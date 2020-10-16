MongoDB has grown revenue at 57% per year since 2015, but they have yet to post a profit or positive cash flow on a full year basis.

MongoDB's database allows developers to store large amounts of unstructured data, such as images, videos, and social media data.

MongoDB is disrupting the market with its document (NoSQL) database. This type of database is more flexible and scalable than traditional relational (SQL) databases.

Investment Thesis

MongoDB's (MDB) document database platform was designed for modern applications, affording developers advantages in flexibility and scalability. As a result, MongoDB has gained significant traction within the developer community, which continues to translate into strong customer and revenue growth-this bodes well for shareholders.

My investment thesis is summarized below:

1. MongoDB is the market leading document database platform. It was designed for developers, enabling them to quickly store the large amounts of unstructured data created by many modern applications.

2. MongoDB has a large market opportunity. The NoSQL database market is expected to grow at 31% annually, reaching $22 billion by 2026.

3. MongoDB has grown revenue at 57% per year since 2015. During this time, the net ARR expansion rate has remained above 120%. This is indicative of a competitive advantage.

What Is MongoDB?

MongoDB is the market leading document database platform.

MongoDB's document database (also known as a non-relational or NoSQL database) differs fundamentally from relational (SQL) databases. Relational databases store data in a structured manner-neatly organized tables, rows and columns. This type of database has a rigid architecture.

By comparison, MongoDB's document database is more flexible, allowing developers to quickly store large amounts of unstructured data-articles, blog posts, images, videos, email, or social media data.

According to IBM: NoSQL databases are generally a better fit for modern, complex applications like e-commerce sites or mobile apps.

To understand MongoDB, it's necessary to understand the difference between relational and non-relational databases.

Relational (SQL) vs. Non-Relational (NoSQL) Databases

Every software application must be supported by a database. This is where the software data is stored, organized, and processed.

In the 1970s, the cost of storing data was much higher (per megabyte) than it is today. For this reason, when designing databases, the focus was on creating a solution that minimized duplication, thereby ensuring cost-efficient use of storage space. For this reason, relational databases were built with the goal of avoiding redundancy.

Today, the cost of storing data has decreased substantially, and the most expensive part of software development is the developer's time. Accordingly, a need has arisen for more flexible solutions, allowing developers to store large amounts of unstructured data and quickly query that data. NoSQL databases, like MongoDB, were built to address this need.

Benefits Of Non-Relational Databases

One benefit of non-relational databases, like MongoDB, is agility. Large amounts of unstructured data can be stored quickly. This means developers don't have to spend time preparing data in tables, as they would for a relational database. Additionally, the database schema (i.e., the way data is organized within the database) is more dynamic, and it can evolve throughout the software development process. This promotes flexibility, because developers don't have to make up front commitments to a specific schema. By comparison, the database schema must be defined upfront with relational databases, and once defined, it is usually difficult to change. Together, the benefits of agility and flexibility shorten the software development cycle, allowing software developers to bring their products to market more quickly.

Another benefit of non-relational databases is the ability to scale horizontally.

Scalability refers to a database's ability to accommodate an increasing amount of demand without a deterioration in performance. Scaling can occur vertically or horizontally. Vertical scaling involves making an existing server bigger and better, through the addition of more storage space, RAM, and CPUs. By comparison, horizontal scaling involves adding more servers.

By nature, relational databases focus on avoiding redundancy, which means that if you were to partition the database across many servers (i.e. scale horizontally), you would likely run into situations where one query needed to join data from multiple servers. This makes things difficult. For this reason, relational databases are usually better suited to vertical scaling.

In comparison, many non-relational databases, like MongoDB, are easy to scale horizontally, because data that is accessed together is typically stored together. Horizontal scaling offers three benefits: (1) it is cheaper, (2) it is more resilient, and (3) it allows for greater scale. This makes MongoDB a better choice for many modern applications, especially the ones that generate enormous amounts of data.

Benefits Of Relational Databases

Relational databases are inherently more structured. While this reduces agility and flexibility, it is also a benefit in certain situations. For example, if you are working with highly structured data, especially data in which every entry has the same properties, using a structured database is likely the best solution.

Relational databases are also immediately consistent, meaning all users have the same view of the data. By comparison, non-relational databases are eventually consistent, because it takes time to copy updates from one node to other nodes in the cluster. This means data is not immediately available everywhere. This wouldn't be acceptable in certain situations, such as a database for financial transactions.

Finally, SQL (Structured Query Language) is the language that communicates with and manages relational databases, allowing users to add, update, delete, and retrieve data. SQL has existed for many decades and, as a result, it is well known and widely supported.

