19, and the second way that I touched on initially, and that is unfortunately very, very hard to predict at the moment.

With that, we can move over to Page number 6 please. So, let's take a closer look on where we are trend wise when it comes to orders. We can clearly see that the trends are starting to converge now taking us one step further towards normalization. Within critical care and cardiopulmonary we've had an exceptionally strong order intake in the late part of the first quarter and throughout the second quarter. And we filled the order book for the 26,000 advanced ICU ventilators during the third quarter.

As I mentioned earlier, we've delivered 17,700 of those at the end of September. We continue to grow on ventilators and ECMO related products, but not at the extraordinary pace that we saw in earlier quarters. In the dialogue with our customers, it's clear that some of them are looking into increasing capacity and IT used in order to potentially be forced to manage a second wave of COVID-19, and also, of course, the regular flu season at the same time. It is however too early to say anything about what we expect for 2021 on ventilators, given the uncertainty that I just mentioned.

In cardiac and Cardiac & Vascular Systems, the orders have been growing sequentially since May, but we still have some distance to go before being on par with last year’s order levels. All-in-all this is creating a significant backlog in hospitals, which we do, we will do everything that we can to help out with them, but the short-term development again here is very hard to predict at the moment given the science of the severe second wave of COVID-19 that is also hitting extremely different depending on where in the world you looked.

In surgical workflows our main businesses are within products for operating rooms and the flow of sterile goods in hospitals. Both of these categories have been in some kind of low activity mode throughout the third quarter as well when it comes to the order side of the business. And this is simply because hospital allocates much of their time and resources still to manage COVID-19. If you look at orders related to service, spare parts, and consumables within surgical workflows, this has been holding up quite well as hospitals need to ensure uptime also in operating rooms even if it is at a lower capacity level on average.

Life science is trending upwards due to strong development, mainly within Sterile Transfer products for Biopharma customers, that we will see strong interest or strong increase in the interest related to the production of the COVID-19 vaccine. So, we've had a boost both related to research for the vaccine, but also now for planning of production. So, the major part of order growth so far this year is still related to other Biopharma drugs.

Move over to Page number 7 please. Here we'd like to take a look at what these converging trends indicate there when it comes to next year's sales. So, as I mentioned a moment ago, our order intake from ICU ventilators is still growing organically, but the trend as it seems for now is moving towards a more normal level of net sales next year. This could of course, change if governments and hospitals decide to increase ICU capacity in order to have a larger safety margin, but it's too early to have a view on that.

The ECMO trend is positive for next year when it comes to net sales with – also with strong healthy margins. Cardiac & Vascular system products have a margin that is much higher than the average of the group and they also have lead times that are short, basically in the same quarter from order to delivery most of the time. So, the two basic question here is when will we grow versus last year and at what magnitude and the backlog is for sure there and the hospitals would like to start taking care of that immediately, but as we know there is this second wave that the holding things back for now, and as I mentioned a moment ago, geographically speaking, it's very, very different depending on where in the world you look today.

In surgical workflows, we have longer lead times from order to delivery up to six months. And given the minus 15.6% organic order intake year-to-date, it’s not unlikely that we need to wait until the second half of 2021 until we see a clear shift upwards in the net sales trend or surgical workflows. The trends in life science are pointing upwards in total, with expected net sales to grow in the full year of 2021 in the products for the Biopharma segments, which normally comes with a healthy margin contribution as well.

As orders on capital goods have been soft so far this year overall, and the lead times are quite long in this part of the business is expected to dampen the growth a little bit for next year. Overall, we see that the product categories with positive trends have quite a nice margin from a mix perspective, though this is quite clear in the actual results of the third quarter as well. Again, lots of uncertainty here, given the current COVID-19 situation and there's not that much we can do about that it's something we just have to live with unfortunately.

Let's move to Page number 8. So when it comes to the outlook here, as a consequence of the uncertainty in the short-term, and the quite wide range of potential outcomes, we choose not to provide an output for how much we will grow net sales organically in Q4, and the full year of 2020. And this has to do with the uncertainty that I mentioned. Looking at the recovery of elective surgeries, it's very much driven from patient anxiety coming back to the hospitals. It's driven by capacity and operational ability in hospitals to manage tobacco.

