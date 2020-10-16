CSCO is a Dividend Contender, a member of the S&P Index, currently in the Margin of Safety with strong fundamentals, making it an immediate buying opportunity.

Of these, CSCO emerges as the best opportunity based on shareholder returns, dividend growth, and current dividend yield.

Using Dividend Radar, we evaluate the best high yielding stock at or below Fair Value, with a 3-year Dividend CAGR of at least 8%.

Approach

Dividend Radar ((DR)): Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers is an automated list of 748 companies that have paid increasing dividends for at least five years. It contains the most accurate and up to date fundamental information on dividend-paying companies with additional value-added metrics. FerdiS and I introduced to the investment community on May 15, 2020, and we continue to release the latest weekly version every Friday. To date, over 10,000 copies have been downloaded, and we continue to receive positive feedback and suggestions for future expansion. You can find my most recent article in this monthly series here.

This article will focus on high yielding dividend stocks, currently undervalued, with significant upside potential. I compare stocks offering a yield between 3% to 6% and have at least a 10-year history of paying increasing dividends to shareholders.

(CSCO) emerges as the best Dividend Contender due to a combination of its trailing total returns (TTR), dividend growth, dividend yield, and the fact that it is currently trading In the Margin of Safety.

To begin the process, we will use the Dividend Radar dataset dated 10/9/2020 and apply a series of filters to source three candidates for further analysis. Once we have the three candidates, we will compare them head-to-head before selecting a final choice as a strong buying opportunity.

I use the following filters sourced directly from Dividend Radar:

Dividend streak at least ten years

Dividend yield between 3% to 6%

5-year dividend CAGR > 10%

At least in the Fair Value range

Current yield > Average 5-year yield by at least 15%

I then apply three more filters tailored to my personal preferences:

10-year TTR CAGR > 8%

The company never interrupted its dividend streak

Eliminate bank stocks

The following companies emerge as potential buying opportunities, subject to additional research:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Evercore, Inc. (EVR)

General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

There is a key takeaway from working with any dataset that I learned during my journey as a dividend growth investor. Starting with a preconfigured dataset is beneficial because it saves time but understanding and vetting the underlying data is key to sourcing buying opportunities. Based on your risk appetite, you should make adjustments that you deem to be appropriate. Accordingly, I wanted to share my approach to the type of adjustments I make when sourcing opportunities from Dividend Radar, which involves head-to-head comparison.

Vetting the Fundamentals: A Head-to-Head Comparison

Let's start by comparing the most recent 5-year TTR CAGR of these three tickers against the S&P 500 to appreciate the performance trend.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

Each of these candidates shows deterioration in performance across the three most recent CAGRs, especially when compared to (SPY). It appears that the pandemic has adversely affected each of these companies, and they have not yet begun to recover when compared to SPY. Some would consider this situation a buying opportunity.

Next, let's look at the most recent 5-year Dividend CAGR to appreciate the trend in dividend growth.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

Since 2015, there has been a drop in the dividend growth rate, particularly for CSCO. The 5-year CAGR (last column) is highlighted because it will be used as the first part of the Chowder rule calculation to follow.

The dividend yield is one of the key buying considerations. The following table shows the yield for the three tickers over a 5-year trailing twelve-month period:

Source: Portfolio-Insight

As highlighted, the most recent 9/30/2020 dividend yield for each ticker is at a high for the 5-year timeframe. We will use these current yields for the Chowder rule calculation below.

The next step compares the historical Fair Value for each company. In my previous article, I explained this approach to Fair Value as:

Following Benjamin Graham, I prefer to think of fair value as a range, not an absolute, so I look at how the market has historically valued it. The charts below plot the daily closing price for CSCO, EVR, & GD (green line) against its "fair" price based on average ten-year trailing P/E (gray line) and a "fair" price based on an average P/E of 15 (blue line). These graphs show the FV range for CSCO, EVR, & GD beginning in 2010 and forecasted through 2022, based on the latest analysts' estimates.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

As the graph indicates, CSCO's current price is below the blue line and In the Margin of Safety by 5%.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

EVR's price is towards the upper range in the Fair Value range.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

GD's current price is In the Margin of Safety by 8%, as shown in the graph.

All the tickers shown in Dividend Radar now contain an indication of FV based on the P/E approach to estimating Fair Value. The reference to Above Fair Value, At Fair Value, or In the Margin of Safety come directly from these FV graphs. This FV description is one of 2 new, value-added metrics that we now include in Dividend Radar.

Now, let's summarize the key metrics to select a top choice. The Chowder number is calculated by adding the dividend 5-yr CAGR and the current yield and then rounding to the nearest number.

Source: Morningstar, Dividend Radar, Company Annual Report

I recognize that the most recent stock performance for each company has shown a significant deterioration during the past 12-months, and the price has not recovered fully at this point. The deciding factors for me were the In Margin of Safety, the attractive dividend yield, and the higher Chowder number indicating a higher expected total return. These are the key factors that have convinced me to select CSCO as the top buying opportunity, subject to further research.

