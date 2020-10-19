Boeing (BA) seems to have caught some positive momentum as the head of EASA, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, said the Boeing 737 MAX is safe to fly. I have received some messages from readers that the Boeing 737 MAX now is safe to fly again and even Dutch media (I live in The Netherlands) reported that the Boeing 737 MAX is allowed to fly again. In this report, I want to clarify what the stance from EASA does or does not mean and why the view from EASA reflects convergence on the required adjustments to the Boeing 737 MAX and the timeline.

Source: Flying Photog

Boeing 737 MAX still not certified

I think one very important thing to clarify is that by no means is the Boeing 737 MAX allowed to fly again as some have concluded or read in the media.

What Patrick Ky, the administrator of EASA, said is the following:

Our analysis is showing that this is safe, and the level of safety reached is high enough for us.

That can be seen as an endorsement, but for the Boeing 737 MAX to be recertified an endorsement is not enough. You can compared it to FAA Administrator Steve Dickson expressing himself quite positively after personally flying the Boeing 737 MAX himself, which also did not constitute a lift of the flight ban for the Boeing 737 MAX. In order for the Boeing 737 MAX to regain its certificate of airworthiness in Europe, EASA needs to complete its flight data review before it can draft an airworthiness directive that will be open to comment for four weeks. Only when those hurdles are cleared, the Boeing 737 MAX can be certified for flight again and, as the main certification authority, the FAA has to clear the Boeing 737 MAX first before the EASA can certify the aircraft for flight in Europe. So, what the endorsement really is pointing at is convergence and consensus as we expected in a report over two weeks ago.

Consensus and marching the Boeing 737 MAX timeline

Figure 1: Boeing 737 MAX certification timeline (Source: AeroAnalysis)

I view the most recent words from Patrick Ky as a sign of convergence on the timeline and a consensus and that's nothing new as I previously saw similar signs on positive timeline developments, consensus and convergence.

What we observed previously were positive compressions in the timeline as it took less time to draft the NPRM (Notice of Proposed Rule Making). At the same time, there were more steps involved toward certification of the Boeing 737 MAX and the draft report was released roughly a week later than I previously anticipated. The commenting period will end Nov. 2 after which there are two bigger milestones to be cleared. That would bring the recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX by the FAA to mid-November or end of November if certain tasks are not performed in parallel, which signals an 11-day shift on the schedule. Assuming that the draft of the airworthiness directive will be released almost immediately after the FAA has recertified the Boeing 737 MAX and incorporating the four-week commenting timeline for EASA, the Boeing 737 MAX would be certified by mid-December to end-December. So when we are looking at the FAA recertification, we see a slight shift in the negative direction but a confirmation that certification by EASA would follow shortly after the FAA certification.

From there it could take 4-8 weeks for airlines to have gone through all required modifications on the Boeing 737 MAX and retraining crews. So, we’d be looking at readiness in the US by the end of the year, but driven by demand that could of course slide into 2021 and retraining requirements would almost certainly put service entry in Europe at early 2021.

So, FAA certification is currently expected by mid/end of November shortly followed by the EASA draft airworthiness directive that will be open for commenting. The positive I'm seeing here is that there seems to be consensus among the participating agencies. Previously, some readers claimed that the certification in Europe and Canada would be a painstakingly long process because of additional requirements imposed by the aviation administrations, but we are now seeing that as I expected there's consensus on the minimum requirements and Boeing is given the time to deal with issues that make the Boeing 737 MAX even safer on top of what will already be immediately required upon recertification.

The words from the EASA administrator are not a first sign of consensus or positive feedback on the Boeing 737 MAX changes. Previously, we already saw that Steve Dickson, administrator of the FAA, flew the aircraft himself. That's a sign that he's confident in the work performed by the FAA and Boeing. Separately, we saw that Transport Canada and EASA each conducted their own evaluation flights for the Boeing 737 MAX. By some that was considered a sign of divergence, but it's in fact each regulator putting effort in recovering trust in the FAA as well as recovering trust in the system with the flying public. The timing of the evaluation flights is extremely important. What we observed is that the evaluation flights did not take place until the FAA published its Notice of Proposed Rule Making and to that extent you can see the evaluation flights as an unofficial endorsement of the FAA NPRM. If the NPRM would have contained elements that the foreign aviation administrations would not be happy with, they would unlikely perform evaluation flights. If you look at the entire process, there have been positive indications since the end of August.

Meager but safe return

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investors who positioned themselves based on my previous report have bagged a 3.5% return even before. However, we also are seeing that there's no outperformance whatsoever. That's caused by a downbeat 10-year forecast from Boeing as well as delay in airline stimulus talks. Absent of blow to share prices from the delay in the stimulus talks, Boeing would likely have outperformed the markets. So, what we see is that as good as the Boeing 737 MAX news is, the continued uncertainty regarding recovery in the airline industry is putting a damper on Boeing’s share price appreciation. That might be a disheartening element since recertification has been a painstakingly long process, and now that investors, who positioned themselves or simply held on to their shares, should benefit a combination of the pandemic and politics is keeping share prices down.

Conclusion

That Patrick Ky deems the Boeing 737 MAX safe is the strongest backing the Boeing 737 MAX has received from regulators to date, but does not constitute a removal of the flight ban for the Boeing 737 MAX. That's a thing investors should be well aware of. In addition, a key takeaway should be that primarily the FAA, EASA and Canada have been expressing signs of confidence in the proposed changes for a while now. So, the certification process most definitely is heading in the right direction. The big question marks that remain are of course how willing airlines will be to reinstate Boeing 737 MAX service in the current demand environment and whether the certification in China, an important but state-regulated market for commercial aircraft, will include any political motives.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 35% discount* The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.