It differs vastly depending on where you look geographically. And there's of course, a second wave effect when it comes to the categories that are positively impacted as well. So this overall mix makes it very, very difficult to predict. And therefore we choose not to provide any guidance.

Let's move over to Page number 9. I wanted to share some information regarding the cost impact from COVID-19 so far as well. So as everyone on this call knows this has been a year of many changes in how we work. In many ways for the better, I have to say, I just wanted to give you one example of what this means for us in terms of cost savings. So, during the first nine months our new ways of working has created savings within OpEx amounting to approximately SEK200 million.

Roughly half of this is what we deem as structural savings. For example from new virtual ways of meeting and training both internally, but also training customers, and this is an area where we don't expect the old ways of working to come back simply as the new ways are better creating more value both for our customers and also for us as a company. The other half consists of activities like marketing in general, the trade fairs, sales, travel, and so on.

So these are activities that we expect to come back to some degree when we move into whatever the new normal will look like. Simply because they do make a difference, positive difference here. So these are investments that we would like to start doing again. That gives you a little bit of a flavor of the COVID impact on OpEx year-to-date and a little bit what to expect going forward as well.

Let's move over to Page number 10, please. So, if we leave COVID-19 and the impact of that for a while and look at other activities and events in the quarter, we continue with our improvement plan when it comes to increasing productivity at a very fast pace. The initiatives that we informed about in the Q2 report is progressing according to plan and is expected to contribute with annual savings of approximately SEK130 million gradually being realized during the second half of 2020.

When it comes to offering, it has been quite intense quarter from a news perspective and we've chosen to provide a number of examples of this. This has been very well received. We've seen by customers and the community at large. As you might remember as well, we presented a white paper in the previous quarter, presenting the benefits by using advanced ICU ventilators where ours is the most advanced compared to many of the others out there. Recently we received the results from a study on the impact of patients. The study show that through the use of NAVA, the days from mechanical ventilation could be reduced from 12 to 8 days, which is quite a remarkable improvement with many positive consequences.

Fewer days in the ICU also translated into significantly improved health economy, enabling hospitals to free up precious ICU beds and resources. Unfortunately, this technology is still rather under penetrated and we will do everything that we can to expand the usage that this would mean so many benefits for all stakeholders both for patients as I mentioned, and also the economics of the healthcare systems. In the quarter, we also launched a campaign called the life defining moments, which includes films, I really recommend you to take a look at and get a feeling of what's driving us to develop the best products out there in the market.

We also received 510(k)’s for our Flow-e and Flow-c Anesthesia Systems and for our Servo-air, enabling us to help clinicians and patients in the U.S. market with a world leading technology in these products. In the model Intensive Care Unit, a large number of medical devices are used to generate independent alarms and without coordination, this can lead to very disruptive noise levels and Stress for both staff and also for patients.

So, in September, getting in collaboration with other industry leading partners presented the concept of Quiet ICU. Its groundbreaking solutions are expected to reach the market in the next few years. This fits perfectly with Getinge online that I mentioned in the previous quarterly call as well. It's another step of making progress when it comes to digitalization and using digitalization to improve the situation for both patients and the healthcare systems.

As mentioned before, the backlog in elective surgery is growing larger each day at the moment, which puts an even higher pressure on productivity in the surgical process in the hospital setting. As a consequence of this, we also launched a product called Torin OptimalQ. This is an easy to use planning tool where we let hospitals capitalize on our knowledge base with thousands and thousands of man hours of experience on how to plan the activities around the – or in the most effective way.

Finally on the peak performance I'm proud to present Anna Romberg responsible for legal compliance and governance for Getinge. So she has joined the management or has joined the management team already, starting in October. She has a vast experience for multinational companies and is one of the founders of the Nordic business ethics network and Anna joins the executive in the company and will play an integral part in the continuous work that we're doing to shape culture and behavior in Getinge when it comes to these areas.

