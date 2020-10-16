The Chairman of the Board has extensive experience in creating strong brands and a history of selling successful products & companies.

Mino-Lok fills an unmet medical need in the CRBSI space for Central Venous Catheters with potential annual US sales of $500M.

Investment Thesis

Citius Pharmaceuticals (Ticker: $CTXR) is only a couple months away from anticipated positive Phase 3 results for its lead product Mino-Lok. However, with its $1 share price it has a modest ~$55M market cap. If the results are positive, this small biotech share price will quickly rise to $2-3, or higher, as the market starts to realize its potential.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals (“Citius”) is a small pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of novel drug products for growing markets. Citius is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, CITI-002 (Halo Lido) and CITI-101 (Mino-Wrap). They also have a therapy for treating ARDS, including ARDS associated with Covid-19. See product pipeline below.

Since the next significant catalyst is the Phase 3 data readout of Mino-Lok in a few months, this article will focus primarily on Mino-Lok.

About Mono-Lok

Mino-Lok is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (“CRBSIs”). CRBSIs are serious issues, especially in cancer patients receiving therapy through central venous catheters (“CVCs”) and in hemodialysis patients where venous access presents a challenge. Mino-Lok is currently being tested in a Phase 3 trial with the primary end point being catheter failures.

Mino-Lok is intended to salvage the CVC, reducing the need to remove and replace (“R&R”) the catheter. This is a recognized unmet medical need. R&R is the Standard of Care (“SOC”) for CRBSI and will occur about 95% of the time after infection, according to CEO Myron Holubiak. There are few alternatives to removing and replacing the CVC once it becomes infected. Studies show that removal and reinsertion of CVCs have a 15% to 20% complication rate, including pneumothorax, misplacement, and arterial puncture. R&R is also not a sustainable strategy. With repeated R&R, patients develop sclerosis of the vessels, and progressively have more limited anatomic locations for vascular access.

Mino-Lok contains a proprietary combination of minocycline, edetate (disodium EDTA), and ethyl alcohol, all of which act synergistically to break down bacterial biofilms, eradicate the bacteria, provide anti-clotting properties to maintain patency in CVCs, and salvage the indwelling catheter. The Mino-Lok product is used in two-hour locking cycles, allowing the CVC to be used for its intended purposes for the remaining 22 hours each day. The product is infused into the CVC, held for 2 hours inside the catheter (i.e. locked) and then withdrawn. This occurs for 5-7 days until the catheter is clear.

SOC antibiotic lock therapies ("ALT") require that the ALT be locked for several hours per day, depending on the antibiotic, with durations of therapy from 8 days to 3 weeks. In many patients who need continuous IV access, it may be difficult or impossible to lock the catheter for several hours. The optimum ALT must have a short duration of therapy and not need to be locked for a long period of time.

Below is a magnified image showing biofilm growth inside a catheter.

Inside intensive care units (“ICU”) doctors must have central line access continually. If the catheter becomes blocked, and cannot be cleared, it will be immediately removed and a new catheter will be placed somewhere in the body. Having a central line is vital for ICU patients and can be the difference between life and death.

Standard of Care & Target Market

Current SOC is to R&R the CVC, while treating with systemic antibiotics. Catheter R&R causes physical and psychological symptoms in 57% to 67% of patients. R&R is difficult for many patients, due to unavailability of other accessible vascular sites and the need to maintain infusion therapy. The cost to R&R a CVC is around $10,000. However, if the patients get an infection, the costs and potential patient harm increases significantly.

According to PubMed in 2011 the cost of CRBSI is between $33,000 and $44,000 in the general adult ICU, between $54,000 and $75,000 in the adult surgical ICU, and approximately $49,000 in the pediatric ICU. These figures are estimated total costs associated with CRBSI infections. These procedures are costly, and 15% to 20% of the procedures are associated with significant morbidity.

There are currently no approved therapies to salvage infected CVCs. Citius has the worldwide rights to Mino-Lok so the market opportunity is significant.

