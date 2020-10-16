Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S. A. B. de C. V.'s (KCDMF) CEO Pablo González Guajardo on Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCPK:KCDMF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 16, 2020 9:10 AM ET

Pablo González Guajardo - Chief Executive Officer

Xavier Cortés Lascurain - Chief Financial Officer

Jens Spiess - Morgan Stanley

Nicolas Larrain - JPMorgan

Rodrigo Alcantara - UBS

Mohammed Ahmad - FGP

Pablo González Guajardo

[00:00:21] Thank you.

[00:00:24] Good morning, everyone. I hope you and your families are healthy and safe.

[00:00:29] Let me start by saying that we continue to deliver good overall results as we operate in line with the priorities and guidelines we set forth to navigate through the current environment, which is still very challenging on many fronts. Notwithstanding how challenging it is to deliver strong top and bottom line growth on our margins remain very solid and are among the best in our industry. During the quarter, we reinforce the various measures and actions to protect the health of our employees and their families. Our number one priority, we remain in contact with the authorities and communities to assist during the pandemic and mitigate its impacts. Also, the actions we have taken to guarantee our continued operation, as well as that of our suppliers, to ensure all our customers and consumers have access to our products, have allowed us to operate our facilities without any meaningful disruption. On the sales front, despite private and B2B consumption still being affected by the covid lockdown and its impact on the economy, several categories performed well, particularly those related to personal hygiene, health and protection. We continue capitalizing on new growth opportunities altogether. Our top line grew for the twenty fourth consecutive quarter, driven by strong volumes. On the cost side, most raw materials compared, possibly together with our increased productivity and very good results on cost reduction program, allowed us to deliver solid bottom line growth and improve margins year over year in spite of the significant depreciation. In summary, another good quarter in the midst of a very challenging environment, Xavier will now provide more details on the quarterly results.

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

[00:02:18] Good morning. During the quarter, our sales were down eleven point one million versus a seven percent increase versus the third quarter of twenty nineteen point seven percent with price in the mix in line with last year's consumer products also grew seven percent. We don't increase due to walking away from home. Sales were down 31 percent, reflecting the slow reopening of offices, hotels and restaurants. Finally, our export business performed very well, with sales growing 54 percent. Cost of goods sold increased seven percent against last year for super absorbent materials and resins compared to save our dollars as the domestic private price. Imported recycled fiber. Now the energy crisis finally ESX lost significantly higher, averaging 15 percent more. The cost reduction program, an important component of our business DNA, had once again very good results and yielded approximately 400 million pieces of savings in the quarter. The savings and cost of goods sold level and are generated a very different from where we sourcing materials improvement and process efficiencies, all contributing in a meaningful way, although we cannot anticipate or forecast specific targets going forward. The fact that many of these savings are technology driven, together with our intention to continue actively looking for developing and investing behind new products and process technologies gives us confidence that we should be able to keep delivering good results and disrupting gross profit.

[00:04:06] Increase 5.5 percent and margin was thirty seven point nine percent for the fourth. As know, the expenses were up less than one percent and as a percentage of sales were 100 basis points of the way, we achieve better efficiencies in distribution. Expand distribution expenses, as well as some investment behind our rent, balancing advertising with point of self promotion. Needless to say, we continue to review other expenses to make sure our investment behind the lines remains a competitive advantage. Operating profits increased nine point five percent and the operating margin was twenty one point three percent. During the quarter, we generated 2.8, 2.8 billion parcels of habitat, eighty seven point eight percent increase, and then it was twenty five point six percent. Cost the financing was four hundred twenty eight million in the third quarter, compared to three hundred and ninety one million in the same period last year. Net interest expense was nine percent higher. As we previously disclosed July, the company very successfully placed a record in Mexico and Latin America and Latin America. Low rates five hundred million dollars, one for one point for a senior unsecured notes at two point three one percent, with partial maturities of one third each year twenty twenty nine, twenty three and twenty thirty one and entered into a related swap agreement to fetch the currency risk.

