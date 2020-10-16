Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Perceptional as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

The Opportunity

Unysis (UIS) presents a unique opportunity for rapid share price appreciation once a stimulus bill is passed. UIS share price action suggest this has been completely overlooked by the market. The current HEROES Act that was passed twice by the House includes single employer pension relief. This relief has support from both parties, does not cost the government anything and will actually generate tax revenue, which makes me believe it will be included in whatever stimulus bill is finally passed. We detail how below, but if this pension relief is passed, I estimate nearly $700 million in cash flow savings and a net reduction of the underfunded pension liability of over $1 billion. If this reduction is directly reflected in the equity value (which it should be), shares of UIS should appreciate by over $14 per share on this alone.

Background

UIS’ business has underperformed compared to its peers over the past ten years and the stock has dramatically underperformed. The stock performance has been driven by the weak business trends, but the underperformance has been exacerbated by the underfunded pension liability that is high versus the market cap and enterprise value. The company made significant strides improving business performance during 2018 and 2019, turning in two consecutive revenue growth years while operating margins expanded significantly. The pension overhang, however, remained an anchor for the shares. In February of this year UIS announced a transformational deal with SAIC, selling its government business for $1.2 billion which equated to 13x trailing revenue. This transaction immediately made the underfunded pension liability manageable and gave shareholders light at the end of what has been a very long tunnel. The shares immediately rose to over $18.00 before falling sharply with the overall market in March. Shares have since been hovering in the $10.50-12.00 range. There are several reasons for this, all of which I believe will be resolved over the next 3-6 months:

1) The business has been negatively impacted by COVID and the outlook went from flat in 2020 to down 10%. The optimistic view here is that Q2 ’20 was the low point and business will improve from there, which is somewhat confirmed by the company’s stealthy positive preannouncement on Tuesday.

2) Revenue growth screens much worse than down 10% YoY due to the sale of the government business. The YoY comparisons will obviously improve dramatically in Q1 ‘21 due to lapping the sale of the business and even more so in Q2 ’21 as the company begins to lap the COVID impact.

3) The pension deficit overhang creates some uncertainty in the near term. This may be resolved very quickly with legislative action. In the absence of legislative action, I think this will be largely resolved by Q1 ’21 through debt issuance to fund future obligations.

Treating the UIS pension deficit as debt, the company currently has $653 million of net debt vs estimate EBITDA of $270 million this year and $330 million next year equating to net debt to EBITDA of 2.4x and 1.9x. This is a very manageable leverage ratio. Layering in the equity, the company currently trades at a total EV/EBITDA of 5.6x expected 2020 EBITDA and 4.3x estimated 2021 EBITDA.

Permanent Pension Relief and the Reason UIS Shares should Double or Triple

In the HEROES Act, which has currently passed the House twice, is “permanent pension relief.” The text of the bill can be found here:

Text - H.R.6800 - 116th Congress (2019-2020): The Heroes Act

Division-D contains the pension relief language. I think it is important to note that both political parties support this. It does not cost the government a dime, and it is actually a tax receipt generator as pension contributions are tax deductible. All this to say, whether stimulus happens before or after the election I think it is highly likely this pension relief is included.

The most important aspects to UIS (and others with underfunded pensions) is changing contribution amortization to 15 years from 7 years, and adding a floor to the interest rate used to calculation the earned and accrued benefits. These changes are specifically in the Single Employer Plan portion of the bill.

Below are the relevant passages from the bill. First is the interest rate (I also refer to it as the discount rate) and the second is moving the contribution amortization from 7 years to 15 years.

(2) FLOOR ON 25-YEAR AVERAGES.—Subclause (I) of section 430-H(2)C(iv) of such Code is amended by adding at the end the following: “Notwithstanding anything in this subclause, if the average of the first, second, or third segment rate for any 25-year period is less than 5 percent, such average shall be deemed to be 5 percent.”. (B) 15-Year Amortization Under The Employee Retirement Income Security Act Of 1974.—Section 303C of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (29 U.S.C. 1083-C is amended by adding at the end the following new paragraph: “(8) 15-YEAR AMORTIZATION.—With respect to plan years beginning after December 31, 2019— “(A) the shortfall amortization bases for all plan years preceding the first plan year beginning after December 31, 2019 (and all shortfall amortization installments determined with respect to such bases) shall be reduced to zero, and “(B) subparagraphs (A) and (B) of paragraph (2) shall each be applied by substituting ‘15-plan-year period’ for ‘7-plan-year period’.”.

UIS has been clear on the impact of the change in contribution amortization to the company. It would eliminate all contributions until 2026 and the contributions, once they start, would be only 20% of what is expected now. From a cashflow perspective this would be a huge positive for the company. Right now, the company expects to contribute an additional $285 million by the end of this year, $192 million in 2023 and $218 million in 2024 for a total of $695 million. I believe stabilizing the discount rate with a floor would dramatically lower the pension liability, and when paired with the likely investment gains this year, I estimate the unfunded liability would shrink from $1.75 billion to as little as $315 million. This reduction should be added to the market cap of the company for the enterprise value to remain the same. Below is a table that shows the assets and liabilities of the pension in 2018 and 2019. Liability calculations use a discount rate that is tied to current interest rates. Don’t ask me why, but they do. Interest rates declined in 2019 and the discount rate declined from 4.5% to 3.53%. This caused the pension liability to rise from $7.4 billion to $7.9 billion. With the discount rate stabilization, I expect the liability to shrink by $750 million using a 5% discount rate. I’m basing this purely on the fact that the discount rate declined by 97 basis points from 2018 to 2019 and the liability grew $500 million. I am assuming as similar reversal if the discount rate climbs 147 basis points. I realize pension accounting is highly complex, so these assumptions may be far too simplistic.

On the assets side the equation from 2018 to 2019 assets grew from $5.7 billion to $6.2 billion. I would expect at least a 6% return in 2020 causing assets to grow to $6.6 billion. The company made a $315 million contribution in Q1 of this year which should push assets to $6.9 billion. Using these assumptions, the unfunded pension liability would shrink to $315 million or shrink by $1.4 billion. This would put the company in a significant net cash position if you treat the underfunded liability as debt. Again, I realize I’m making simplistic assumptions and pension accounting is complex, but even hair-cutting that to a net reduction of $1 billion for the purpose of the equity still equates to $13.33 per share, assuming 75 million shares. See the table below to help sort this out.

Valuation Targets

When thinking about the appropriate share price target for UIS I think 8x EV/EBITDA is a reasonable number compared to comps trading north of 10x and Accenture (ACN) trading at 16x. I expect the shares to climb toward this multiple over the next three to six months as we approach positive year over year comps and the company also realizes the full impact of the elimination of the $50 million of leftover government business costs. This brings me to my EBITDA estimate for 2021 of $350 million. The management guidance for 2020 implies roughly $270 million. I assume that with a full year of the $50 million of cost savings and not having the negative COVID impact, $350 million is a reasonable target for 2021. It’s also in line with at least one sell side analyst’s estimate. Using this estimate, below is a table showing my target price with and without pension relief. I think this is a great risk/reward ratio regardless of pension relief. I will note that I’m not giving any consideration to the company’s $1.6 billion deferred tax asset. This write-up is complicated enough, and I think the idea that the stock is cheap with significant catalysts on the near horizon is clear.

UIS’ Days as an Independent Company are Numbered

Lastly a nod to Peter Altabef. Peter has a history of turning around and selling businesses for great multiples. Peter sold Perot Systems to Dell in 2009 and Micros Systems to Oracle in 2014. I think the sale of the UIS government business was the first step in a two-step process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.