DelveInsight estimates that the annual US incidence rate of CRBSI is 325,000 in 2017. They state that the Asia-Pacific region had over 3,000,000 CRBSI the same year. In total they estimate the global market to be ~4.1M in 2017 and grow to ~4.23M in 2028. Once can see that despite gradually improving global health care protocols, and a multitude of prevention strategies such as catheter lock solutions to prevent biofilm formation, bactericidal/static caps, etc., CRBSI rates are not going down.

We expect a quick ramp up of sales, if approved, due to CRBSIs are an unmet medical need and the alternative is removing an infected catheter and replacing it, thereby potentially costing hospitals and insurers tens of thousands of dollars. Hospitals are also penalized for high infection rates (which are preventable) and will see their Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement dollars negatively affected. With alternative payment models incentivizing reduced total cost of care, hospitals will be quick to implement a proven solution to disinfect and clear CVCs.

Citius is optimistic that with a conservative pricing model ($1.4K cost per treatment), the uptake of Mino-Lok should be swift. Pricing should have upwards elasticity, given the surgical alternative. The Company believes the total US annual sales will be >$500M. The company also estimates greater than $1.8B annual worldwide sales is possible by 2028 for CRBSI. Mino-Lok sales potential is impressive.

Management & Insider Ownership

Citius’ Leadership is notable. Leonard Mazur is Chairman of the Board. His resume reads like a page right out of a chapter of Who's Who in Pharma M&A. It is long, but worth the read.

He spent his first 10 years working for Cooper Laboratories, starting in sales and rising into positions of strategic planning, then acquisitions and eventually head of one of the Cooper divisions. Cooper built its brand as an expert in developing medical specialty silos – acquiring companies and building business units around their medical specialties .

He put together the first strategic plan and got the first unit operational, which was in the ophthalmology space. In a matter of roughly seven years, the unit went from acquiring a tiny prescription eye-drop company to about $800 million in revenue as one of the largest eye care companies in the world, called CooperVision.

Mazur was involved in many of Cooper's approximately 150 acquisitions and assisted in the creation of Cooper Dermatology, which had Aveeno as one of its flagship products.

During Mazur's tenure, Cooper also launched Cooper Dental, which started by acquiring an upstart toothbrush company doing less than $1.0 million in annual sales that it grew into Oral-B, the best selling toothbrush in the world that was bought by Gillette in 1984 for $118.5 million.

From Cooper, he took the job as Director of Marketing at the BASF company Knoll Pharmaceuticals where he launched the painkiller Vicodin , amongst other strong sellers. Following Knoll, Mazur moved on to ICN Pharmaceuticals, now called Valeant Pharmaceuticals. As VP of Sales and Marketing at ICN, Mazur launched Ribavirin , a staple in treating hepatitis C and other maladies.

He became EVP at the microcap startup Medicis Pharmaceutical, where he successfully created and launched Dynacin , a drug with minocycline in it that became one of the best-known branded generics of all time. In 2012, Valeant acquired Medicis for $2.6 billion.

He created dermatology company Genesis Pharmaceutical in 1995 and selling it to French specialty pharma Pierre Fabre in 2003 and then founding Triax Pharmaceuticals (sold to PreCision Dermatology in 2012, which was acquired by Valeant in 2014 for $475 million) and Akrimax Pharmaceuticals (~$100 million in sales before pieces started being acquired).

The takeaway from this list is that Mr. Mazur has extensive experience in launching & creating strong brands and is familiar in the M&A space.

Myron Holubiak is President and Chief Executive Officer, Director. His resume is the following:

Co-founder, director and CEO of Leonard Meron Biosciences, Inc. prior to its merger with Citius in March 2016

President of Roche Laboratories , Inc. (“Roche”), a major research-based pharmaceutical company, from December 1998 to August 2001

President of Roche, Mr. Holubiak helped transform Roche Labs into a leading antibiotic and biotechnology company

Founder of Emron, Inc., a health economics and managed care consulting company, and helped to create the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP)

Director of Bioscrip, Inc., a national home infusion company, from 2002 through 2016, and served as its Chairman of the Board from 2012 through 2016

Since July 2010, Mr. Holubiak has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. and its predecessor, Ventrus Biosciences, Inc.