We can then move over to Page 11 please. So, in the quarter, we also announced that Getinge will be carbon neutral by 2025, which will be achieved through a combination of activities, such as transition to renewable energy sources. We have reduced travel through more modern ways of the meetings. We have more sustainable logistics, solutions, and so on. So, this is some examples from our own operations. But of course, it's even more important that we help our customers with their ambitions to reduce the climate footprint.

This is why we go full speed forward with our sustainable product development. I've included two examples here on what that can look like. So, our anaesthesia devices can help customers reduce the usage of the environmentally dangerous agents quite a lot. In the case presented here, the net reduction was 42%. So it's a really impactful solution.

The other example comes from the use of one of our new sterilizers bringing down the energy consumption with up to 30% and reducing water consumption with up to 95%. So, really remarkable if you ask me and if you don't believe me ask our customers there this has been received very, very positive.

We can then move over to Page number 12. And we'll start looking at the top line. So, we had record net sales in the Q3 in order starting to move towards more of a normal situation. So order intake wise we saw a reduction of 5.3% organically. Organic order intake declined now after a strong growth early in the year in critical care, which is part of our biggest business area, acute care therapies. Order intake in most of the other parts of acute care therapies and Surgical Workflows, it's increasing sequentially, but still are not on par with previous year, and this is mostly as a result of elective procedures still being postponed and the hospital system struggling to catch up with pre-COVID surgery levels.

The organic ordering intake decreased marginally in life science, mainly related to capital goods. And I think one thing that stands out here is the negative development Asia-Pacific year-on-year mainly attributable to very strong growth past year for example, in Japan, which if you go back a year we talked about that it's not really any underlying trends or anything, it's more of a quarterly fluctuation I would say. Net sales increased 33.4% organically. The very strong order of growth in acute care therapies is exclusively attributable to advanced ICU ventilators and products for ECMO therapy.

In addition, sales all did marginally in products for planned vascular procedures also increased in the courtroom. Sales in life sciences positively affected by continued very good sales in Sterile Transfer and a bit of a recovery in sterilizers as installations were allowed to be implemented as customers. Net sales in Surgical Workflows was negatively affected by lower orders received in previous quarters. We see the continued good activity in service spare parts and consumables. So, this helps to some extent mitigate the negative effects of the capital goods.

We can then move over to Page number 13 please. When I look at the ordering breakdown by business area, it decreased by 11.7% to SEK5.898 billion in the quarter. In Acute Care Therapies, we had an organic reduction of the 0.4% and the SEK404 million in actual numbers. We saw continued growth in advanced ICU ventilators for a lower level than in previous quarter. If you look at the orders received in cardiovascular surgery products this increased sequentially, but did not reach the same level as last year.

From a life science perspective, almost flat was minus 0.2% organically, but plus SEK75 in actual. Order intake care increased organically in Sterile Transfer as I mentioned earlier, but also in disinfectors while other products protocol did not reach the previous year's level. And positive development in Americas in Q2 was maintained in the third quarter of 2020 when it comes to life sciences. If you look at Surgical Workflows then, there we had a minus 14.5% organic developments on order intake in minus SEK450 million in actual numbers.

We had there, continued subdued order activity in capital goods in all regions and this was primarily a result of COVID-19 and the negative impact that this has on the capital part of our offering. Orders received in the smallest product category in Surgical Workflows, which is integrated workflow solutions, our software business actually increased in the quarter.

We can then move over to Page number 14 please. If you look at the net sales then by business area, the net sales for the quarter increased by 27.9% to SEK7.976 billion. Currency impacted negatively by SEK433 million and capital goods grew way faster than consumer goods, service and spare parts. And this is obviously then mostly related to ventilators being delivered.

So, on acute care therapies we had a 63.1% organic increase or SEK1.875 billion in actions. Here we have the main contributors being the intensive work to deliver ventilators and ECMO products to hospitals. And this contributed to the sharp increase in turnover that we see here. Deliveries of products for planned vascular surgery increased marginally while the sales of products for cardiac surgery we're still lower than at the same period last year.

Sales of durable goods increased sharply as a result of large delivery on ventilators as I mentioned earlier. And if we look at the supply chain perspective on sales, say the disruption in production logistics have had a limited impact on deliveries in the quarter. It's been a much smoother quarter than the than the second quarter this year.