[00:05:41] See, the proceeds of these placements will initially fund primarily be used to pay down debt through 2020 and early. Twenty one, our long term debt and cash position increased substantially. In addition to the funds from the placement, we have generated a very strong balance sheet which reflects solid cash generation from maybe with 10 billion of free cash flow generated in the last 12 months, positive results from working capital management and in general, the priorities we set up at the beginning of the year to protect cash. Our total cash position was twenty two billion past our net debt to establish a West Point nine times with a very definite interest coverage of a tax. In the quarter, we had a 10 percent median loss, which compares to a six million loss last year. Net income for the quarter was one point three billion business and eight point nine percent increase, with earnings per share of forty four cents a share. And we continue to operate in an unprecedented and uncertain environment.

[00:06:55] This in moments like this, when Casey is positioning, resiliency, adaptability, strategic model and a very strong balance sheet, allow us to not only successfully navigate through the challenges, but also capitalize on the opportunities.

[00:07:10] Mexico's economy experienced a sharp contraction in the second quarter and showed some signs of a rebound in the third quarter, but the impact of domestic consumption together with the peso depreciation are evident, notwithstanding the fact that we sell essential products and participate in very defensive categories together with a multi-billion model.

Pablo González Guajardo

[00:07:54] For the most part, we expect that to continue. Add to that our operational efficiencies and cost reduction and innovation DNA, which has been critical and will continue to play an important role. And we expect to continue to post healthy bottom line growth and markets.

[00:08:13] So we have been able to operate efficiently through the most complicated part of the pandemic, and I'm confident we will continue to be able to do so, always focused on our stated priorities and operating guidelines, committed to improving the lives of our consumers, personal communities where we operate in the country as a whole. In summary, we've had a good third quarter and first nine months of the year, and we're confident we can continue to deliver good results for our shareholders despite the very uncertain and challenging environment. So that concludes our very brief prepared remarks. And with that, let me open it up for questions. And thank you all again for participating on the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

[00:08:55] Thank you, Pablo. We will open the floor for questions. If you'd like to ask a question, please press the Starky followed by the one on your touchtone phone. Now, again, to ask a question, you may press star one. Now, our first question comes from Jens Spiess with Morgan Stanley.

Jens Spiess

[00:09:15] Yes, hello, thank you for taking my question. I just want to see if you could give us a bit more color on the main drivers of the quarter over quarter, top line decline. I mean, you posted a very strong second quarter, but if you could give a bit more details for the main drivers of the decline during this quarter. And also, if you could provide an update on the situation of the recycled paper market and prices, it would be great if you could give and color the outlook and any trends you have observed there lately. Thank you.

Pablo González Guajardo

[00:09:52] I just thanks for your questions, but we as we mentioned, we posted a seven percent increase in net sales. Yes, it is sequentially lower than the nine percent we achieved in the second quarter. And that quarter, of course, we have some sales attributed to the pandemic. So there were some increases that were beyond what we would normally expect the category. So to stabilize now. So you see demand a little bit thinner from that from that perspective. Having said that, the. We believe that under the circumstances, a seven percent increase. It's still quite, quite strong and hopefully going forward we can continue, as we mentioned, given the resiliency and adaptability, we can continue to post the top line growth as well. Bottom line, growth, when it comes to, as you know, volume driven going forward. We are analyzing opportunities on the pricing front and there are certainly some categories and in some cases channels and even specific products or tiers where we see an opportunity. And there we will go ahead and move our prices. It will not be a overall approach, more of a very specific and strategic approach. Again, depending on the category, the channels of products and even tears, as I mentioned, and where we don't currently see an opportunity to increase prices, we will strive to be much more efficient in our investments and we should start to see that reflect, particularly in the first quarter of next year as we work through that in this in this quarter and on the competitive front and just the dynamic, we really overall, when it comes to pricing and promotion dynamics, we see no significant difference from prior years. As you know, our categories have always been very competitive. But having said that, we're not experiencing a particularly intense competitive environment, very different from what we've seen in past years.

