Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) is a Canadian company that's far more fully integrated than many Canadian companies. The stock trades in New York under the ticker IMO. The company's structure is similar to that of the parent company Exxon Mobil (XOM) which owns roughly two-thirds of the company. That integration gives this company an important advantage when the industry recovers.

Some History

Imperial Oil began as a group of refiners in Canada that combined their businesses more than 100 years ago. At a certain point, the business needed capital to continue to expand and grow. So the group approached John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Company for some growth capital. When Standard oil broke apart, Exxon Mobil was the company that received the Canadian company division (which is now Imperial Oil), and has continued to own a significant stake in the company today.

The result of the Exxon Mobil influence is a continuing integration strategy really only seen in the United States “super majors.” That makes this company different from the typical oil and gas company in Canada.

Strategy Differences

Unlike Exxon Mobil, Imperial Oil has far greater reliance on thermal oil followed by the ability of the refining business to “upgrade” the product to more profitable end products. This process allows for larger product margins than would normally be the case to just produce and sell the heavily discounted thermal oil.

In fact, much of the Canadian thermal production industry is integrated with the ability to upgrade the product for refining. Generally, the independent thermal producers and heavy oil producers have an extremely challenging time during periods of pricing weakness. In the 1990s, oil prices were high enough to allow thermal and heavy oil producers to make an adequate return in the production business alone. That has not been the case lately since the big oil price crash at the end of 2015. Therefore, the significant production survivors are generally integrated enough to make up for low production sales prices with higher refined prices.

The latest economic decline was so fast and so severe due to the coronavirus demand destruction that integration really didn't matter much. This was the primary of several reasons for the decline in price of integrated oil companies. But investors can expect that fully integrated strategy to lead to a superior recovery in the stock as well as superior future prospects.

Imperial Oil has long outperformed its less integrated peers in terms of profitability and return of capital. In addition, this company traditionally keeps a very strong balance sheet like parent company Exxon Mobil. Therefore unless the current demand reduction lasts a relatively long time, this company will return to thriving in top-notch condition as one of the industry's leaders well into the future.

The Business

Like the controlling parent company, this company completely controls the entire industry channel to the retail or business consumer as well as some whole customers. This includes the following products and services depicted in the image below.

This is not a very common strategy for an integrated “major” company in Canada and it sets Imperial apart from much of the industry as a result. Some of these products, such as chemicals, have their own cycles that may not coincide with the oil and gas industry cycle.

Then there are the consumer products, such as gasoline, that tend to be recession resistant. Asphalt is another recession-resistant product because there's a large government business component. As long as there's not a complete collapse as there was in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, this company will have businesses that “keep on chugging away” during the more frequent recession type mild downturns that are generally far more frequent.

These businesses are likely to be among the first to recover as well from the demand loss in the second quarter. Gasoline, for example, is badly needed before many other recession-resistant products. Therefore, the recovery of this company will be stronger than many during the early halting or lumpy recovery from the low second quarter demand.

Stock Price

This stock is clearly priced for a long-term recession or worse.

Rarely does this stock yield anything close to 5.3%. Generally, the yield for a stock of this quality is much closer to 1%. That gives the investor an idea of how far out of favor this stock has fallen. As usual, Mr. Market has figured that this company will never recover within our lifetime. That happens to be a very typical attitude during cyclical industry bottoms.

A far more typical result from 2019 is shown above. That typical result shows that the stock is now trading at about 3 to 4 times reasonable results basically because of one outlier quarter. By the end of the second quarter, total debt was C$5.193 billion. That was a little more than one times cash flow for the fiscal year ending 2019. This means that the way things are going, IMO can pay down all of its debt in a single year. Despite the reservations of Mr. Market, the finances are nothing to worry about. Therefore Mr. Market has gone far overboard due to one outlier quarter as usual.

One caveat would be that generally growth occurs as significant new production capacity comes online from relatively large thermal project additions. Therefore growth in the dividend will vary depending upon the management outlook for demand. Currently much of the industry sees no need to add to production capacity for “awhile” due to the demand loss from the pandemic.

Leverage

Recent history has shown that financially leveraged companies like California Resources (OTCPK:CRCQQ) do run into trouble no matter how good their asset base is. But assets alone rarely work in this industry. Financial leverage almost never works unless the company de-leverages very quickly. Generally the companies that do best long term are the financially strong companies that hit a lot of “singles and doubles.” Almost any baseball coach will tell you that the players connecting with the best batting averages are the ones more likely to hit home runs. That's also the case in this industry for oil and gas stocks in general.