If we move on to life science, we had a 33.4% organic improvement or SEK232 million in actual numbers. Net sales increased organically in all regions and product categories due to large deliveries, some of which were actually bought forward. Growth was particularly high in sterilizers where installations could resume on a larger scale during the quarter and then transfer the growth from previous quarters continued to strengthen. You would then look at Surgical Workflows.

We had a minus 11.2% organic sales development or in actions minus SEK368 million. And this is the lower order intake in the first half of the year that had a significant impact on the sales development in the third quarter. Sales in the two major product categories, Infection Control and in Surgical workplaces significantly decreased – and within integrated solutions – our integrated workflow solutions, which is a softer part kept up sales a bit better compared to the previous year. And as I mentioned a couple of times, sales and service spare parts and consumables were also relatively good compared to the third quarter of 2019.

With that, we can move over to Page 15 please, and we look at the gross profit perspective. So, adjusted gross profit increased by SEK1.207 billion to SEK4.378 billion in the quarter driven mainly by the significant sales force in ventilators and ECMO products in Acute Care Therapies and Sterile Transfer in life science. The gross margin continues to strengthen. Of course, this is heavily impacted by the increased sales in acute care therapies which brings both healthy product and also regional mix.

At the same time, we see headwinds when it comes to under absorption within production of capital equipments, particularly in Surgical Workflows, but also in part of the life science. All-in-all, the things mentioned together with the implemented productivity improvements in earlier this year and then 2018 and 2019, and also a slightly positive currency effect on the margin, we ended up with a 4.1 percentage point increase in the adjusted gross margin.

And then to go further down the P&L let's move over to Page number 17, and with that, I'll leave over to you, Lars.

Lars Sandström

Thank you, Mattias. Adjusted EBITA increased by 1.352 billion in the quarter. Adjusted gross profit impact on the margin amounted to 3.8 percentage points, due to the reasons Mattias mentioned there. And looking further down the P&L, we managed to keep the adjusted OpEx stable organically, despite significant growth in net sales and some incremental increase in R&D. And this was possible due to new ways of working, which is most evident in the sales organization, which Mattias already mentioned. In combination with the long term activities to improve productivity that you have been informing about since long.

All-in-all the significant growth in combination with only small changes and OpEx translated into significant leverage and margin impact of 8.3 percentage points. Currency effects had an impact of 40 million on adjusted EBITA and 1 percentage point impact on the margin. All-in-all this resulted in an adjusted EBITA of 2.028 billion, compared to SEK677 million in Q3 2019. And the margin increased from 10.9% to 25.4% year-on-year.

Over to Page 18 please. Let's take a look at the BA contribution to adjusted EBITA. Starting with Acute Care Therapies, here we increased the adjusted EBITA by 1.370 billion and the margin improved by 19.5 percentage points, thanks to the sharp increase in sales volumes on ventilators and a related products. Despite the year-on-year decline in consumables for electric cardiovascular procedures which normally comes with a somewhat higher gross margin.

Life science, adjusted EBITA increased by 83 million, and the margin increased by 7.8 percentage points, mainly due to increased volumes and mix effects, and also then due to the increased sales in Sterile Transfer. Surgical Workflows adjusted EBITDA decreased by 109 million compared to Q3 2019, and the margin decreased here by 4.8 percentage points, as a result of lower sales volumes and under absorption in the two main product areas 30 Surgical Workplaces and Infection Control. Service, spare parts, and consumables stand up quite well as sales, as I said earlier, but could only mitigate the decline to some extent. [Adjusted EBITA] was negatively impacted by 30 million in currency effects in the quarter.

