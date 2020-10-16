Real estate cannot be lost or stolen, nor can it be carried away. Purchased with common sense, paid for in full, and managed with reasonable care, it is about the safest investment in the world. - Franklin D. Roosevelt

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) originates and services mortgage loans, a rare bright market in today's uncertain times. Mortgage rates have fallen significantly, as shown below, inducing higher volumes from refinancing, while a hot housing market supports new mortgages. Accordingly, PFSI reported net income of $353 million for the second quarter of 2020, up from $306 million in the prior quarter and $73 million in the prior year's second quarter.

Business model

PFSI's Production segment is in the business of originating and aggregating new mortgage loans, where it earns fees for the activity, as well as potential gains from loans held for sale. In the second quarter of 2020, the Production Segment reported pretax income of $538 million, up from $98 million in the prior year's quarter. Higher gains from loans held for sale drove the increase in pretax income for the segment, benefitting from record volumes and margins.

The smaller Servicing segment reported a pretax loss of $62 million as revenues fell. Higher prepayments negatively impacted servicing segment results. Overall, while the current low rate environment and increase in refinancing served to lower the Servicing segment income, this was more than offset by the higher activity and income in the Production segment.

Mortgage market

Citing recent economic forecasts, PFSI projects U.S. mortgage originations to increase to $3 trillion in 2020, driven by an increase in refinancing, as shown below. Historically, the traditional banks such as Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are among the largest mortgage lenders. However, the banks are currently under regulatory pressure from the Federal Reserve to preserve capital levels, leaving them less willing to lend. Therefore, the non-bank lenders such as PFSI or Quicken Loans (private) are well-positioned to capture a growing market share.

U.S. Mortgage Origination Market

Source: Company materials

Since the pandemic began, elevated unemployment did push up forbearance rates in March and April, but since then, new requests have declined with borrowers now beginning to exit forbearance plans. Similarly, delinquencies in PFSI's owned portfolio rose during the second quarter before falling back in the third quarter. Future trends here are dependent on the overall economic health and would benefit from future fiscal stimulus.

Capitalization

PFSI continues to actively return funds to shareholders, a rare occurrence in the current turbulent market environment. In contrast, PFSI's peers are either under regulatory restrictions prohibiting them from buybacks and dividend increases (the traditional banks) or currently private (Quicken). PFSI recently used its strong operating cash flow to execute a share repurchase in June 2020 for a large block of shares representing approximately 9% of total shares. In August 2020, PFSI raised the quarterly dividend by 25 percent from the prior quarter.

Valuation

Off strong fundamentals and earnings, PFSI stock is up over 70% year-to-date, as shown below. Despite the rising price, the PE ratio remains attractive at 5.2x given the strength in earnings.

Risks

PFSI is exposed to interest rate risk that impacts gains from loans held for sale. The company relies on its expertise to actively manage and hedge this exposure.

Increases in unemployment could lead to higher forbearances and defaults, negatively impacting results. The metrics are trending better, but the likelihood for further fiscal stimulus is key here.

Summary

I expect PFSI will continue to benefit from low rates and high housing demand, being well positioned to offer higher mortgage volumes in the coming months. PFSI's balanced business model will allow the company to report solid results even after refinancing volumes return to more normal levels as the Servicing segment will bounce back. With an attractive valuation, I'd recommend investing to gain exposure to this solid business.

