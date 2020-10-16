The reverse phase of the flow of capital from the overvalued IT sector to other sectors of the economy has begun.

AAPL is now assessed fairly relative to the market as a whole.

Within the bounds of existing relationships, Apple's rational capitalization is remaining ~40% below the current level.

Source: goodfon

In my opinion, the stock market is best associated with a pendulum. It is in constant motion, but from time to time returns to a balanced state. Therefore, if we are trying to predict the price of a company, we need to look for an answer to not one, but two questions. Firstly, what is the company's current balanced price. And secondly, what is the state of the market pendulum. In other words, is the market in the right state to expect from it to come to a fundamentally balanced state?

Now let's answer these two questions about Apple (AAPL).

#1 What is Apple's current balanced (or rational) price?

Let's start with the simplest, technical point of view. The long-term dynamics of the capitalization of a public company very often follow an exponential trend. And in this respect Apple is a classic example:

As you can see, the company's capitalization is now above this trend by two standard deviations. In my opinion, one can hardly expect this situation to persist for a long time...

Further, if we exclude the influence of news, emotional, and other indirect factors, the main fundamental drivers of a company's capitalization change appear to be its financial performance. This is absolutely logical and natural. By the way, it is visualized very well.

The following graph reflects the long-term history of the relationship between Apple's capitalization and its revenue:

As you can see, Apple's current capitalization is approximately 50% above the balanced level within the bounds of this model.

How can we explain this fact without assuming that Apple's capitalization is overvalued? Obviously, the company had to change dramatically in quality and quantity.

In the qualitative aspect, I did not notice any strong changes. Apple did not open up a new market or create a new product. Even the latest iPhone is only evolutionarily different from previous versions.

Let's look at the quantitative aspect. Has the company's gross margin grown significantly? No.

Data by YCharts

Have the revenue growth rates increased significantly? No, moreover, the revenue growth rate became negative.

Data by YCharts

Now let's consider the model in which Apple's capitalization is determined by its EPS:

Within the bounds of this model Apple's capitalization in 2016 and 2018 is perfectly correctly identified as undervalued. At the same time, the company's current capitalization is approximately 40% higher than the balanced level.

And this cannot be explained by profit margin growth or the acceleration seen in the company's EPS growth either:

Data by YCharts

Now let's look at how the growth rates of Apple's key financial indicators correspond to the core multiples of the company.

Let's start with EPS and P/E growth rates. In Q3 2020, the three-year CAGR EPS TTM diluted amounted to 14.24% - this is one of the worst Apple results in the last ten years. And at the same time, the current P/E multiple is almost the highest since the year 2010. This is an apparent inconsistency indicating the reassessment of the company.

And if you dig deeper, you will discover even more interesting relationships. I mean the relationship between return on equity (ROE) and the P/BV multiple of Apple:

In this case, all other things being equal, Apple's stock price should drop by 34% so that the balanced state can be achieved.

In my opinion, more than enough has been said. Apple's rational stock price is now in the $70 - $80 range.

#2 What is the state of the market pendulum?

To begin with, let's take a look at Apple's relative price.

Judging by the Forward P/E to growth multiple, AAPL is now almost balanced:

The same is true for the EV/OpFCF multiple:

These two models show well that Apple is now assessed fairly relative to the market as a whole. But what about the market itself???

At the beginning of the article, I showed how Apple's capitalization follows its exponential trend. In general, this is a good way to quickly assess the state of a company's price or even an index. And now, let's look at the Nasdaq index in this context:

Now, let's take a look at Russell 2000: In the first case, we see a significant overtaking of the trend, and in the second case, a significant lag.

Of course, the main reason for the whole situation is the coronavirus. Since only the IT sector is the least affected by the quarantine measures. But this situation will not last forever. As the coronavirus vaccine approaches, the reverse phase of the flow of capital from the overvalued IT sector to other sectors of the economy (for example, banks or the auto industry) will begin. Moreover, I personally believe that this phase has already begun but very slowly due to the second wave of the pandemic. But in any case, the market pendulum of which I spoke at the beginning has already passed its extreme value. Somewhere in early September...

So, in my opinion, there hasn't been a real correction in Apple's case yet. It is still just beginning.