Turn over to Page 19 please. The free cash flow was strengthened by 980 million to 1,567 million, mainly due to increased earnings and continued active work on keeping working capital in control, which continues to decrease in terms of number of days, which is of course now held by the net increase in revenues. And we are now just below 100 days, down 30 days from the peak in Q2 2018. We also see a steep increase in our operating return on invested capital where we take a jump from the long term trend we have seen since Q2 2019. And now we are at some 17.8% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Then, let's move to Page 20 please. Following a good and strong cash flow here, the net debt came down to SEK9.9 billion, compared to 14 billion in Q2 2019. And if we adjust for pension liabilities, we are at SEK6.3 billion. This brings the leverage of 1.4 times EBITDA, and [indiscernible] pension liabilities delivery sheets at 0.9 times. Liquidity was unchanged here in the quarter since we continued to amortize loans and also pay the dividend during the quarter. And cash amounted to approximately SEK5.7 billion at the end of the quarter here. And this is of course, something we're looking close here. And our intention is to have a more effective balance sheet and reduce the level of cash, but we also follow and make sure that things have normalized a bit more here than that we also [start having].

Then, let's go to Page 22. And over to you Mattias.

Mattias Perjos

Right. Thank you very much Lars. I’ll make a brief summary here before we move to Q&A. So, Q3 of 2020 was a quarter of record sales growth, we also see greatly improved margins partly because of the volume effect force, but also because of the good operational leverage in the business, thanks to the productivity work done in earlier part of this year and previous years. This also translates into a significantly strengthened free cash flow bringing down the leverage to under 1.4, now compared to 3.1 a year ago.

And most importantly, our intense cooperation with the hospitals and clinicians around the world really continues both to fight the second wave of COVID-19, but also now help with bringing back elective surgeries reducing the backlog that's been built up and helping move towards a much more sustainable and better performing healthcare system going forward.

We’ve had a very strong quarter and I open up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Catherine Tennyson at Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Catherine Tennyson

Hi, thank you so much for taking my questions. I have three highlights. So, firstly, I was just wondering if you could give us a sense of how 2021 might compare to 2019 for your three core businesses, based on what you're seeing on the order book and on the [leads and conversations] that you have and knowledge to our customers plan for 2021. Secondly, on your cardiovascular business, we are seeing a return to elective procedures, just wondering what levels of inventory in your hospitals in Europe and the U.S. have a perhaps, is there a bit of a lag time before we see that elective recoveries for them to your numbers? And then thirdly, if you could just give us an idea sort of early days in Q4, but what levels of recovery are you seeing in [ACGX ventilators]? Thank you.

Mattias Perjos

Yeah, thanks. Thanks, Catherine. Can you repeat the third question? I didn't quite get the Q4 regarding [ACG there]?

Catherine Tennyson

Sorry, just repeat that again.

Mattias Perjos

Can you repeat the third question, I didn't quite get that?

Catherine Tennyson

It was just on the ACG business in Q4 of what levels of recovery are we seeing relative to Q3?

Mattias Perjos

Okay. All right when it comes to 2021 versus 2019, we've chosen not to give guidance for neither Q4 of this year, but also not for 2021. And it’s simply because it is still very dynamic, a lot of moving parts. We've done service surveys and looked at data. And if you look at the – because it all hinges on the – both of course the, say, how we handle the second wave of COVID-19, but also then the comeback of elective surgeries. And if you look at the reasons why elective surgery isn't coming back as strongly as one would have hoped that the moment was quick as one would hope, it's driven by patient anxiety, people don't dare to go to hospitals still, that's a major factor more than maybe we would have thought in during this first half of the year.

There is a lack of trained clinical staff in many hospitals around the world and there are operational challenges as well operating room capacity in some areas and so on and just planning ability in other areas. So, this just makes it very, very difficult to predict. And also, as I mentioned very big geographic differences depending on where you look around the world, so it makes it impossible to eliminate any credible statements about the finish of this year and also 2021.

When it comes to the order book, though, as we wrote in the report, it is on a higher level than the same period last year. And it's not only because of the ventilators or even if that has a big impact, the big part of the order book still. We have delivered 17,700 so far this year. We have a couple of very hectic weeks ahead of us still and then planning for a ramp down that we will see how much we actually do or how much capacity we keep, depending on how the second wave evolves.

When it comes to cardiac surgery and the level of inventory, if you look at the backlog numbers, this is evolving and then the statistics are a little bit different both in terms of numbers, but also reliability depending on where you look. But there's millions of surgeries now in backlogs around the world. It is, in my view impossible to predict the magnitude and the pace of the comeback. If I look at the forecasts that were done at the beginning of this year and how that has actually panned out so far, there hasn't been a great accuracy even in those forecasts.

