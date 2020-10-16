However, the stock is not attractive. Only the investors who are highly confident in a swift recovery of the energy market may consider buying the stock.

Halliburton (HAL) has provided remarkably poor returns to its shareholders for several years. The stock has plunged 30% and 67% over the last 12 months and 5 years, respectively. The reasons behind the great divergence from the broad market, which is hovering around its all-time highs, are the coronavirus crisis and some challenges the company was facing even before the pandemic. As this is a highly cyclical stock, it is only natural that investors now wonder whether the stock has finally become a bargain.

Business overview

Halliburton is facing a severe downturn due to the coronavirus crisis, which has caused an unprecedented collapse in the demand for oil products and thus it has resulted in a slump in the global oil production this year.

In the second quarter, the average U.S. rig count of Halliburton declined 50% sequentially while its international rig count fell 22%. As a result, the global rig count of the company sank to a multi-year low level. These trends took their toll on the revenue of Halliburton, which plunged 57% in the domestic market and 17% in international markets.

Even worse, in its last conference call, the management of Halliburton stated that the rig count had not bottomed yet. It stated that it expected a bottom in the third quarter but it did not expect a meaningful recovery anytime soon. This outlook is in line with the outlook provided by the CEO of Precision Drilling (PDS), a major onshore oilfield services provider, who stated that most shale oil producers will not resume their production until the second half of 2021 even if the economy continues to recover.

On the bright side, while the underlying business conditions are exceptionally adverse right now, Halliburton is doing its best in the factors it can control. The company reduced its costs by $300 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 and implemented another $750 million of cost reductions in the second quarter. Halliburton has also stated that it would implement another $250 million of cost cuts in the third quarter. These cost reductions are related to its international business and the rationalization of its real estate.

Thanks to its aggressive cost-cutting measures, Halliburton exceeded analysts’ expectations by a wide margin in the second quarter. It posted an adjusted profit per share of $0.05 (vs. expected losses of -$0.17 per share) and reported free cash flow of $456 million, which was more than double the analysts’ consensus.

It is thus evident that Halliburton is doing its best in the factors it can control in the unprecedented downturn it is facing right now. Unfortunately, the efforts of management are not sufficient to offset the headwinds facing the company. It is also important to note that Halliburton was facing great challenges even before the pandemic.

Since the previous downturn of the energy sector, which was caused by the collapse of the price of oil from $100 in mid-2014 to $26 in 2016, oil producers have become markedly conservative in their budgets and try to operate within the limits posed by their cash flows. Moreover, thanks to great technological advances in oil production, oil producers are now able to extract more oil from a given number of wells. As a result, Halliburton now generates lower revenues at a given rate of production than it did in the past. This helps explain the poor results of the company in recent years.

The U.S. oil production kept posting new all-time highs every single year between 2014 and 2019 but Halliburton switched from an all-time high profit of $4.11 per share in 2014 to a loss of -$1.29 per share in 2019. These secular headwinds, namely the tight budgets of oil producers and the increased efficiency in oil production, are game-changers in the onshore oil production and thus they will continue to weigh on the results of Halliburton for years.

Valuation

Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings per share of $0.53 in 2021 and $0.90 in 2022. The stock is thus trading at 24.5 times next year’s earnings and 14.6 times its expected earnings in 2022. The stock has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2 over the last decade. Therefore, the stock seems reasonably valued right now, provided that it meets the analysts’ consensus in 2022.

However, Halliburton is highly vulnerable to the ongoing downturn. If the pandemic does not subside next year, the stock will come under great pressure. Fortunately, in the most likely scenario, a vaccine is likely to be developed early next year and distributed in about a year and thus Halliburton will probably begin to recover in 2022. Nevertheless, investors should keep the high vulnerability of Halliburton to prolonged downturns in mind.

Overall, if the pandemic subsides next year, Halliburton is likely to offer decent returns off its current stock price. In addition, if there is a temporary improvement in the global demand for oil products, such as an increase in global air traffic, the stock of Halliburton will certainly rally. On the other hand, due to the high vulnerability of the company to downturns and the aforementioned secular headwinds, investors should realize that this is not a buy-and-hold forever stock. As soon as it offers significant capital gains, investors should take their profits and look elsewhere for attractive returns. The -64% return of the stock over the last decade proves that the stock is suitable for trading, not for a long-term investing horizon.

Final thoughts

Halliburton is suitable for those who have great confidence in a swift recovery of the energy market from the pandemic. However, the investors who want to benefit from a long-term recovery (instead of a prompt recovery) of the energy market should probably select more resilient stocks, such as Total (TOT), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) and Phillips 66 (PSX). In the event of a swift recovery from the pandemic, these stocks are likely to rally less than Halliburton but these stocks will prove more resilient in the adverse scenario of a prolonged pandemic while they also offer much higher dividend yields than the 1.4% dividend yield of Halliburton.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.