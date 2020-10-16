September Production And Consumption Measures Both Surprise - In Opposite Directions

I am inclined to take both with extra grains of salt as potentially impacted by pandemic-related seasonal distortions.

In September, both surprised, as production failed to confirm leading indicators and declined, while sales boomed despite the ending of emergency Congressional assistance.

Introduction

Both industrial production and retail sales for September were released this morning. Let's take a look at each.

Production

I call industrial production the King of Coincident Indicators. It, more than any other metric, has tended to exactly mark the beginning and end of recessions as determined by the NBER. And the news this morning was not good, as total production declined by -0.6%, while manufacturing production declined -0.3%:

The last three months together show a recovery that is either progressing slowly or has stalled out entirely - which by the way contradicts the extremely strong readings we are getting from the ISM survey (shown below) and from the Regional Feds:

Note that the September reading of 60, while a "deceleration" from August, nevertheless shows strong expansion.

Given this sharp contradiction between long-standing and historically reliable indicators, I suggest taking the September reading with several grains of salt, as we may be looking at pandemic-induced seasonal distortions.

Retail sales

But if industrial production was inexplicably weak, retail sales were inexplicably strong, up +1.9% month over month. Below I show real CPI adjusted retail sales, both seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted, for the five-year period ending just before the recession (1st graph), and during the recession (second graph), due to the huge swings this year:

The biggest surge last month was in autos, but even ex-autos, sales were up well over 1% month over month, seasonally adjusted:

Historically, September has been a negative month before seasonal adjustment. The record beginning in 2015 is as follows:

2015: -.56%

2016: -.53%

2017: -.45%

2018: -.85%

2019: -.93%

2020: -.28%

It continues to be extremely surprising that there has been no big decrease in consumer sales since the expiration of Congressional emergency assistance, which has been confirmed by the more timely, weekly Redbook chain store sales reports.

Finally, let's show the two metrics together:

Altogether, these two measures best show the production and consumption parts of the economy very well. There is no clear leading, lagging, or coincident pattern - sometimes the economy is boosted, or fades, on one side first before the other kicks in.

Conclusion

This morning's reports were both very surprising, in opposite directions: production slumped while consumption surged. In view of the strong ISM and regional Fed manufacturing indexes, I am not so concerned about one poor industrial production reading. On the other hand, despite the strong retail sales number, I continue to think that additional Congressional assistance to the unemployed and underemployed would be a well-considered hedge.