So it doesn't really give you courage to make a lot of the statements about the future, either. But we do see much better planning and a bit more productivity than we saw in the second quarter, I think that is promising. Is more down to the patient anxiety, the lack of staff partly lack of operating [room resources] and planning ability that I alluded to. If you then look at ACT and the Q4 level of activity, I can't say much more than that we've seen when it comes to ventilators, we had a peak of demand order intake wise in the middle of the second quarter and then it was much more quiet in July and then it has started to pick up again, which makes the planning more difficult.

So, we were expecting a continued decline all the way back to normal levels, but we don't see that at the moment. It's just very difficult to predict, but the trend has changed a bit. And the opposite impact is what you see when it comes to the elective surgery categories where we saw really a steady incline or steady improvement, especially at the end of the second quarter and then sequentially during the third quarter, but not yet back to the 100% levels and I don’t think we will be back to 100% level here before the end of this year. So, I think it would be a bit more prolonged recovery of the backlog or working down on the backlog than maybe we expected in the second quarter of this year.

Catherine Tennyson

That's really helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Annette Lykke of Handelsbanken. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Annette Lykke

Thank you so much. First of all, on the ventilators, you have now delivered almost 18,000 is it as simple as the total order book is [26 and 6,000]. So would you be able to deliver all of your ventilators during the fourth quarter or will there still be some element of delivery in the first quarter of 2021? And then to Lars Sands, assuming that we sometimes during 2021 will reach a vaccine for COVID-19, how do you see a potential within the [pizza box] for that part of your division? Thank you so much.

Mattias Perjos

When it comes to the order book, we did fill the order during the third quarter as expected. So the 26,000 the order book, as we speak, it's actually a bit higher, but we do we do expect to deliver the 26,000 during this year, there's no change to that. We have the capacity to do that and we have no cancellation. So, we will deliver at least 26,000 vents this year. When it comes to the life science part and the question’s on vaccine impact, I think this is one of the areas where that makes prediction for 2021 difficult because we've had a really good momentum during 2020 in this part of the business.

We can see now that we're in discussions with most of the companies that have vaccines under development and depending on who succeeds [indiscernible] different magnitudes of the impact on us. All very positive scenarios, but quite a big difference in the potential.

Annette Lykke

Can you then, just to follow up on the first question, in respect to Q1, should we expect any delivery after ventilators or will be basically based on the information you have right now come down to still?

Mattias Perjos

No, no, it will not go down to zero. We expect to deliver 26,000 this year, and we expect to deliver quite a bit of ventilators in Q1 next year as well, but I can't give you the amount, but it certainly – it's not a saturated market, and we have some in the order book also for Q1.

Annette Lykke

Okay. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kristofer Liljeberg of Carnegie. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kristofer Liljeberg

Yeah, thank you. I have a couple of questions. For just a clarification, did you say it was uncertain how much [share you withdrew] in Q4? I didn't hear so well?

Mattias Perjos

Yeah, yes. Correct.

Kristofer Liljeberg

Okay. And then regarding Slide 9, cost savings, is this only report related to COVID, and if so, could you update us a little bit about the other type of cost savings from the restructuring, and you know, the status of closing the Morgan gap versus international competitors?

Mattias Perjos

The [100 plus 100] that we show there obviously COVID related impact. If you look at the other productivity improvements there, these are different numbers. So, we did mention the other restructuring of 130 million impact starting in the second half of 2021. So, all those initiatives are going on as well under the surface and I think if it's one thing that I think makes it difficult when it comes to – from a numbers perspective with the pandemic is that a lot of the good progress when it comes to productivity is kind of overshadowed by everything that's happening.

So, we're trying to provide a bit more granular information, but to answer your question, the – what you saw on the slide there is the COVID impact and then there's additional restructuring impact that you see from the second half of this year.

Kristofer Liljeberg

Okay. Two more very quick ones. You talked about the excessive amount of cash or the planning for [indiscernible].

Mattias Perjos

Sorry, you broke up there. Can you repeat the question please.

