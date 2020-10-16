Mayar Fund Q3 2020 Letter To Partners
by: Abdulaziz A. Alnaim, CFA
Summary
The impact of firm structure on the portfolio's active share.
Some updates on Mayar's ESG efforts.
Spanish and UK homebuilders stocks.
In the third quarter of 2020, the Mayar Fund increased 11.95% net of all expenses and fees while the MSCI World Index returned 7.93%.