Much of the oil patch is under review or on negative watch due to the lower demand during the pandemic. However Imperial Oil has the advantage of being part of the ExxonMobil organization. That allows for a higher financial strength rating than would normally be the case if Imperial was independent. Imperial Oil had a very bad second quarter with highly negative cash flow. Yet the effects of that quarter could be mitigated when the ratings companies re-evaluate the oil patch due to the same association. The fact is that Imperial maintains some of the lowest debt ratios in the industry as well as a history of above average profitability. No matter the outcome of the ratings agency, those superior performance measures are unlikely to change. Therefore future access to capital is likely to remain a non-issue.

As the chart above shows, IMO is one of the least leveraged companies in the oil patch. This financially strong company now has a yield that could well appeal to income investors with its dividend yield of 5.3%. The financial strength does indicate that the stock can be held long term. But any oil and gas stock, even the integrated ones, is very volatile. Therefore, a buy and hold strategy is only suitable for those that can stomach the price gyrations that come with the oil and gas industry. Those who want the price to not drop more than 10% or 15% at any given time do not belong as investors in the oil and gas industry.

As was demonstrated before, financially-strong companies will increase their dividend from time to time and will appreciate over time.

Second Quarter Results

Second quarter results stunk. But those results are probably an outlier.

On top of that “wonderful” news shown above, the company also reported negative cash flow of roughly $C800 million. Therefore, the bears will celebrate the one quarter failure of the integration strategy of the company. But investors should expect that the company history of superior profitability and cash flow will quickly reassert itself in the future.

That would mean that the recent stock price selloff in tandem with the rest of the market was way overdone. As has been typical lately the “flight to safety” was toward Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and the “FAANG type” stocks. As that pattern ages, the strategy is likely to fail and at some point will result in a lot of fund manager pink slips. That happens to be typical for the fund management industry which is also cyclical.

What would it take for IMO to Recover?

Any company like IMO has a pretty big insulation from oil prices. It's really the end products they make that matter – for example gasoline, chemicals, LNGs. Now a lot of that does "tend" to vary with the price of oil and gas but not necessarily. An integrated company like IMO does not depend upon the price of oil because refining and further processing will make up the profits if the end product prices recover. IMO sells very little if any oil to the market. It sells instead gasoline, asphalt, lubricants etc., and depends upon the prices of those markets. Therefore demand must recover in those markets and they are consumer markets.

So it's not necessarily the sharp decline in oil price that has impacted the full extent of the price decline of IMO, but rather weaker demand for its products from the pandemic. As soon as the economy recovers from the impact of the pandemic, IMO should see its stock price soar, with the potential to more than double.

This is the same story for Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil. When you are that integrated the price of oil only matters to the extent that other products at the end of the line also go up.

IMO has a few ways to win:

If the refining margins recover, investors win, if chemical margins recover investors win, if consumer demand for gasoline recovers, the investor wins too. The price of oil and gas does help the cause, but only to the extent they can pass those prices through to the end products. In the meantime, all these other margins can recover for the company to do better and bounce back because they own the whole chain and make a profit at every step. Also any recovery in the price of oil will improve investor sentiment and the appetite for oil companies. Investor sentiment is important.

Here it's important to note that due to oil supply reduction as result of COVID-19, once the economy picks up there's going to be a significant shortage in oil which will drive the price much higher. We believe that oil at $60 a barrel would double or triple the price of IMO at least.

Conclusion

Imperial Oil is an integrated company that's far more integrated than many would expect. This company also will likely be controlled by Exxon Mobil for the foreseeable future. The business strategy of producing heavily-discounted products and then upgrading those products through the chain of integration has long provided an above average return on capital for shareholders.

This stock is volatile like many in the oil and gas industry – but finances are rock solid. Therefore, an investor who can withstand the oil and gas volatility can probably invest in this company for its current dividend yield while ignoring stock price variations due to the industry volatility. IMO's yield will grow over time to provide an ever-increasing return.

The current stock price is far below anything close to reasonable as it's trading at dirt cheap valuations. This would allow an investor to gain a very decent dividend yield along with the ability to participate in an eye-popping but predictable industry recovery over the next five years.

Imperial Oil has the financials to wait out whatever economic crisis may lie ahead. Meanwhile management has a strong track record of profitability for a very long time. Therefore, investors should be able to sleep well at night regardless of the mood of Mr. Market over the next year or two. This is a stock with the potential double or triple, in addition to a decent dividend yield of 5.3%. If I had to chose one oil company to buy today, it would be Imperial Oil.