Kristofer Liljeberg

It was mentioned that you have a high amount of excess in cash on the balance sheet. So, that would be adjusted. So is that going to come in extra dividends or paying down debt?

Mattias Perjos

That's a discussion for the board, but we pay down that already now in the third quarter. And we'll continue to do that for sure. But then of course, there needs to be discussion. I mean, our priorities, capital allocation priorities haven't changed. Otherwise, it's – M&A is still a potential area of cash allocation as well, but then of course, a dividend discussion may need to take place in the board also, but that’s too early to say and it’s a question for the board.

Kristofer Liljeberg

Okay. Another quick one, considering your commentary about ventilator demand peaking up now again, does that mean we could see – what would that mean, you think for 2021, and the likelihood of selling less or more than [ventilators] in 2019?

Mattias Perjos

We've seen a change in trend when it comes to order pattern in ventilators. So a little bit up again towards the end of the quarter, but it doesn't really at this stage, at least change our view on 2021. We still think that 2021 is a year of more back to normal for our critical care business. That's the main scenario that we have.

Kristofer Liljeberg

Okay, but of course, it's a rather big difference if you sell 8,000 or 12,000, but maybe that's too early to tell.

Mattias Perjos

Yeah, exactly. You're right. It's a big difference, but it's too early to say what the realistic level is.

Kristofer Liljeberg

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Peter Testa of One Investments. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Peter Testa

Hi. I have a couple of questions please. One is, you've highlighted the time lag from Surgical Workflows and also some of the mixed changes that you have within the acute care business and different divisions and equipment going at different paces, can you give some sort of sense as to how you're thinking about cost alignment with this and the flexibility that you have to say manage the margins and surgical workflows or the cost structure in the production side of acute care?

Mattias Perjos

Yes. You're mixing a little bit I think, Surgical Workflows and acute care and if I start with Surgical Workflows, as I mentioned in the quarter there is a lead time of normally six months when it comes to between the order and delivery of Surgical Workflows equipment. So of course, we manage capacity in the factories to the best ability when it comes to these fluctuations. So, we've made some temporary reductions to cope with the lower activity of fear that we are in at the moment.

When it comes to other cost adjustments, we're more or less following our original plan. There was a solid plan before the pandemic already to restore profitability in Surgical Workflows with the aim to arrive at the double digit EBITDA margin. So, all of those activities are still being implemented where we are continuing the factory transitions that we had initiated from [indiscernible], for example, that's been going on despite the pandemic and another transfers, we're doing a product – parts of the portfolio as well. Quality value engineering initiatives are still going on despite the pandemic.

So, overall there's good work being done in Surgical Workflows related to the original improvement plan that we launched a couple of years ago. When it comes to acute care, it's of course also capacity balancing in many aspects. With a ventilator production we are ramping, we still have plan to ramp down during in November and December towards more normal levels, but we maintain some flexibility, especially when it comes to component sourcing, to be able to respond to potentially higher demand, but without risking entering 2021 with too much of a cost structure.

And then for the other part of Surgical Workflows when it comes to capacity, we've adjusted that a little bit on the elective surgery exposed products as well while being in a factory move situation as well where I think the team has done an exceptional job here in the middle of the of the pandemic. So, we do make adjustments there as well and we have some, we have a rather flexible set up already in the first place. So that's less of a challenge, I think for us.

Peter Testa

Okay, thank you. And then the other question I had was just looking at the consumables trends, I was wondering if you could give some sort of view in the different divisions and what the consumables trend has been like through the quarter or maybe exit rate to some sort of understanding as to where you are, it's held up pretty well. It's better, Q3 is obviously better than Q2, just getting some sort of sense of exits – of exit rate would be great please?

Mattias Perjos

Yeah. I can't give you an exit rate at the end of the quarter. That's not something that we disclose. But the overall dynamics is, first of all, you should be aware that ventilators and Sterile Transfer, they are capital goods, both of them. So that's clearly reflected in the numbers. When it comes to ECMO there is a hardware component, but it's also largely a consumables business. This has continued to trend positively during the quarter. It's still more of the situation that we are the bottleneck with our manufacturing. So, we're continuing to implement investments that are already decided to take out some of the bottlenecks and increase capacity or so. And I expect that to be the picture going forward, as well.