In summary, both relational and non-relational databases have strengths and weaknesses. They are both useful in certain situations, and neither one is going to replace the other. Instead, they complement each other, and are often used together.

The graphic below depicts some of the use cases for both NoSQL and SQL databases:

Source: Database Zone.

How Does MongoDB Generate Revenue?

MongoDB is an open source database, meaning the Community Server can be downloaded and used for free. So why pay for it?

According to Mike Rioux, MongoDB Senior Solutions Architect, MongoDB surveys their customers to ask this very question. The answer? A combination of the technical support and the enterprise grade tools that MongoDB provides to its paying customers.

So, let's look at these tools in the context of MongoDB's products.

MongoDB Enterprise Advanced: This is a subscription-based, self-managed option, meaning users can run MongoDB on their own infrastructure. The downside is that they are responsible for managing the database (which is difficult and costly). But this option includes access to the enterprise grade tools I just mentioned, including (1) Cloud Manager or Ops Manager and (2) Connector for Business Intelligence.

In order to really understand the benefits of paying for MongoDB, it is necessary to dive deeper into these tools.

First, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced comes with Cloud Manager or Ops Manager. Cloud Manager is for customers running MongoDB in the cloud, and Ops Manager is for customers running MongoDB on premise. Both of these management platforms provide the same functionality. This includes monitoring and alerting, automation, backups, and query optimization.

MongoDB has proprietary monitoring tools that track over 100 metrics, such as memory and CPU usage. Additionally, Cloud Manager and Ops Manager support integration with third-party APM platforms, like AppDynamics and New Relic (NEWR). When a monitoring threshold is crossed, alerts can be sent to designated users via SMS messaging, email, or even Slack (WORK).

These management platforms also provide a Visual Query Profiler, which identifies slow-running queries and offers index recommendations to improve performance. For readers unfamiliar with indexes in the context of a database, MongoDB offers this explanation: indexes support the efficient execution of queries.

Finally, customers also receive the ability to back up data and restore it to a specific moment in time, which is particularly useful in the event of a database failure.

The next tool is MongoDB Connector for Business Intelligence. This provides analytic functionality, allowing customers to connect MongoDB to platforms like Tableau, Apache Spark, and Hadoop. Through document-to-relational mapping, this tool actually transforms MongoDB's unstructured data into structured tables, allowing customers to query MongoDB with SQL.

After reading all that, I'm sure you'll agree that managing a database can be complicated, not to mention costly. So MongoDB offers another product to further simplify database ownership.

MongoDB Atlas: This is MongoDB's fully managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) solution. With this option, MongoDB's team hosts and manages the database. This is more cost efficient for two reasons: (1) there are virtually no overhead costs associated with database management, and (2) customers only pay for the resources they actually use. Additionally, because the database is being managed by experts, customers can focus resources elsewhere, such as on application development and user experience.

MongoDB Atlas is run in the public cloud, and is available through Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, or Google (GOOG) Cloud Platform. Like Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas is sold as a subscription.

MongoDB Enterprise Advanced subscriptions are typically sold on a per server basis, with a per server RAM limit. This allows MongoDB to employ a land-and-expand strategy. As customer usage increases, MongoDB generates more revenue. Likewise, MongoDB Atlas users are also charged based on usage. One of MongoDB's core growth strategies involves converting users of the free Community Server to MongoDB Atlas, allowing them to monetize the free version of the database. Pricing starts at $57 per month for dedicated clusters, or $95 per month for multi-region clusters.

Competitive Advantages

One of MongoDB's greatest advantages is developer mindshare. Developers like MongoDB. That may sound trivial, but it actually has important implications. Developers tend to work with products they like, and without developer support, adoption falters.

To illustrate this, the chart below indicates the number of times MongoDB Community Server (the free version) has been downloaded over the last three years.

Source: Created by the author using information from MongoDB Investor Relations.

As of Q2'20, MongoDB's Community Server had been downloaded over 125 million times. This represents annualized growth of 68% since Q3'17. Not only that, but growth is accelerating. In the last twelve months, downloads have increased from 70 million to 125 million (79% growth). In comparison, downloads increased from 40 million to 70 million (75% growth) over the previous twelve month period. This accelerating growth is highly indicative of developer preference.

To further illustrate this point, DB Engines ranks databases according to their popularity. Since 2014, MongoDB has ranked as the most popular NoSQL by a large margin. Additionally, MongoDB has consistently ranked as the 4th or 5th most popular database overall. This is shown in the graphic below.

Source: DB Engines.

As the graph indicates, MongoDB has a sizable lead over Elastic (ESTC), the next closest NoSQL database. They have an even bigger lead over Amazon's (AMZN) DynamoDB, which currently ranks 16th.