Jens Spiess

[00:12:15] Ok, thank you. And regarding the recycled paper prices, I guess they remain high. Are you seeing a trend of them decreasing?

Pablo González Guajardo

[00:12:27] Yes, when it comes to recycled paper prices, we we started to see late and third quarter and we believe it will continue for the fourth quarter prices coming down and actually coming down an important matter. So the past couple of quarters, they had been a headwind. I'm not sure that they will be coming tailwind in the fourth quarter, but certainly their impact or their negative impact will be much, much lower than it was in the past couple of quarters.

Jens Spiess

[00:13:03] Ok, great, clear. Thank you.

Pablo González Guajardo

[00:13:04] Thank you.

[00:13:07] Thank you, our next question comes from Louisiana with Compass.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:13:14] Hi, guys, congratulations on the quarter. Two questions on my side. I mean, the first one, it's related to your leverage. I mean, you're right now below one times. Clearly, you know, very strong resolve this year drove the results. But I just wonder, you know, given where you are and historically your your desire to pay dividends, can we expect a step up in dividends, given where you are in terms of leverage or at least on the buyback front? Because it seems like your results, the strong result of this year, have not been fully reflected on a strong share price. So I wonder if there's something you can do on the buyback slash dividend front. And then the second question, it's related to margins. Do you continue to expand margins year over year throughout the year? But as we move into this fourth quarter, you start facing, you know, I guess, you know, tougher comps. You know, the twenty seven percent, even the margins kind of thing for the next couple of quarters. Are you comfortable that the margin expansion that we have witnessed could continue going forward? Thank you.

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

[00:14:21] Hillary, let me let me take the first one. A. Yes, our policy, as you mentioned, is strong and we have been generating cash and we should continue to generate cash and earnings going forward at this moment. We will continue to be conservative with a balance sheet going forward if the situation continues. And our view is that it will continue. We will definitely consider our alternatives. And this is something that we will probably start thinking about next year at this moment. Again, our plans continue to be conservative with the partnership.

Pablo González Guajardo

[00:15:09] And let me take the question, as you mentioned, even under very challenging circumstances, we've been able to stay within the target of our with the margins that we've stated are between 25 and 27 percent, which we believe are very strong. Marginson against some of the strongest in our categories of life. And yes, we will continue. We will start to face more challenging comparisons, particularly this fourth quarter and first quarter of next year, even into the second quarter of next year. So we're we're again, we're doing what we know how to do. We said that we try to maintain that margin and expand its target, which is certainly growing the top line. And again, we hopefully will start to see not only volume, but a little bit of price in the mix going forward. And we will continue to be very aggressive on being more efficient on our cost reduction program, on expense reduction. I mean, just just what we know very well how to do. And we will be very, very aggressive on this, as we've seen in the past. So we we believe we we will continue to have those types of margins going forward and we're redoubling our efforts to make sure that's the case.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:16:38] Great, thanks a lot, guys, and congratulations again. Thank you.

[00:16:45] Thank you. Our next question comes from Nicolas Larrain with J.P. Morgan.

Nicolas Larrain

[00:16:52] Hey, guys, how are you doing? Thank you for taking my question. I have three questions, you know, a very brief one on the cost front. You guys mentioned in the release of those in the opening remarks that some of them compared positively in dollars. I just want to get a sense with you on how those how most of the most relevant costs are comparing in past you a year. Also, if you could maybe expand a bit more detail on the efficiencies. I mean, they came in very strong. I just wanted to understand, where are you guys sourcing these efficiencies from? And lastly, maybe the discussion to clear how much debt do you expect to pay in fourth quarter, first quarter on twenty one after the issuance of the bonds. Thank you, guys.