We have now in addition to COVID-19, the normal flu season coming up, so it's going to be a very busy fourth quarter for us from, call it a pulmonary perspective, I'm sure. And then when it comes to consumables in Surgical Workflows, for example, this is one category in the [process portfolio] that has held up reasonably well. It's quite linked to where elective surgery development actually. So, I think that that's probably the best indication I can give.

Peter Testa

Maybe just to elaborate on that, given the link to elective surgery for some of these and the fact that it's picked up from obviously the low periods coming out of Q2, does that mean that you probably finished the quarter better than the average or do you think they're pretty average and the elective surgery exposed businesses across the period?

Mattias Perjos

Really I can’t. We’ve chosen not to provide guidance on this because there are a lot of moving parts here, but we are optimistic about the fourth quarter. Feel very comfortable with the situation that we're in, but since it's such a big difference between the best case and the good case, it's – we've decided not to provide a forecast. Yeah.

Peter Testa

Okay, fine. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Oliver Reinberg of Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Oliver Reinberg

Well, thanks very much for taking my questions. Three, if I may. Firstly, coming back to the split you provided between COVID and non-COVID business where we have seen the 15% decline in the nine months, can you actually share with us the numbers, what you have seen in Q3 and also how that change versus Q2, which probably was the trough, and to what extent, you also see that clients are pushing back here, not only on priorities, but also because it's like a funding. Secondly, coming back of vent if I may, when you're saying that 2021 will trend down towards a normalized year, the way I would read that is however, that still 2021 vent should be above the level of 2019, is that correct, and can you also talk about this service attachment weights of this ventilators that you're currently selling? And then lastly, on ECMO, you mentioned this there, obviously some kind of supply constraints. Can you talk about what kind of capacity increase you planned and how you’re ramping up on that currently and is the demand is also still expected to be strong next year? Thanks very much.

Mattias Perjos

Well, it's quite a amount of questions. When it comes to the first one on Q3 split, I can't give you that off the top of my head in the call. We've done a year to date split, so we would have to look into that [technically].

Oliver Reinberg

But you could mention there is, of course Q1 was more of a normal quarter and the COVID impact was increasing in Q2 and Q3 so that is, I think clearly and especially when it comes to the capital equipment that was more impacted during the Q2 and Q3 compared to Q1. So, [indiscernible].

Mattias Perjos

When it comes to the reasons for surgery delays, it is most of the areas that I touched on the battling the COVID-19 both end of the first wave and they were the beginning of the second wave, there’s patient anxiety, there is the lack of clinician trained staff. Finance, I would have expected to be a little bit high on the agenda, but we don't hear that much of that it's mostly in the U.S. where you see some hospitals holding back much less so in Europe and certainly not much in Asia. And the question on the 2021 vent level, I can only say it more less back to normal, but again there is quite big span on the different scenarios there as well as it's just too early to say. With attachment rate, I’m not sure.

What you mean, if you mean the service contracts, but this is – in general I'd say, the installed – working with the installed basis is a key priority not only when it comes to service contracts and the attachments of those through service work and spare parts, but also there's a training element there, there is a connectivity element, there is a software upgrade element. So, there are many different ways of working within [indiscernible], compared to 5, 10 years ago, while ventilators was a more mechanical than electromechanical and software driven products.

And then I think the final question was on the ECMO ramp up, which is going well really both keeping up production levels in the normal setting, so to speak, while making these capacity expansion. We do believe that this growth is sustainable. And that's also next year the growth here should be above 10%. So, in line with the historic level before COVID-19 basically.

Oliver Reinberg

Okay, thanks so much indeed.

Lars Mattson

Thank you very much Oliver for that question. Lars Mattson here, Head of Investor Relations. We are running over time at the moment so I would say that this was the last question and the last answer from Mattias this time around. I would like to thank you all for participating and please contact me if you have any follow ups.

Mattias Perjos

Very good. Thank you, Lars and thanks everyone for listening in today. I wish you a good rest of the day. Thank you very much.