Despite their impressive background, most notable is they have invested $26.5M of their own money into Citius. As of Sept 2019 Mazur & Holubiak held over 12.2M shares and have not sold any. According to Yahoo! Finance insiders hold 39% of all shares. It is rare in clinical biotechs for management to have such a high percentage of ownership and it speaks to their confidence in eventual drug approval.

Mino-Lok Phase 2b Results Were Impressive

Phase 2b completed in Dec 2014 and the results were impressive. See chart below. Mino-Lok salvaged 100% of the colonized CVCs, helping to cure all of the bacteremias with no serious adverse events (“SAE”), compared to an 18% complication rate in the matched cohort where patients had the infected CVCs removed and replaced with a new CVC. The full report is available here. I have been following clinical biotechs for many years and it is hard to find a Phase 2 study with a 100% success rate. With these results in hand, Citius proceeded onto Phase 3.

Phase 3

Phase 3 started in February 2018. It is a randomized, open label, assess-blind study to determine the efficacy of Mino-Lok. 144 patients diagnosed with CRBSI are randomized 1:1 into 1 of 2 treatment arms. The primary endpoint is Time to a catheter failure. The secondary outcome measures are: Proportion of subjects with overall success in the modified intent to treat (“MITT”) and clinically evaluable (“CE”) populations, Time to catheter failure in the MITT and CE Populations, Microbiological eradication, Clinical Cure, All-cause mortality and safety and tolerability.

Also interesting is the control arm for this trial. Here is how it reads on clincicaltrials.gov.

The antibiotic lock (NASDAQ:ALT) should be comprised of the best available therapy at the sites based on standard institutional practices or recommendations from the Infectious Diseases Society of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) guidelines."

This means each clinical site can use their best available "home brew" to salvage the CVC for the control arm. Citius believes Mino-Lok is the best CRBSI product and willing to put it up against any clinical site's concoction.

Competition

As stated earlier, CRBSI are an unmet medical need. There is no FDA approved method for treating infected CVCs.

There are products that are designed to prevent CVCs from getting infected such as antimicrobial caps. One is ClearGuard® HD Antimicrobial Barrier Cap. While the approach is good (prevention is better than treatment), plenty of CVCs still get infected. Also, the caps are only approved for Hemodialysis catheters. In summary, the caps are for a specific indication and pose little threat to Mino-Lok since there are still plenty of infections that occur daily.

CorMedix ($CRMD) has a product called Defencath. Defencath™ is a proprietary formulation of taurolidine 1.35%, citrate 3.5% and heparin 1000 units/mL that is currently being investigated for use as a catheter lock solution. Its aim is reducing the risk of infections from in-dwelling catheters for hemodialysis (“HD”) patients. Note this important distinction - It is for prevention, and not treatment. It cannot be used once a CVC is infected. Also note this product is for hemodialysis patients and not for oncology patients. CorMedix's goal is to have Defencath incorporated into the SOC for the HD patient group. Changing the SOC is no small task and requires extensive FDA review.

Defencath has finished its Phase 3 clinical study, known as LOCK-IT-100. According to its latest investor presentation, the results were impressive. The final results showed that Defencath reduced CRBSI by ~71% with SAE nearly identical to the control. The review board also recommended early termination. See Phase 3 results chart below.

The company just reported the FDA accepted its drug application and granted priority review with a PDUFA date of Feb 28, 2021. Defencath also received FDA Fast Track status and is designated as Qualified Infectious Disease Product Designation (QIDP), giving them additional time for market exclusivity with their lok product.

They also received a patent in 2010, however, it expires in 2025. It doesn’t leave much time for protection, and the patent is for CRBSI for hemodialysis patients only. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. However, this is still several years out since they need to run a P3 trial, achieve positive results and gain approval by the FDA.

It is clear that Defencath will most likely beat Mino-Lok to market for HD patients. However, its immediate market is somewhat limited since it cannot be used for oncology patients and it is for prevention only. In the end CVCs will get infected and need treatment.

The Mino-Lok Moat

While there is nothing supremely novel about the individual components in Mino-Lok, the Company did secure a formulation patent for Mino-Lok in 2018, which grants them protection until 2036.

