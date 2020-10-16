Seeking Alpha PRO Subscribers can view the Top Idea article on Teekay LNG Partners here. Other readers will have access to the article after an initial 7-day exclusivity period has passed. Find out more about PRO here.

Seeking Alpha: For readers who haven't seen your PRO Top Idea article on Teekay LNG Partners, can you briefly summarize your thesis?

Ashland Heights Investments: TGP has just completed one of the largest LNG carrier newbuilds on record, with all vessels contracted under long-term charters with high-quality counterparties. This was achieved without any equity dilution, while maintaining an attractive distribution to shareholders. Post-newbuild, TGP is now moving from a period of high Capex to a period of high Free Cash Flow, as it monetizes the long-term charters. The stock price of TGP is such that the market capitalization is equivalent to just the net value of the current backlog—meaning that nearly any positive development whatsoever will be accretive to the share price. We project both FCF and distribution to increase and stabilize at levels that are very attractive at these price levels we are seeing now.

Seeking Alpha: Many investors have been stung by investing in the maritime shipping industry, with shipping stocks delivering terrible performance despite appearing quite attractive on paper. Can you touch on the demise of the shipping industry, your general outlook for shipping, and what makes the opportunity in TGP different from other compelling investment theses that investors have seen but delivered terrible performance?

Ashland Heights Investments: As it pertains to LNG shipping, the “demise” relates mostly to the share price itself—going from a period of overvaluation in 2017 and 2018 and now overcorrecting down to what we view to be very attractive purchase levels. If you look at the fundaments of LNG shippers in general, and TGP in particular, you see that the underlying business is actually quite stronger than in the 2017/18 bubble. Aside from the aforementioned newbuild program for TGP, the company has recently bought-out the IDRs held by Parent Co TK and has begun a deleveraging process which is quickly reducing interest expense.

Our outlook for LNG shipping is that there will continue to be a demand for modern tonnage, as LNG project developments move forward on a global basis. The continued advent of floating regas (FSRU) which we wrote about in our HMLP thesis in October 2019 will drive more demand for carriers, and with LNG projects coming online in the U.S. and northern Russia, average tonne-miles of demand will be markedly higher in the next few years. With that said, we do have some hesitation related to the Spot charter market, where we think there will remain a lid on headline rates due to a relatively healthy number of newbuilds hitting the market in the 2021-2024 timeframe compared against a relatively modest boost to demand. So, we think the long-term market, where TGP primarily contracts, is a better place to be during this period.



Seeking Alpha: Related, do you think reduced leverage is key to bringing investor money back into the sector?

Ashland Heights Investments: Reduced leverage is certainly something that every LNG shipper in honing in on at the moment. These LNG projects move in cycles of growth and pause. We are now coming off a period of growth and entering a time where the companies are looking to be prudent allocators of capital with the new sources of operating cashflow that are coming online. In most cases, leverage reduction is the first priority, with a secondary priority being distributions. As far as what will entice investor capital, we believe it will be a steady execution of the charters and the compounding effect of distributions year over year. It is really quite remarkable the levels of yield we are seeing nowadays and perhaps even more remarkable that these yields are well-covered by DCF, not merely coming from added leverage. In fact, I think the lesson to be taken away from the previous bubble is just that—do not overextend the distribution during times of rising equity prices. It seems that, over time, the market values stability more than absolute payout.

Seeking Alpha: What types of indicators or developments are you monitoring to gauge whether your bullish thesis on TGP remains intact?

Ashland Heights Investments: The maintenance on this thesis is relatively simple. We look first for the continued execution of existing long-term charters. As we mention in the Top Idea article, these are all with very strong counterparties, so we have very little concern as to the viability of these charters. They form the backbone of TGP’s shareholder value. To a lesser degree, we are concerned with the few vessels coming up for re-charter over the next 2-3 years. As mentioned, we think this could be a period of relatively soft spot rates. Any sort of medium-term re-charter or potentially even a collection of spot charters at decent mid-cycle rates would support this thesis.

Seeking Alpha: You're a relatively new contributor on Seeking Alpha, with only a handful of published articles. For readers unfamiliar with you, what can they expect to see from you in terms of future articles. Do you expect to cover LNG firms exclusively?

Ashland Heights Investments: Yes, we primarily cover LNG firms. In addition to HMLP and TGP, names that we follow and intend to publish exclusive research include: GMLP, GLOG, GLOP, FLNG, DLNG.

The PRO Editors thank Ashland Heights Investments for participating in the interview.