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

[00:17:46] On on the first one, the comparisons in. I'm sorry, I cut my face. My face must go on the first one, the comparisons on fibers. If you put them in pencils and there's still. Virgin drivers are still slightly down to flattish A in terms of recycled. They are up and you could say that for all the relatives, once you translate those two parcels, they're flush.

Pablo González Guajardo

[00:18:30] So overall, when you I think when you turn those up costs in dollars into parcels, for the most part, we're flat to higher than last year, and that's where, again, our efficiencies and our cost reduction programs come into play to absorb and reduce the impact and allow us to have the margins that we posted. So that's on the cost of the sea and the efficiencies. I mean, a couple of things. One, as we've mentioned, we have seen opportunities in the logistics side and we've been working very hard on that front and seen some nice improvements, both working with third parties to improve not only the service but the cost and within our own fleet, where we've become a much more efficient given the process changes that we've put forth. And this is an area where we continue to believe there's a good opportunity. And then there's also, of course, our ANP investments where we're as I mentioned, we're trying to we're we're striving to be much more efficient in our investments and thus obtain the same results with less money invested and on expenses. We're just going line by line and looking at any opportunity to be tighter and bring down bring down those costs. So it's really a combination of the things that we've been doing, we've been doing on the DNA front that have worked very well. And again, we will continue to be very aggressive in all of those fronts.

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

[00:20:10] On the on the depth, the depth that we have coming due later this year and very early in January next year or altogether is very close to 72 hours a day, that's what we will be paying down. We have an additional maturity in twenty, twenty two and three million pesos. And we, in essence, free, free finance that given the conditions that we were able to obtain on the bond placements that we did this year.

Nicolas Larrain

[00:20:49] Understood. Thank you very much, guys. Congrats on the results.

Pablo González Guajardo

[00:20:52] Thank you.

[00:20:56] Thank you. Our next question comes from Lewis Miller with GPS.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:21:04] Hi, guys, good morning. Thanks for taking my question and congratulations on the result. I mean, I think most of my questions have already been answered, but can you talk about a little bit more on the dynamics of mix that you have seen across tiers? Are you seeing some sort of trade down that could be hurting? Makes the comparison.

Pablo González Guajardo

[00:21:31] Thanks for being on the call. We are seeing some trade down, no doubt in some categories, but I would say so far it's been marginal. Just to give you an idea, it represented less than 100 basis points, topline reduction in consumer products for this past quarter. So no doubt there's a little bit of that going on, but it hasn't been significant.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:21:57] Republic, thank you. Congrats again.

Pablo González Guajardo

[00:21:59] Thanks.

Operator

[00:22:04] Thank you. Our next question comes from Rodrigo Alcantara with UBS.

Rodrigo Alcantara

[00:22:10] Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question, because the perfect would be for Pablo. So as we have seen Kimberly Clark in other countries launching a business to consumer platform, just curious about your thoughts about perhaps doing the same in Mexico. Would it make sense or not for for you? And also my second question would be, well, so far you have avoided the very clear on the drivers of this line. Right, marketing and distribution. Just wondering, looking ahead, I mean, to to get a sense of your operating leverage that you can achieve. Just wondering if you think that, at least for you, is going to be an sustainable, easy or easy to sustain current level of Jenay or perhaps a lower lower than maybe in real terms. Do you see any tailwind or any headwind on the engine that would be helpful. Thank you.

Pablo González Guajardo

[00:23:09] Thanks for the talk on the beat to see platform look, we we're right now really focused on both the traditional business and the tremendous growth that we're seeing on e-commerce. Having said that, we're no doubt analyzing different opportunities, yet not a complete conclusion, whether that's one that we should be pursuing. But it is something we are looking into when it comes to sun and sustain those levels. Sure. I mean, it's it's not easy and it gets harder at times to be able to squeeze more and more out of what we're doing and become more efficient. But, you know, that's in our DNA and we will continue day in and day out to look for those efficiencies. And we feel pretty comfortable that we can maintain the current levels and we'll continue to look for for additional improvements going forward.