Mino-Lok also received QIDP. This potentially qualifies Mino-Lok for additional FDA incentives in the approval and marketing pathway, including Fast Track designation and Priority Review for development and a five-year extension of market exclusivity. This means the product might tack on another 5 years of market exclusivity beyond its 2036 patent expiration date.

As outlined earlier if Phase 3 goes well and they do get FDA approval, they will be the only FDA approved treatment for infected CVC for all CRBSI. Myron Holubiak stated there are no products being developed for the treatment of CVC. If approved Mino-Lok will be the only treatment for several years.

Where are we at?

Phase 3 is going well with patients continuing to be enrolled. The company just completed its 2nd Interim Review by the Data Monitoring Committee (“DMC”), which was at 75% of events (i.e. catheter failures). Here is a snippet from the press release, which contained an interesting nugget:

After reviewing these data, the DMC members stated that they did not find any safety signals; and they also recommended continuing the trial without any modifications. The DMC further requested to have an ad hoc meeting in the near future.

We are very pleased with the outcome of the DMC's independent review of the Mino-Lok data. This information is very encouraging and supports the confidence that we have long held in the safety and efficacy of Mino-Lok," said Myron Holubiak, Chief Executive Officer of Citius. "Despite challenges in recruiting patients recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to recruit patients and are now approaching the late stage of our pivotal study.

The nugget, which is bolded, is that the DMC requesting an “ad hoc meeting in the near future”. Management would not elaborate on the rationale for this meeting, but we can surmise what it is.

Firstly, safety is not an issue because the PR states as much and the DMC would have recommended to terminate the trial. Secondly, the trial is not futile otherwise it would have been recommended to be stopped. Thirdly, the DMC recommended the trial continue.

Stopping the Phase 3 trial early for positive efficacy benefit is possible, but cannot occur with the planned interim reviews. Statistical Analysis Protocols (“SAP”) are initiated before the study begins and cannot be easily changed. If the SAP is going to be modified for stopping early for positive efficacy, that is done through an ad hoc committee meeting. It is also possible that with the increased enrollment numbers, the DMC noticed something else that requires further investigation.

Changes to the Phase 3 trial show it is now supposed to end in Feb 2021 vs. Oct 2020.

Other Products

The Company also has Halo-Lido (CITI-002), which is a prescription strength optical for symptomatic hemorrhoid treatment. There is currently no prescription hemorrhoid drug on the market. Although there are numerous prescription and over-the-counter products commonly used to treat hemorrhoids, none currently possess safety and efficacy data generated from rigorously-conducted clinical trials. Citius believes its Halo-Lido will become an important treatment option for physicians who want to provide their patients with a therapy that has demonstrated safety and efficacy in treating hemorrhoids, an uncomfortable and often recurring condition.

The company states over 10 million patients admit to symptoms of hemorrhoidal disease, and one-third of them seek physician treatment. The estimated market in the U.S. is over $1.2 billion, and over 25 million units of topical products for hemorrhoids are sold annually in the U.S.

The next clinical product is Mino-Wrap (CITI-101). It is a malleable, bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin. See image below. It is designed to reduce infections associated with the use of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

In 2017, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that over 105,000 women in the US underwent a post-mastectomy breast reconstructive procedure. The market opportunity for preventing post-mastectomy infections in the US is approximately $400 million per year.

The final product is iMSC (CITI-401) used to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (“ARDS”), a condition with no clinically approved treatment. The Company holds a six-month option with Novellus, a privately-held biotechnology Company creating new engineered cellular therapies, to license a novel stem-cell therapy that would initially target ARDS associated with COVID-19.

ARDS is the most common cause of respiratory failure and mortality in COVID-19 patients. It affects approximately 250,000 people in the U.S. annually, exclusive of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and has a 30% - 50% mortality rate. It has been reported that 31% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients develop ARDS. Among those who survive ARDS, a decreased quality of life is relatively common. ARDS is the most common cause of respiratory failure and mortality in COVID-19 patients.