Dividend Yield as a Measure of Fair Value

It's essential to uncover Fair Value by looking at company fundamentals from multiple perspectives. In other words, one or two metrics are never enough. We have already covered the P/E based approach to Fair Value. Let's now turn our attention to another method for unlocking Fair Value by using dividend yield theory described by Geraldine Weiss in Dividends Don't Lie and Kelley Wright in Dividends Still Don't Lie. Dividend yield theory is intuitive and straightforward. It says that for blue-chip dividend stocks, meaning those with stable business models that don't significantly change over time, dividend yields tend to revert to the mean. In other words, a stock's dividend yield fluctuates around a relatively fixed level over the years that approximates fair value. If the stock's current yield is far enough above its historical yield, it is likely undervalued. And if its yield is beneath its historical norm, then the stock could be overvalued. Dividend Yield Theory is perhaps best understood when viewed as a chart. Let's do that by plotting the current annualized dividend yield (solid blue line) against the historical five-year average yield (solid red line) for CSCO (see graph below). We label this chart the Historical Dividend Yield. When the annualized dividend yield is above the 5-year average, it indicates there may be a buying opportunity for the stock. When the annualized yield is below the five-year average (in the red area), the stock may be overvalued."

Source: Portfolio-Insight

The dotted blue line is the current annualized dividend yield projected backward, as the note on the chart indicates. This line indicates where the current yield is relative to past values. Likewise, the red dotted line is the current five-year average yield projected backward. This line shows how the current five-year average yield stacks up against previous values. CSCO's current annualized dividend yield is 15% above the 5-year average yield, an indication the stock might be undervalued.

The 5-year average yield was the second value-added metric recently added to Dividend Radar, and they are sourced from these charts. Comparing it to the current yield allows you to have a second estimate of FV using DR metrics.

Business Outlook

From Morningstar: Cisco remains a networking equipment behemoth and continues to execute on its strategic focus of increasing recurring revenue via selling software and services to supplement its hardware products. Software and services were 43% of fiscal 2017 revenue, which we expect to grow to at least 55% of sales in fiscal 2020. In our view, Cisco embracing software from hardware disaggregation, and even selling networking chips, can help keep demand for its solutions high, although some customers rely on cloud-based resources or generic hardware. We assess Cisco's plan as the correct direction for sustainable growth and believe the firm's strategic shifts through organic developments and acquisitions, keep Cisco as a mainstay in today's networks.

Additional Performance Metrics

The lack of consistent revenue growth has been the number one challenge confronting CSCO. The pandemic has severely impacted its business both because of competition and because of the customers delaying purchases.

CSCO Revenues Fiscal Year

Source: Portfolio-Insight

The gray shading of the Revenue CAGRs indicates that CSCO performs in the lower 20% of all companies. It's a condition that that has existed for ten years. I would have expected to see the impact on revenue growth from the 18 companies acquired by CSCO during the past three years.

Cash Flow per Share

Source: Portfolio-Insight

Cash flow per share continues to be very strong. CSCO has successfully acquired 18 companies during the past 3 years, and the companies (usually) have been integrated successfully. I expect CSCO to continue to acquire companies consistent with their past practices; however, these acquisitions must drive revenue growth.

Let's compare the stock performance for the period 9/30/2011 through 9/30/2017 on a total return basis.

It appears that CSCO performed on a comparable basis to SPY for these six years. However, during the next three years, a different pattern developed.

CSCO outperformed SPY based on total returns, beginning July 2017, and continued until August 2020.

At that point, management tempered forward guidance, mainly as respects revenues, and the market reacted negatively. Lack of revenue growth impacted the pricing of the stock. Going forward, if CSCO can demonstrate incremental revenue growth, the stock might be able to recover to a pricing level before March 2020. In my opinion, that represents the short-term upside potential for CSCO.

Qualitative Assessment

The Board of Directors is aligned with Shareholders' interest, basing the senior officers' compensation plans on the company's performance.

Source: CSCO PRE 14A

Consistent with other top-performing companies, a large percentage (74%) of the total compensation for the CEO (and NEOs) is performance-based. Each BOD member is required to hold common stock at least equal to five times the regular cash retainer.

Risk Assessment

Several challenges confront CSCO:

Continued headwinds because of competition, and the pandemic will likely continue for FY 21. The analysts have forecasted a 2% decrease in revenues. Can CSCO's successful acquisition strategy continue? Will there be targets available that can help resolve the lack of revenue growth? Will the stock performance return to previous levels? Revenue growth becomes the leading indicator moving forward.

In my opinion, the well-respected CEO (since 2015), Chuck Robbins, has attempted to transform the culture and the overall strategy. Perhaps the process moves more slowly than he would like; nonetheless, I feel he will successfully overcome these challenges.

Summary

We described a process that uses Dividend Radar to source the best high yielding growth dividend stock, currently trading In the Margin of Safety.

We applied a series of filters from a group of 749 stocks, including Fair Value, dividend growth TTR, and dividend yield, with a streak of at least ten years of increasing dividends. This process produced three candidates that were then compared and evaluated based on several performance metrics.

After further research, CSCO emerged as the top high yielding buying opportunity.

CSCO is a dominant force in the markets that it serves, a Dividend Contender, an S&P index member, and In the Margin of Safety. To top it off, CSCO offers a generous dividend yield of 3.61%.

I look forward to your feedback and comments. I also encourage you to perform your research before deciding if CSCO is an appropriate choice for your portfolio. I currently own CSCO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.