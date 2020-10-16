Colabor Group (COLFF) CEO Louis Frenette On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Colabor Group Inc. (OTCPK:COLFF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 16, 2020 9:20 AM ET

Louis Frenette - President and Chief Executive Officer

Marie-France Laberge - Interim Chief Financial Officer

[00:01:32] If you forward-looking. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Colabor Group. Twenty twenty third quarter results conference call this is we finished the president and chief executive officer last evening. We released our earnings results for the 12th and thirty six week period, ended September twenty twenty. The press release and disclosure documents can be found on our website at W-W dot dot dot com. I'm joined today by Mary Snow, sat down with corporate controller and interim chief financial officer.

[00:02:11] It has already been over six months since we started dealing with the onset of the covid-19 pandemic. I would like to reiterate once again how proud I am of all of our employees who have stood up to the challenge and continue to work tirelessly to help Collabo and our customers navigate these unprecedented times, given the current context.

[00:02:38] We are very pleased with our financial results. For the third quarter and year to date, our profitability is up, our balance sheet is stronger and we are now in the best position we have been in many years. At the start of our third quarter, the government of Quebec started easing restrictive measures which allowed restaurants and gradually reopen their dining operations across the province into regional travel. Restrictions were also lifted, which allowed the tourist industry, particularly outside of the large metropolitan areas, our wide geographical reach within the province position as well to capture some of this momentum during the summer months. Our diversified customer base also continued to serve us well. We serve a variety of retail and institutional clients, such as hospital, long term care center, military based food banks and other not for profit organization.

[00:03:50] In the second and third quarter, we further broaden our diversification and adding new retail and institutional relationship, which have allowed us to continue capturing huge spending. On the revenue front, although our consolidated sales were down by twenty seven point one percent or forty five million dollars, we estimated that only approximately 10 percent came from the effect of global pandemic. The balance of the variance from the effect of the historical contract loss in our specialty distribution activity, from our decision to stop serving unprofitable contracts and lower intercompany sales, mainly resulting from divestiture of our Ontario activities.

[00:04:43] On the profitability front, the transformation initiative that we started deploying over the last two years and cost mitigation measure quickly implemented at the start of the pandemic, including the support of the Canadian emergency forty-five wage subsidy, supported higher operating profitability in the third quarter. Higher cash flow from operations and proceeds from the sales of the Ontario division allowed us to reimburse debt and improve our leverage ratio. As a reminder, the Ontario division at an annual adjusted to that drug of approximately eight million dollars and of about two million dollars in the third quarter of last year, together with various cash preservation measure and our continued eligibility to the Canadian forty-five emergency wage subsidy, we are in a good financial position as we stand today. And for the entire month of October, the government of Quebec is requiring that all restaurants located in maximum alert zones closed their dynan operation as we stand today. The major affects areas are located in greater Montreal, Quebec City and some other areas. The situation is constantly evolving and we do not yet know if these restrictions will be reinstated when they come due at the end of October.

[00:06:14] As we are entering the second wave, we believe that restaurants and consumers have adapted to dining out option and that this will not bring us back to where we were during the first wave. I also remain confident that we have demonstrated the resiliency of our team, of our diversified business model and of our ability to manage to the crisis. We are also stronger from our covid the lessons learned, we have a more resilient supply chain. Many of our restaurants customers are now at the takeout and delivery option. We develop new retail and institutional relationship and we implemented new and more rigorous health and safety measures. As our third quarter results show, we have adapted and became more agile. We are also pursuing the transformation of carabao by working to further improve the efficiency of our network, create synergy, and that's our offering, and even grow in key markets. We remain focused on navigating through this new environment and continuing to raise profitability, all while keeping our employees, customers and the community safe. With this, Marie-France I turn the call over to you for a review of the financial results?