The Novellus cellular manufacturing process using mRNA reprogramming is unique and creates a mesenchymal stem-cell bank that is derived from induced pluripotent stem-cells instead of harvesting cells from adult tissue. iMSCs can be produced rapidly, can be expanded quickly to much greater levels than adult-derived MSCs, and may overcome the limitations of adult-derived MSCs, providing enhanced growth potential and overexpressing immunomodulatory proteins. iMSCs have the potential to reduce the number of ventilator days (in a 28-day period) as compared to the standard of care.

Working with Novellus, Citius recently submitted a pre-IND plan to the FDA under the new Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (“CTAP”) for the treatment of ARDS in COVID-19 patients and desire to file an Investigational New Drug application by the end of 2020.

While treating ARDS is potentially a multi-billion dollar opportunity, it is too early to definitively attach sales projections.

In summary, these 3 products, in addition to Mino-Lok, set the Company up for tremendous growth and share price appreciation over the next several years. Management is looking far into the future.

Cash

As of June 30, 2020 10Q, the Company had $8.5M of cash. Citius recently did a secondary offering for $6M in early Aug. However, it was over-sold and the underwriter fully exercised their share purchase option so the total was $9.6M. This is a bullish signal and speaks to the market's anticipation of increasing share price. This puts their total cash around ~$18M. With a cash burn of around $4.6M per quarter, we anticipate the Company has about $13M of cash remaining as of Sept 30, 2020.

The rule for clinical biotechs is to raise cash well-before you need it. However, Citius can easily make it until the December 2020 data readout of the primary endpoint. If this readout is positive, which we believe it will be, the share price will increase 2-3x from its current $1 level and they will do a capital raise at that time.

Price Targets

Dawson James recently gave Citius a price target of $7. HC Wainwright has a share price of $4. Both targets are significantly above the current $1 share price.

Risks:

There are risks with biotech and Citius is no expectation. Despite a positive Phase 2 trial and positive 2nd interim analysis in Phase 3, the ad hoc meeting may be for a concern related to the Phase 3 trial. With expanded sites and increased patient population it is possible they are seeing negative effects that Phase 2 did not uncover.

In addition it is possible that CorMedix (or another CRBSI prevention-type company) can successfully market their product such that it is used by a large number of hospitals doing CVCs. If this is the case, it will reduce the need for Mino-Lok since proper CRBSI prevention could significantly reduce the need for treatment. CorMedix also might be able to clear the high mark of changing the SOC so that Defencath is required maintenance for all CVCs.

It is also possible they are experiencing a higher cash burn than indicated and the trial goes longer than the Dec 2020 readout date. If this is the case, they will certainly need to raise more funds resulting in painful dilution for shareholders.

Valuation

The current price is ~$1 per share as of October 10, 2020. With 55M shares outstanding the market cap is ~$55M. The float is about 27M shares. This does not include outstanding warrants or stock options.

As stated earlier the total annual US sales for Mino-Lok could be around $500M. Since medical companies are often valued at 2-3x once prior to an acquisition, this put the potential market cap at $1B-1.5B. However, for this valuation to occur, Citius would have to be selling Mino-Lok for a few years.

Buyout or no Buyout - What to expect

CEO Myron Holubiak stated at a Life Sciences Investor Forum last June that because the market is relatively small and well defined, they will be developing process to market and sell Mino-Lok and Mino-Wrap themselves. They will partner to sell Halo-Lido. This means that one should not invest hoping to see a quick pop in share price from a buyout. The share price should trend higher as the Company moves through P3 readout, NDA filing and eventual FDA approval. The Company will then transition to build a sales force to sell Mino-Lok while it continues to advance Halo-Lido and Mino-Wrap through clinical trials.

However, this doesn’t mean that management won’t sell the Company, or the product. Management is keenly investor focused and will entertain any offer they feel benefits shareholders.

Conclusion

Citius is uniquely positioned to see an impressive share price appreciation within the next 2 months after top-line readout of their lead indication Mino-Lok. Outstanding and experienced management with a product exhibiting excellent Phase 2 results give us confidence in Phase 3 success. At $55M market cap and $1 share price, the Company is at an attractive valuation for initiating or adding to one's position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTXR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.