Another indicator of MongoDB's strong competitive position is their list of customers, which contains many well known names across a wide variety of industries. Some of MongoDB's most noteworthy customers are shown in the graphic below.

Source: MongoDB.

In addition to developer preference, MongoDB also benefits from high switching costs. Once a customer is familiar with MongoDB, migrating to another database would not only be an arduous process, it would be costly and potentially risky.

As evidence of this, MongoDB's Net Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Expansion Rate-a metric that measures the spend of a customer cohort from one year to the next-has been over 120% for the last 20 quarters. In other words, the average customer spends 20% more each year. And the more customers spend with MongoDB, the more they depend on MongoDB, and the less likely it is that they will switch to a different database provider.

Of course, this advantage works both ways. Industry leaders, like Oracle (ORCL) and Microsoft, also benefit from high switching costs, making it difficult for MongoDB to lure customers away.

MongoDB's Market Opportunity

MongoDB competes in a quickly growing market. According to Allied Market Research, the NoSQL database market is expected to reach $22.1 billion by 2026, representing 31% annualized growth. And, as the clear leader within this market, I believe MongoDB is well positioned to capture value in the coming years.

But MongoDB's management sees an even bigger market opportunity. They are targeting the database market as a whole, which is forecasted to reach $71 billion in 2020 and $97 billion by 2023, representing an 11% CAGR.

Does MongoDB Have A Debt Problem?

MongoDB's Q2'20 10Q shows a relatively large amount of debt: $935.3 million in convertible senior notes and $43.7 million in operating lease liabilities, for a total of $979 million. When compared to shareholder equity of $48 million, the debt-to-equity ratio is over 20x.

In the most recent quarter, interest payments on this debt totaled ~$14 million. And that's in comparison to $138 million in revenue. So interest expense alone consumed over 10% of sales. Is there a problem here?

Let's look more closely at the Convertible Notes.

As of Q2'20, MongoDB has two outstanding sets of Convertible Senior Notes. If you're unfamiliar with Convertible Notes, the idea is that (provided certain conditions are met) these Notes can be converted into stock. For that reason, they represent current debt and potential future dilution.

The 2024 Notes

As of July 2020, the outstanding principal on the 2024 Notes was $90 million. These Notes have a strike price of $68.15 per share, giving a conversion ratio of ~14.7 shares per $1,000 bond. This means, provided certain conditions are met, each Note can be converted into 14.7 shares of common stock. To offset potential dilution, MongoDB has set a valuation cap on these Notes equal to $106.90 per share.

At the time this article was written, the conversion terms have been met and the value cap has been exceeded. So, Note holders can convert each $1,000 Note to $1,568.60 in equity. That represents ~530,655 total shares.

The 2026 Notes

More recently, in January 2020, MongoDB issued another $1.15 billion in Senior Convertible Notes at an interest rate of 0.25%. The total proceeds were $1.13 billion, of which $479.2 million was used to repurchase $210 million of 2024 Notes (leaving the current outstanding principal of $90 million on 2024 Notes). The strike price for the 2026 Notes is $211.20, which gives a conversion ratio of ~4.7 shares per $1,000 Note. The valuation cap is set at $296.42 per share.

Currently, the conversion terms have been met, but the value cap has not been exceeded. So each Note can be converted to 4.7 shares. With 1.15 million Notes outstanding, this represents 5.45 million shares.

This information is summarized in the chart below:

Source: Created by the author using information from MongoDB Investor Relations.

In summary, while interest payments are currently hitting the income statement hard, the debt is not as bad as it appears. MongoDB has $975 million in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet. And current assets exceed current liabilities by 5x, meaning MongoDB won't have any issues meeting its short-term obligations.

Furthermore, it is unlikely that MongoDB will have to repay this debt in cash. Note holders will almost certainly convert to equity, meaning the ultimate outcome is likely to be dilution. If this were to happen today, ~5.98 million shares would be created. This would dilute current shareholders by ~10%. That's not ideal, but it's not abnormal for a young company to fund growth in this way.

Financials & Key Metrics

MongoDB's customer base has grown at 73% per year since 2015, reaching 20,200 in Q2'20. This is shown below.

Source: Created by the author using data from MongoDB Investor Relations.

This growth is further evidence of MongoDB's popularity amongst developers. And when viewed alongside the 120% net ARR expansion rate, this growth is indicative of the increasing switching costs associate with MongoDB's platform.

Another metric worth discussing is the number of customers with annualized recurring revenue (ARR) over $100K. Customers falling into this category have grown at 43% per year since 2015, to reach 819 in Q2'20. This, again, illustrates the power of MongoDB's land-and-expand strategy.