[00:07:46] Thank you and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to be here with you today to review our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2010, consolidate consolidate the sales from continued activities or a down twenty seven point one percent to one hundred twenty point nine million. Sales in the distribution segment decreased by thirty three point five percent to eighty one point seven million. And in the end, it's explained by the specialty distribution activity down by twenty three point seven million from the end of the distribution contract, which represented 18 million in the second quarter of last year, and from lower volume related to the covid-19 spending during the entire duration of the quarter. It's also explained by our distributor broad line distribution sales down by seventeen point four million from our earlier decision to stop serving nonprofitable contract in the fourth quarter of twenty nineteen, which represented nine million in the equivalent quarter of last year, and from lower volume of sales from our restaurant and institutional customers in the context of the covid-19 pandemic. This was mitigated by an increase in retail and institutional sales from current and new customers on Bordin in the second and third quarters of twenty twenty. Sales in the wholesale segment decreased by ten point five percent to fifteen point eight million, mainly from the effect of the pandemic and far more interesting than sales resulting from the sale of Ontario division. And just study this stuff from continuing Operation Reach ten point one million or eight point four percent of sales, compared with eight point five million or five point one percent in the third quarter of last year.

[00:09:42] The improvement in margin comes from the decision to stop serving less profitable contract efficiency measures. The adoption of IFRS 16, which reduced rent expenses by two million, a reduction of Sellery expenses and a zero point nine million contribution from the Canadian emergency wage subsidy. This was mitigated by the lower volume of sales experience during the quarter and the several role reversal over provision of zero point two million taken in the third quarter of last year when removing the effect of the adoption of our first sixty on our twenty Seller three binda of the Canadian emergency wage subsidy and adjusting for the positive effect of the zero point two provision reversal or adjust, the adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales stands at five point eight percent, compared with five point one percent last year. Net earnings from continuing operation was three point four million or zero point zero three dollars per share, down from net earnings of three point seven million or zero point zero dollars per share in the corresponding quarter of 2019. This result from your depreciation chart and income taxes mitigated by your adjusted and lower financing card net earnings, or one point eight million or zero point zero two dollars per share, compared to earnings of one point seven million or zero point zero two dollars per share in Q3. Twenty nineteen. The slight improvement is attributable to the above explained items and to a reduction of zero point three million and the loss from discontinued activities. Cash flows from operating activities amounted to seventeen point two million in Q3.

[00:11:40] Twenty twenty down from eighteen point six million in the equivalent quarter of two thousand ninety degrees is mainly due to our use of working capital, mitigated by the recovery for a 16, an increase in adjusted EBITA about September five. Twenty twenty or a net debt, including the convertible debentures and big indebtedness, amounted to fifty six point two million, compared to sixty eight point two million at the end of fiscal twenty nineteen. Are your cash flows since the start of the year from overrating activities and from the proceeds of the sale of the internal division or used to reimburse a portion of the profit? Our financial leverage ratio now stands at one point nine times versus two point five times in fiscal twenty nineteen by excluding the effect of our sixteen, our leverage ratio stands at two point four times, which includes the convertible debentures. As these numbers demonstrate, Collabo remains in a good position financially at the end of the third quarter of twenty. We had 15 million outstanding on our subordinated debt, which was extended in Q2 and now is due on February 15, 20 20 to our banking system was also extended interview and now due in October. Twenty twenty one remain unused and on which we have forty point six million of available borrowing capacity. Although the pandemic will continue to have an impact on our sales and short term interest to Liberta, we do not expect the situation to have a material impact or available liquidity. I would now like to turn the call over to the operator for a Q&A.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:13:54] Hi, guys, thanks for taking my questions, starting on the revenue line, specifically the moving parts feeding that that year over year revenue change. I just wanted to confirm a couple of things. So first, on the specialized distribution contract elimination that has been hitting the year over year trend, will that be fully lapped after one more quarter? So allowing your revenue line to look far more stable and in 2021, all else equal or comp. is that year over year dynamic from that specialty distribution contract and extend into next year?

Marie-France Laberge

[00:14:25] The contract has been terminated in February 2012 and 2022 will continue to send in back until the Q1 21.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:14:38] Got it. OK. Ok, and then similar question on the revenue line, the broad line volume that you've been choosing to cut out, the lower margin stuff you've been getting rid of that cleanup process now largely done at Colaba. So that year over year dynamic will also finally be lapped, exiting this year.

Louis Frenette

[00:15:01] Yes, well, yes, this is very helpful and the we Coolabah studied those contracts at the end of the end of 2019 and that effect is going to continue. So that's a big reason why the margin is better. Margins are better also in our day to day operations. And we look at productivity and making some synergies and Coolabah we work on the variable cost. So this is our day to day job to do this. So they are to continue.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:15:38] Ok, so when you say it'll continue. Does that mean we'll see more significant kind of volume cut outs that will take your margins higher or no, no, no, no. That process is largely done.

