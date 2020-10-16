(Source: Company Logo)

Introduction

Allow me to use a military communication tool to start off this article, the Bottom Line Up Front or BLUF.

BLUF: OPK is extremely undervalued, profitable, growing revenue, its star pipeline drug approaching BLA submission, and has a very promising COVID treatment under trial.

OPKO Health (OPK) is an internationally diversified pharmaceutical company that also owns the third-largest clinical laboratory business in the United States, BioReference. BioReference has excelled during the pandemic by offering quick turnaround COVID-19 testing, increasing revenues by 47% Q/Q.

The company continues to further its research pipeline with its star development drug Somatrogon nearing BLA submission by partner Pfizer. Meanwhile, FDA approved Rayaldee shows promise as a treatment for those infected by COVID-19 and a trial is underway with results expected by the end of the year.

Recent News

September 1st, BioReference launches best-in-class Next-Generation Sequencing assay. More on this later.

Following a week of testing NYC school teachers and staff in September, it was announced that BRL will be one of three companies testing the students during the 2020-2021 school year. Dr. Cohen, executive chairman of BioReference Labs, announced that he expects to run up to 100,000 tests per month for this contract.

On September 15th, OPKO announced that locations had been finalized for the clinical trial of RAYALDEE in COVID-19 patients. During his appearance on Mad Money with Jim Cramer, Dr. Cohen said the trial has started.

Last week, OPKO received positive phase 3 top-line results for its weekly pediatric hGH drug, Somatrogon. Results showed overall life interference to be less intrusive than Pfizer's (PFE) daily Genoptrin. OPKO and Pfizer have partnered together on Somatrogon development.

Additional news;

April 2020, AMCA Lawsuit dismissed

June 2020, class-action lawsuit settled

September 2020, HHS lawsuit settled (last pending lawsuit, OPK is now clear of litigation)

June 1st, Frost Group LLC dissolved (held 184 million OPK shares)

June 3rd, OPKO took part in the Jeffries investor conference and was the last purchase of OPK stock by Dr. Frost

August 26th, Dr. Frost granted an HSR early termination and he has not yet purchased shares making this the longest period in company history where Frost has not bought shares (His last 3 HSRs were granted on 7/11/07, 3/23/09, and 3/4/14. His first share purchase dates after those HSRs were 7/12/07, 3/25/09, and 3/5/14.)

RAYALDEE

Rayaldee® (calcifediol) is a vitamin D boosting treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease and low vitamin D levels (25-hydroxyvitamin D less than 30 ng/mL). A phase 3 trial for use on CKD stage 5 patients is underway with topline results expected in 2Q 2021.

Partner Vifor Pharma is awaiting European market authorizations which are expected before the end of the year. When granted, OPKO is entitled to receive $20 million and up to $210 million in sales-based milestone payments along with tiered double-digit royalties.

In 2017, OPKO partnered with Japan Tobacco to develop and license Rayaldee in Japan. Japan Tobacco is handling the trials and all costs. Upon completion, OPKO is entitled to receive up to $31 million in milestone payments, $75 million in sales-based milestone payments, and tiered double-digit royalties.

Evidence continues to mount in regards to a vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19 complications, including death, which I wrote about in my last article.

There is also a growing possibility that a lack of vitamin D also increases the chance of contracting the disease in the first place.

In a retrospective study of 190,000 patients from 50 states by Kaufman et al, showed the following in regard to infection rates. (25(OH)D is the chemical your body converts vitamin D into, also called 25-hydroxyvitamin D or calcidiol)

(Source: PLOS ONE)

The data showed that a greater percentage of infected people had lower 25(OH)D levels. There is a possibility that sufficient vitamin D not only reduces death from the disease, it could also protect you from contracting it in the first place.

It is important to note that it can take weeks to months of vitamin D supplementation to build up sufficient 23(OH)D levels in your body. So an infected person would likely need something that works faster and Rayaldee is the only FDA approved drug with that ability.

A research study has begun between Tehran University and Boston University to investigate both treatment and prevention using 25-hydroxyvitamin D3. Positive results could help further Rayaldee use in the fight against COVID-19, at no cost to OPKO Health.

Lastly, studies are beginning to show that some survivors of COVID have developed acute kidney injury that can lead to chronic kidney disease, which is Rayaldee's initial drug indication. If this is happening, it should lead to more long-term demand for Rayaldee.

(Source: Mount Sinai)

Somatrogon

Somatrogon©, a long-acting human growth hormone molecule, is a once-weekly injectable, created using recombinant technology, for the treatment of pediatric and adult growth hormone deficiency.

