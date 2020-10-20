Why Small-Cap REITs Have More Upside - Plus 2 To Buy

In this article, we make the case that the best value in the REIT space is found among small-cap REITs.

In late 2020, much of the market looks risky and overvalued.

Over the years, REITs have delivered higher risk-adjusted returns than most stocks. As the chart below demonstrates, REITs outperformed broader equities from January 1999 to January 2019. Not only did they beat the S&P 500 (SPY) in this period, they also beat the tech-heavy Nasdaq (NDX).

During the past 20 years, you would have done well by investing in REITs. And the strong returns appear poised to continue into the future. Today, REITs are cheaper than they were for most of the past 10 years. Unlike the steeply valued S&P 500, bargains abound in the space. This makes now a great time to get into REITs.

But deciding that you want to invest in REITs is only half the battle. Once you’ve decided that you want exposure to REITs, you need to decide exactly what you want to invest in.

One way is to buy a REIT index Fund or ETF. For example, you could buy the Vanguard Real Estate Fund (VNQ). By buying that fund, you get diversified exposure to a broad swath of the REIT market.

But REIT funds like VNQ have one problem:

They’re heavily weighted in large caps.

VNQ has ~50% of its fund invested in the 10 largest REITs by market cap: American Tower (AMT), Prologis (PLD), Crown Caste (CCI), Equinix (EQIX), Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), SBA Communications (SBAC), Public Storage (PSA), Welltower (WELL), and Weyerhaeuser (WY).

These REITs are more steeply valued compared to a lot of small caps out there and have less upside potential.

If you’re willing to do a little research, you can find much more value in individual REITs. Specifically, in small-cap REITs. Based on growth potential, safety, upside and income potential, small caps win across the board. Not only that, but they’re actually easier for individual investors to analyze.

In this article, we make the case that small-cap REITs offer more value to investors than their large-cap counterparts. We can start with the most obvious reason.

#1: Small-Cap REITs May Grow Faster

As Warren Buffett says, “size is the anchor of performance.”

A key reason is that one acquisition has a bigger impact on a small-cap REIT than a large-cap REIT. Let’s imagine that a REIT has $1 billion in assets. If it acquires a $1 billion property its assets immediately double. Assuming there's no debt in this picture, then NAV doubles as well.

Now let’s imagine a REIT with $50 billion in assets. If it acquired a $1 billion property, its assets would increase by only 2%. The rental income generated also would be proportionately smaller compared to a small-cap REIT making the same acquisition.

It shows that when you are small, each acquisition moves the needle, and you have the luxury of being very selective with your investments. But once you get pass a certain size, you lose this flexibility and you are forced to buy 100s of properties each year just to keep the ball rolling. Realty Income (O) is now starting to face this issue with its $22 billion market cap. We think that its smaller peers are better positioned for faster growth going forward.

#2: Greater Margin of Safety

When people think of small caps, they generally imagine risk. However, this is mistaken. REITs in general have built-in diversification. "Small" in the REIT sector is still very large, and even the smaller players usually have dozens of properties spread across a wide geographic area.

Also, small-cap REITs actually have more downside protection today than their large-cap peers. Trading at 7x FFO compared to x22 FFO for their large-cap cousins, they’re a much better value.

In other words, investors are today willing to pay over 3x more for each dollar of cash flow earned by a large-cap REIT. This is an unusually large spread that may not last in the future.

#3: Greater Upside

Related to point #1 and #2, small-cap REITs have more upside potential in today's market.

They may offer better growth prospects, but they also are more undervalued. This provides small caps with three avenues for appreciation.

First, as a small-cap REIT grows its cash flow, it will lead to share price appreciation.

Second, as a small-cap REIT gets larger, it will experience FFO multiple expansion, thanks to increased interest from institutional investors.

Finally, because small caps dropped more during the recent sell-off, they also offer greater upside potential in the recovery as valuations return to normal.

Right now, several small-cap REITs are undervalued by 50% and offer the potential to double in the recovery. On the other hand, most large-cap REITs trade at much closer to fair value.

#4: Easier to Analyze

Another big advantage small-cap REITs have is that they’re easy to analyze. Most obviously, their structures are simpler. When you analyze a small REIT with only a few dozen properties across, say, three cities, there aren’t that many moving parts to look at. By contrast, a large-cap REIT with hundreds of properties spread around the world can be difficult to understand.

Also, small-cap REIT managers are more approachable. As part of our High Yield Landlord service, we have interviewed many small-cap REIT managers for our subscribers. This would be far harder to do with a large-cap REIT like Simon Property Group (SPG), which has dozens of analysts requesting interviews daily.

#5: Higher Dividend Yields

Finally, there’s the fact that small-cap REITs typically have higher dividend yields than large-cap REITs. Generally, when an income-producing investment has a cheap valuation, then its dividend yield will be higher.

As discussed earlier, small-cap REITs are typically cheaper relative to FFO, and this often results in higher dividend yields. For example, our small-cap heavy Core Portfolio currently has a 6.3% dividend yield, compared to just 3.5% for VNQ.

Two Great Picks to Buy Today

Having established that small-cap REITs have better prospects than large caps, we can get into two specific recommendations. We don’t normally disclose our top ideas on the public site, but the following two discounted small-cap REITs are worth sharing.

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) is a small REIT that focuses on affordable housing in high growth sun-belt markets. That’s an advantage in the current environment. While many Americans have gotten back to work since COVID-19 began, high-end rents are still getting crushed in coastal markets. Recently, it was reported that rents had declined by 24.2% in Manhattan. Similar declines were reported in markets like San Francisco. In comparison, IRT's apartment communities have enjoyed stable to slightly growing rents. Yet, because of its small size, the market has not rewarded it with a premium valuation. Today, it sports a 4% yield at today’s prices and offers 40% upside potential as it returns to fair value.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) is perfectly positioned to benefit from the “flight to the suburbs” that's happening right now in New York City. It owns high-quality grocery-store anchored strip centers in suburban New York. As more people move to the suburbs, their tenants will experience growth, and this will allow UBA to grow rents in the coming years. For this reason, we believe that UBA should trade at a premium relative to its larger peers, but partly because of its small size, it currently trades at a discount. When its dividend is reinstated at normal, we expect to earn an >8% yield and it also offers >100% upside potential.

The REITs above are just two of 25 in High Yield Landlord’s Core Portfolio. Our portfolio consists of a mix of quality REITs with high yield and low payout ratios. Many are small caps with significant upside potential.

As you can see in the table below, our yield is nearly double the REIT ETFs. Yet we’ve managed to pick a high-yield portfolio with a below-average payout ratio.

We firmly believe that small-cap REITs are among the few sectors with potential for both yield and appreciation in the years ahead.

But remember:

Not all REITs are created equal.

When you buy REITs — like any other investment — you need to look at the characteristics of the specific asset you’re buying.

Just picking REITs that are cheap isn’t enough. Many small-cap REITs are poorly managed or overleveraged and you need to stay away from them.

Our selection process is not bullet proof, but over the years, we’ve built a portfolio of REITs that wins on many relevant metrics. That’s the kind of portfolio you want when you’re investing in REITs.

What Are We Buying?