Louis Frenette

[00:15:52] Yeah, sorry that the process is largely done. And B, of course, we look at all of our contracts and we pay attention to them and drive them positive.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:16:06] Got it. OK, that's helpful. And then moving over to the gross margin line. So you've obviously seen some nice gross margin percentage pick up in recent quarters versus what we saw last year. So that's obviously related to getting rid of the lower margin stuff and getting rid of Ontario. But the gross margin took another big jump higher this quarter to seventeen point eight percent. And I'm just hoping you can offer some color on what we should expect going forward. Is it reasonable to expect you hold the gross margin in the 17, 18 percent range or seventeen-point it's kind of your first half results in the 16 percent range more reasonable going forward? Any any color there would be appreciated.

Louis Frenette

[00:16:44] Well, I don't want to give much color, but the idea is that we work on our gross margin on that in our business development, that it improves and the we are the better, better product mix during the period favorable that held the margin. And our customer mix also is helping. So this should continue.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:17:19] Got it. OK. And then moving on to covid, it So, looks like the covid impact on volume was So, much lower in Q3 versus what we saw in Q2. And that makes sense given the restaurants were reopened for most of Q3. I'm wondering now, can you offer any color on what you're seeing in Q4 so far as the restaurant channel has been forced to close, as you mentioned, is that Q4 drag that you're seeing similar to what you saw in Q2 when things were closed for most of the quarter? Or is the drag now not as bad, given everyone seems to be more prepared this time around with things like delivery and take a.

Louis Frenette

[00:17:56] Oh, that's a good question and hopefully not what I've been into, too, with the total economy shut down one point in time and there was very little restaurants that were offering takeout or home delivery service at the beginning of the pandemic and over time, until it reopened on June 15th, over time, the restaurant adapted and adjusted with takeout and home delivery service. So what happened in the second wave is that the day after it was announced, they were already up and running, most of them with what they had at the end of the first wave of the pandemic. So shouldn't that be the same? They should not be as drastic as it was. And a great majority of restaurants are staying open with that system. And they were all installed. They were equipped to do takeout and home delivery. So so they had that big practice. And in the first week of Q2.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:19:16] Yeah, got it. That's helpful. And is it fair to say that you now have these new are there more of these new retail and institutional clients versus what you had in Q2 to offset this restaurant?

Louis Frenette

[00:19:29] Yeah, we have some of the some of those retail customers that stayed with us in Q3 so we can that as new customers and we'll continue to so, serve them about institutional business. Where we're looking in our day to day job is to so, to gain new customers. And that's helpful.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:19:57] Yeah. OK, thanks for that color. And then last question for me on CapEx, can you offer any guidance going forward on what parts of the normal maintenance capex year look like you what we should expect in a year like 2021?

Marie-France Laberge

[00:20:13] You know, for the Capex the first part of the year, we Capex have at this point one point two million of CapEx, we expect to Capex have another one point five million and for the rest of the year so far to follow up around three million this year with the covid, we clearly postpone some projects. We are actually revisiting the project for twenty twenty one. So normally we should expect to have higher CapEx next year.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:20:51] Got it. OK, that's all the questions for me. Thank you very much.

Louis Frenette

[00:20:56] Thank you.

Marie-France Laberge

[00:20:56] Thank you.

Louis Frenette

[00:21:06] Thank you again and thanks for your questions. As I said in my opening remarks, we are very happy with our performance this quarter and especially with our ability to efficiently manage both our operations and financial situation through the unprecedented situation. In this current context, we were able to improve our profitability, generate significant cash flow. We embrace debt and strength, strengthen our balance sheet. We are now in the best Itoi situation that we have been in many years looking. And we remain committed to pursuing the transformation of KARABA by focusing on our broadening distribution activities in Quebec, delivering efficiencies and improving our employee. We are grateful to be able to continue to count on the medication and hard work of our employees and the support from the labor union, our financial partners, shareholders, our customers and our suppliers. This concludes our call for the third quarter of twenty twenty. Thank you very much for joining us. Stay safe and healthy.

