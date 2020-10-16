Complacency can be a dangerous thing, and with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) doing quite well before the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like analysts may have gotten a little complacent about the ongoing impact of biosimilar competition. Roche’s third quarter miss certainly wasn’t a welcome development, but it changes little about the long-term outlook, particularly given healthy results from the new drug portfolio and a healthy pipeline. In the shorter term, demand for COVID-19 testing should keep a healthy tailwind at the back of the diagnostics business.

I continue to believe that Roche shares are undervalued below the high $40s. With a healthy pipeline and strong internal R&D effort, as well as the capacity to acquire high-potential assets, I’m not concerned about Roche’s ability to generate mid-single-digit cash flow growth on a long-term basis, and I expect further improvements to the dividend. Given the return potential, I think Roche is very much worth considering at these levels for investors who want quality growth.

A Miss On Q3, With Biosimilars And China Hitting Pharma Results

Roche missed on sales in the third quarter, marking the third miss in the last four quarters. I’ll grant that COVID-19 has created new modeling and operating challenges, but the greater-than-expected impact of biosimilar competition in 2020 has been an unwelcome development. All told, Roche missed by 4% in the third quarter, with pharma missing by 5% and diagnostics beating by 1%.

Like many European companies, Roche does not report financial information beyond sales for the first and third quarters.

Revenue did return to growth this quarter, with a 1% organic improvement over the year-ago period. Pharmaceutical revenue declined 4%, while the diagnostics business posted a strong 18% growth figure on the back of COVID-19 testing demand.

Within the pharmaceutical business, Roche saw significant negative impact from biosimilar competition, as management had previously increased its biosimilar erosion estimate by 18% for the year (to CHF 4.7B). With that, Avastin sales declined 30% (an 11% miss), Rituxan sales declined 33% (a 9% miss), and Herceptin sales declined 38% (an 18% miss). In the interests of offering some context, this erosion isn’t bad relative to where expectations were a year or so ago, hence my prior comment about complacency – biosimilar erosion has developed a little more slowly than previously expected, but the overall magnitude isn’t so different than expected. China was also a weaker than expected driver, with sales down 7% on ongoing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performance in the new drug portfolio was better, with Roche pointing to 32% growth. Indeed, many new drugs continue to grow nicely, with Ocrevus up 37% (a 7% beat), Perjeta up 17% (a 2% miss), Tecentriq up 49% (a 1% miss), Hemlibra up 57% (a 3% beat), and Kadcyla up 33% (in line). The only “but” is that most of the new portfolio was more or less in line, with beats and misses largely canceling out.

Diagnostics results were impressive, with Professional down 8% (and a little weaker than expected), but Molecular up 97% on strong COVID-19 testing demand. Diabetes Care declined 2%, while Tissue rose 5%. As the first reporter of this cycle, we’ll have to wait to see how Abbott (NYSE:ABT), Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), Danaher (NYSE:DHR), and Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY) all fare, but I’m a little concerned Roche might have underperformed in core lab, but it may also be the case that the recovery in underlying hospital admits is stalling (a concern with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) as well, with not much month-to-month improvement in the third quarter).

The Pharma Business Remains In Good Shape

While third quarter results were a modest disappointment, management did reiterate its guidance for the full fiscal year, so the fourth quarter should be better. I think the biosimilar issue will be better dialed-in by the sell-side after this correction, and management noted that the pharma business was back to pre-COVID-19 levels at the end of the quarter.

All in all, the business remains in good shape. Tecentriq continues to grow share in newer indications like liver cancer (17% share in the U.S. after four months), and there is growing interest in immuno-oncology in adjuvant/neo-adjuvant settings (which would expand the addressable market). Hemlibra also continues to perform well, with 25% share in the U.S. hemophilia-A market, and likewise with Ocrevus.

Pipeline developments were modest, though Roche did advance a program for NASH into Phase II, and crovalimab is now in Phase III. Roche has also continued to acquire and partner new assets, acquiring Inflazome in September (inflammasome inhibitors for inflammatory diseases) and Enterprise Therapeutics’ TMEM16A potentiator portfolio for cystic fibrosis in October. Roche also recently signed a partnership agreement with Dyno Therapeutics to work on gene therapies for CNS and liver-based diseases – a potential long-term threat to Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) that is worth monitoring.

The Outlook

The diagnostics tailwind from COVID-19 should last a while longer; Roche just launched its own rapid antigen test (and I expect rapid antigen tests to quickly gain significant share in the COVID-19 screening market), and likewise new SARS-CoV-2 and flu A/B tests for the core lab cobas system. Management said that COVID-19 tests are selling out basically as soon as they’re manufactured, and the company is looking to double its rapid antigen test capacity to 80M/month very soon.

While the third quarter miss was disappointing, the long-term impact to valuation is modest. Fine-tuning my modeling assumptions takes all of 0.1% out of my long-term revenue and FCF estimates, and my fair value estimate remains in the high $40s. With my EPS growth-based approach, my long-term fair value also moves into the high $40s as I transition to 2021 numbers.

The Bottom Line

With both a healthy portfolio of new drugs and a strong pipeline, I’m not concerned about Roche’s pharma business. I’ve criticized the diagnostics business before, and I still think there’s room for improvement there, but COVID-19 will certainly help that business post better results for a little while longer. All told, I believe Roche remains a high-quality GARP investment option today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALNY, RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.