The long road of development is finally coming to fruition. Data is now in Pfizers hands for BLA submission to the FDA before the end of the year. In addition, key worldwide markets, such as Europe and Japan, have submissions planned to occur early to mid-2021.

On May 12th of this year, OPKO and Pfizer amended their contract in regards to Somatrogon where further development and manufacturing costs are shared equally between the two companies. One other important change was this addition:

Pursuant to the Amendment, the parties have also agreed to work together to identify an additional pediatric indication for development other than PGHD on or before December 1, 2020.

It appears that another possible use for Somatrogon showed promise and word on it should be heard about it within the next two months.

Having Pfizer as a partner has been great for OPKO to reduce development costs. Going ahead, Pfizers top-notch sales team should quickly ramp up sales of Somatrogon, but the contract states that OPKO will immediately start receiving gross profit sharing on Pfizers Genoptrin upon approval of Somatrogon. That profit-sharing is currently worth $100 million per year but the weekly requirement should draw plenty of future customers away from the legacy daily competitors and annual cost-free revenues could rise to the $300 million area. OPKO will also receive up to $275 million upon the achievement of regulatory milestones.

The direct competitor for weekly Somatrogon is Ascendis Pharma (ASND), on the left in the image below. (Source: Respective company investor presentations)

Ascendis' drug beat Somatrogon in height velocity, but OPKO has run trials in many more countries than Ascendis (a key to getting approval in most nations is a local trial).

(Source: Company investor presentation)

I would also like to state that the goal of the drug is to return the body to its natural growth track, not create the next generation of NBA players. Approximately 10cm of supplemental height growth per year has been the standard for many decades and the long-term effects are well studied.

(Sources: evaluate.com and Novo Nordisk)

GeneDx's OnkoSight Advanced

Announced as the "best-in-class", the newest assay to the BioReference lineup could become a significant revenue generator.

MarketsAndMarkets states:

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is projected to reach USD 24.4 billion by 2025 from USD 7.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.9%., at a CAGR of 20.9%. The growth of this market is largely driven by the advancements in and declining costs of NGS platforms and the improving regulatory and reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests.

Going by their data, just 1% of this market could be worth $244 million annually by 2025. If OnkoSight Advanced could capture just a few percentage points, the increase in revenue for the company would be massive. In 2019, annual revenues generated by all of OPKO were just shy of $902 million.

Research collaborations such as this one with Wellcome Sanger Institute and Radboud University Medical Center in which 285 genes were discovered to be the causes of developmental disorders, including 28 newly-associated genes, continue to expand the abilities of this assay.

Kyle Retterer, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, and lead author of the study from GeneDx, said: "As a global leader in clinical exome sequencing and rare disease diagnostics, GeneDx is committed to helping end the diagnostic odyssey not only through diagnostic testing but through collaborative research projects like this one. By combining data and efforts across institutions, we are able to provide more patients and families with answers."

Time will tell us how this performs, but considering it falls under the domain of Dr. Cohen I have confidence it will find its place in the market.

BioReference Labs

Dr. Cohen's business plan appears to provide impressive COVID testing service to medical entities during the pandemic and then use that relationship as a foot-in-the-door to secure their base business in part or in full.

BioReference continues to grow rapidly. When I was writing my previous article in August there were 257 jobs and, before that, my July article showed 147. Now BRL has 299 jobs listed with some of those having multiple openings for each position.

(Source: BioReference Careers webpage)

Scanning some hiring locations, I noticed BRL appears to be expanding to new locations. For instance, there is an open job in Tucson AZ while a search on BioReference's own website for offices using Tucson as the search query shows the closest locations to be in Phoenix.

Recent job postings have shown up for regional directors to build and lead a team of sales executives and charged with growing the revenue from new hospital and health system accounts.

Additionally, there has been some executive management activity.

A new hire from Pfizer, and Quest Diagnostics (DGX) before that, has been added to the team. Richard Schwabacher is the Senior Vice President of Digital Health and Chief Digital Officer. His responsibilities include developing and implementing digital strategies through Customer Digital Solutions, Direct-to-Consumer Solutions, Telehealth, and Patient Empowerment.

Cindy Jacke's Sales division has been renamed to Strategic Venture Services and a trademark application for that term has been submitted.

(Source: USPTO)

Reading the recent trademark submissions, On Demand Dx stands out as it is intended to cover the categories of mobile services for collecting blood, urine, and saliva specimens for diagnostic and treatment purposes. POKE, VIAL, and SCARLET are all intended for mobile use as well.