In June 2016, MongoDB Atlas (the fully-managed DBaaS) was released. Since that time, MongoDB has focused on converting users of the free community server to paying Atlas customers. This obviously benefits MongoDB, as they are able to generate revenue from the 'free-to-download' Community Server; but customers benefit as well, by reducing operational costs associated with database management. Depending on these costs (and the costs associated with infrastructure), MongoDB Atlas may actually be cheaper than the free Community Server.

Since Q3'17, MongoDB Atlas customers have grown at 105% per year. This is shown on the graph below.

Source: Created by the author using data from MongoDB Investor Relations.

As indicated above, MongoDB Atlas has seen extraordinary adoption in recent years. Growth in Atlas customers has actually outpaced total customer growth, indicating that Atlas is responsible for an increasing percentage of total revenue.

Driven by strong customer growth, MongoDB has grown revenue at 57% per year since 2015. This is shown in the graph below.

Source: Created by the author using data from MongoDB Investor Relations.

However, in Q1'20, revenue growth decelerated to 46% YoY. And in Q2'20, revenue growth further decelerated to 39% YoY. This was likely a result of the pandemic, as many businesses substantially cut back on spending during this time. And as the situation improves, I expect this trend to reverse and revenue growth to re-accelerate.

On the bright side, MongoDB's gross margins expanded to 70.1% in Q2'20, a YoY increase of 50bps. In fact, MongoDB's gross margins have been over 70% on a full year basis since 2016. These exceptionally high gross margins are a result of MongoDB's business model (i.e. SaaS, DBaaS), which minimizes the costs of revenue, as their products are distributed through the internet.

Beyond these metrics, the financial picture gets a little more bleak. MongoDB is not profitable, nor are they cash flow positive. This is shown in the chart below:

Data by YCharts

However, there is a silver lining here. Operating margins, while negative, have trended upward from -85% (2016) to -36% (Q2'20). This indicates that revenue growth is outpacing growth in operating expenses. That's a good sign. And provided this trend continues, MongoDB is on track to reach profitability...eventually.

Risks & Valuation

For a company that is neither profitable nor cash flow positive, MongoDB trades at an extraordinarily high valuation-30x sales. Not only that, but this figure is at an all time high. This is shown below.

Data by YCharts

Also noteworthy, MongoDB's P/S ratio is 6x higher than Oracle's and 2.5x higher than Microsoft's, both of which were recognized by Gartner as leaders in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems. Meanwhile, MongoDB has not been included in Gartner's Magic Quadrant since 2016.

Based on these observations, the market has high expectation for MongoDB. And at the current price, living up to those expectations, especially in the short term, will be difficult.

For all of these reasons, MongoDB appears to be a very risky investment at current prices.

Conclusion

MongoDB's document database offers certain advantages over traditional relational databases. These advantages center around flexibility and scalability.

Flexibility refers to the idea that developers can store large amounts of unstructured data-there is no need to deconstruct that data across tables, which would be necessary with relational databases. Additionally, developers don't have to work with predefined schemas selected at the beginning of a project. Instead, the database schema is dynamic, meaning it can change throughout the development process according to the developer's needs. By comparison, the schema of a relational database must be defined upfront, and it is typically very difficult to change later in time.

Scalability refers to the idea that NoSQL databases scale horizontally, meaning additional servers can easily be added as demand on the database increases. This ability allows NoSQL databases to meet the needs of many modern applications, especially those that produce enormous amounts of data. By comparison, it is usually difficult (and sometimes not feasible) to horizontally scale relational database. Instead, they are better suited to vertical scaling, which involves increasing the performance of one server (rather than adding more servers). Not only is this more costly, but it also means the entire database goes down if that server fails.

In terms of market opportunity, MongoDB is well positioned to capture value in the coming years. MongoDB is the leading NoSQL database. And the NoSQL database market is expected to grow at 31% annually, to reach $22 billion by 2026.

And MongoDB appears to be executing on this opportunity. Revenue has grown at 57% annually since 2015, while their customer base has increased at 73% per year over the same time period. But the stock is trading at all time highs, with a P/S ratio over 30x. Considering that MongoDB has never generated a profit or even positive cash flow on a full year basis, this valuation is not only rich, but it seems to leave little room for growth in the near term.

Additionally, despite MongoDB's many advantages, they compete against bigger, better funded companies, like Oracle and Microsoft. And the database solutions offered by these companies-Oracle Database and Microsoft SQL Server-are well-established and highly regarded.

To sum all of these thoughts together, for short-term investors, I would say stay away from this stock. Especially at this price. But for those of you with a longer time horizon, especially if you are risk tolerant, I am bullish on MongoDB. I think it's worth initiating a small position, even at today's valuation. But do so knowing that the stock could pull back 20-30% (or more) tomorrow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.