Rodrigo Alcantara

[00:24:13] Thanks. Lovely, if you could comment on product innovation, are you working on something that you can comment now or any material changes on your product assortment? That will be my last question. Thanks.

Pablo González Guajardo

[00:24:29] Look, with we we have continued to innovate throughout the year and we've introduced new products in the diaper front and wipes certainly in the soaps and cleaning services categories, we're even producing some masks. So this there's quite a bit of things going on, as I mentioned, particularly in diapers. We've got quite a few things that we introduced into the market in the past couple of years that have performed very well, particularly the clothes, diapers, as opposed to the open diapers and samone wipes, et cetera. So we we are we're comfortable we're glad with the way our innovations have gone forward. We are introducing right now into the market some additional products that have to do with diapers and that tend to bring into the mix of materials that are more sustainable or more friendly to the environment. And that's certainly an area where we will continue to push. And in all of our categories, we are looking particularly into that area and seeing how we can be more aggressive and bring to market some better solutions in that front. Going forward. We are going to like exploring some technologies and we're excited about the possibility of bringing innovations and significant improvements to some of our categories, not in a position to disclose those at this point because we're there in the, again, exploring exploratory phase. But we're excited with what we see going forward and with the pipeline that we have a big innovation coming in in the next couple of years. And thus we will increase our investment behind them, as well as not just product improvements, but just technology as a whole to bring more efficiency into our entire operation. So excited with some of the opportunities we see going forward. Very good pipeline. And as we go along to the next year, I'm sure we'll be able to touch on some of this particular introductions that we will get into the market.

Rodrigo Alcantara

[00:26:46] That's great. Thank you very much.

[00:26:51] Thank you. Again, as a quick reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, you may press star one. Now, our next question comes from Mohammed Ahmad with FGP.

Mohammed Ahmad

[00:27:01] Hi, guys, thank you very much for taking my question. I hope all your self and your families are doing well. My question is one regarding consumer business. I think right at the start of the call. You did mention about how much of consumer revenue growth was volume versus price mix. If you could just sort of say that again, because I didn't quite catch it. And also, just building on the trade down discussion, can you give a sense of how much of the pricing situation or lack of pricing? Price mix growth is mix versus pricing.

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

[00:27:43] Ok, sure. Mohammed, thanks for being on the call and likewise, I hope you and your family are doing well on the sure of the consumer product side. As we mentioned, it was the growth was all volume volume driven. And then when you look at the price and mix, there was a little bit of pricing there. But mix was slightly down, as I mentioned, a little bit less than 100 basis points, topline reduction, consumer product. So when you look at prices, makes prices slightly up, slightly down, and that's why they come in flat versus volume up 10 percent.

Mohammed Ahmad

[00:28:18] Excellent. Thank you very much, guys. Thank you.

Operator

[00:28:24] Thank you. Our next question comes from Davik, Arizona, with Dignam Research.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:28:33] Hi, guys, thank you for the first question and again, congrats, good results. And my question is, well, is it more than a question is can you give us a guide for guidance for the whole Tony, Tony, Tony Judt on the margins.

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

[00:28:57] I'm sorry, I I'd say we generally don't don't do that kind of guidelines a lot, what what I can say is that this fourth quarter A.

[00:29:12] Shouldn't be very different from from from what we were seeing in the third quarter. The conditions are not that different. So I that that's as much as we can say at this moment.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:29:25] Ok, guys, thank you very much.

Pablo González Guajardo

[00:29:28] You're welcome.

[00:29:31] Thank you. There are no additional questions at this time.

Pablo González Guajardo

[00:29:35] Great. Thank you all again for participating in the call, will be glad to take your calls. As we go forward and again, I hope you and your families are healthy and safe. We'll talk to you, at least all of you together until the first quarter of next year. So we we hope you have a terrific end to the year. And again, stay healthy and safe and look forward to continue talking to you. Thanks so much.