With new COVID-19 tests coming out that do not require a lab but do require qualified personnel to administer, creating a dedicated mobile phlebotomy service teams could be key to winning future contracts.

It is important to note to my readers that new tests that do not require a lab are not a death sentence to traditional lab revenues.

Many COVID-19 tests are created to sell to existing labs as the company that developed the test has no way of testing people directly. BioReference has been purchasing tests from other companies since day one.

The tests are not as accurate as PCR testing. For example, Abbott Labs (ABT) BinaxNOW test not only requires a qualified technician to administer but can also have a high false-negative rate. With the recent White House infection news, we saw how disastrous solely relying upon a rapid test can be. Company documents pertaining to the BinaxNOW test state "Negative results do not rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or patient management decisions, including infection control decisions."

There is currently more testing demand than can be performed, so any new test does not need to cannibalize existing testing methods. Rapid testing and PCR testing have different client bases.

An early COVID vaccine will only have about a 50% effectiveness, on par with current flu shots.

Finally, lab PCR testing is likely to remain the most accurate way to know for sure whether or not a person has been infected. Goldman Sachs recently released a report stating not only that PCR testing remains "the gold standard for accuracy", but also that they predict testing to continue to be needed until at least the end of 2021.

"The testing market in the US would peak in the fourth quarter of 2020 with sales of $2.4bn, before declining to $1.6bn in the fourth quarter of 2021."

Valuation

First, let's take a high level look.

(Source: Simply Wall St)

(Source: Nasdaq.com)

Data by YCharts

All three of these charts show OPKO to be massively undervalued. Simply Wall Street's formula shows the share price needs to more than triple to reach a fair valuation.

Analysts show price targets double the current stock price, and the market cap chart shows OPKO less valuable than it was in 2016 even though their two main drugs, are either already FDA approved as in Rayaldee's case, or close to having the BLA submitted. Additionally, Rayaldee is close to being approved in Europe where Vifor will pay $20 million in upfront payments, $210 million in sales milestone payments, and ongoing royalties.

Plus, under the leadership of Dr. Cohen, BioReference is firing on all cylinders during the pandemic and also acquiring long-term contracts that will continue to bring in revenue far into the future.

So why is the company worth less now than it was years ago when it had much less going for it? The simple answer is that the company is not worth less than it was in 2016, it is worth more. The stock price has been disconnected from the underlying value.

It is no secret that OPKO is one of the most shorted stocks in the market with nearly 128 million shares shorted, almost a third of the float, at the latest report. The high short percentage is due to past mistakes, poor management from the C-suite such as the EVP Steve Rubin, and OPKO enabling the shorting by loaning 30 million shares to convertible bond investors to secure a 2019 offering.

Normally the street is forward-looking, but with OPKO they are firmly looking at the past. Shorting a COVID testing company during a pandemic heading into the winter months (where we have been warned that the spread will increase, possibly due to less natural bodily vitamin D production) with drugs soon to be entering commercial sales in new areas doesn't seem like the best of ideas.

It is important to note that the main drivers of future revenue are not under Dr. Frost's or Rubin's wheelhouse.

Somatrogon has been given over to Pfizer for BLA submission and commercial development, while BioReference labs along with GeneDx's OnkoSight Advanced remain under the control of Dr. Cohen.

Based on the current Ascendis Pharma valuation of $8.4B, I give OPK a very conservative market valuation of $4.2B for Somatrogon. Breaking down the business subcomponents I assign a $2.2B valuation for BioReference, $600M for Rayaldee, and $200 million for the rest of the business.

I value all of OPK at $7.2 billion. Should Rayaldee be approved for COVID use, the valuation of Rayaldee would rise by multiples.

By these estimates, my price target is $10.50.

On October 13th, OPKO announced that the Q3 earnings call will be held on October 29th. With 12 trading day's notice, this is the furthest from earnings OPKO has ever announced a date. The previous longest notice time gap was when OPKO announced the Rayaldee partnership with Vifor Pharma.

(Source: OPKO Press Release page)

If OPKO comes into a large amount of money by way of an unannounced deal, possibly for Rayaldee use as a COVID therapeutic, I implore management to consider a special dividend with a statement that another dividend will be evaluated in the future. Short sellers would have to pay that dividend out of their own pockets causing many to cover before the ex-dividend date to avoid that cost.

Upcoming catalysts:

Earnings on Oct 29th

Somatrogon BLA submission

Rayaldee approval in Vifor Pharma territory

Stimulus bill with approximately $75 billion allocated for testing

Interim data on the Rayaldee COVID trial

Possible announcement of a partner/deal for Rayaldee COVID indication

Disclosure: I am/we are long OPK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.