A positive re-rating of the stock's valuations is dependent on the continued recovery in throughput for its terminals and the successful execution of its capital recycling strategy.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China port operator Cosco Shipping Ports Limited (OTCPK:CSPKF) (OTC:CSPKY) [1199:HK].

This is an update of my prior initiation article on Cosco Shipping Ports published on April 23, 2020. Cosco Shipping Ports' share price has increased by +20% from HK$3.87 as of April 22, 2020 to HK$4.66 as of October 15, 2020, since my initiation. Cosco Shipping Ports trades at 0.38 times P/B and 6.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 6.2%. Cosco Shipping Ports' valuations are attractive, but a privatization seems unlikely.

Cosco Shipping Ports' adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders fell by -34.5% YoY to $94.8 million in 1H 2020, excluding asset disposal gains. A positive re-rating of the stock's valuations is dependent on the continued recovery in throughput for its terminals and the successful execution of its capital recycling strategy.

Cosco Shipping Ports' valuations are attractive. It trades at 0.38 times P/B and 6.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 6.2%. But a privatization of the stock by its parent seems unlikely, based on the company's comments at its 1Q 2020 earnings call in April 2020.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I retain a Neutral rating on Cosco Shipping Ports.

Readers have the option of trading in Cosco Shipping Ports shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CSPKF and CSPKY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1199:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $2.5 million, and market capitalization is above $1.9 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Cosco Shipping Ports shares listed in Hong Kong include Silchester International Investors, Federated Hermes International, BlackRock, and The Vanguard Group, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Weak 1H 2020 Performance Partly Boosted By Asset Disposals

Cosco Shipping Ports reported its 1H 2020 financial results on August 27, 2020, and the company's weak financial performance in the first half of the year was no surprise considering the negative impact of COVID-19 on the shipping industry.

Cosco Shipping Ports' headline net profit attributable to shareholders increased by +10.5% YoY from $147.8 million in 1H 2019 to $163.4 million in 1H 2020, but this is misleading as the company benefited from asset disposals in the first half of this year. Excluding disposal gains amounting to approximately $68.6 million relating to the sale of Yangzhou Yuanyang Terminal, Zhangjiagang Terminal, and Jiangsu Yangtze Petrochemical Terminal, Cosco Shipping Ports' adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders would have fallen by -34.5% YoY to $94.8 million in 1H 2020.

I highlighted Cosco Shipping Ports' capital recycling strategy in my initiation article on the company published on April 23, 2020. Cosco Shipping Ports' significant asset disposal gains in 1H 2020 suggest that the company continues to make good progress in executing on its capital recycling strategy, which I elaborate on in greater detail in a subsequent section of this article.

The company's total throughput for its subsidiaries decreased by -12.2% from 11,873,000 TEU in 1H 2019 to 10,422,000 TEU in 1H 2020, excluding terminals which have already been divested. This led to Cosco Shipping Ports' adjusted revenue (excluding terminals which have been disposed of) declining -8.1% YoY from $492.6 million in 1H 2019 to $452.7 million in 1H 2020. It is noteworthy that Cosco Shipping Ports' adjusted gross profit fell by a much larger -30.7% YoY from $143.1 million in 1H 2019 to $99.2 million in 1H 2020. This was because it takes time for new terminals such as CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal and Nantong Tonghai Terminal to ramp up their operations, and there are greenfield terminals currently under construction like Wuhan CSP Terminal and CSP Chancay Terminal.

Cosco Shipping Ports' share of profit from joint ventures & associates decreased by -10.2% YoY to $128.6 million, as the company's other terminals, which it does not have a controlling stake, also under-performed in the first half of the year. In addition, the company's administrative expenses increased by +1.2% YoY to $58.8 million in 1H 2020, as a result of pandemic prevention expenses and start-up costs relating to the commencement of operations for new terminals.

Earnings Recovery Expected In 2H 2020

Sell-side analysts expect Cosco Shipping Ports' adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders to decrease by -18% YoY to $253 million in FY 2020. Comparing this with the company's -34.5% YoY fall in adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders to $94.8 million in 1H 2020, the market is expecting a strong earnings recovery for Cosco Shipping Ports in the second half of the year.

Cosco Shipping Ports has a relatively positive outlook for the company's throughput growth in 2H 2020. In its 1H 2020 results presentation slides, Cosco Shipping Ports highlighted that "the worst impact from COVID-19 on the ports industry has gone" and it has seen "a rebound in throughput of existing China's terminals since April." Recent trends have been positive, with EBITDA for Cosco Shipping Ports' Greater China's subsidiaries up 11.1% MoM (Month on Month) at $21.1 million in June 2020 (the best month of the year). The company's share of profits from its Greater China joint ventures & associates also grew by +48.3% QoQ from $48.0 million in 1Q 2020 to $71.2 million in 2Q 2020.

On the flip side, daily new confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in many parts of the world, so Cosco Shipping Ports' overseas terminals might take a longer time to recover. Furthermore, continued US-China tensions are expected to have a negative impact on global trade, although that is partly mitigated by the fact that Cosco Shipping Ports has no controlling stakes in any terminals in North America.

In terms of profitability, Cosco Shipping Ports aims to improve its operating efficiency by gradually installing the Navis 4 system on all the terminals, which it has a controlling stake in, with the next three to four years.

Capital Recycling Strategy

Cosco Shipping Ports has a capital recycling strategy of divesting port terminals offering low yields with little room for improvement, and re-investing disposal proceeds either increasing its stake in existing terminals or acquiring new terminals which have better potential for yield improvement.

As mentioned above, Cosco Shipping Ports recognized divestment gains amounting to approximately $68.6 million relating to the sale of Yangzhou Yuanyang Terminal, Zhangjiagang Terminal, and Jiangsu Yangtze Petrochemical Terminals in 1H 2020. On October 12, 2020, Cosco Shipping Ports announced that it has acquired a 26% stake in Guangxi Beibu Gulf Terminal, which was financed via a combination of a cash payment of RMB486.8 million and an injection of the company's 40% stake in Guangxi Qinzhou Terminal into the Guangxi Beibu Gulf Terminal. Guangxi Beibu Gulf Terminal and Guangxi Qinzhou Terminal are adjacent terminals at the Qinzhou Port in Guangxi. Cosco Shipping Ports noted in the announcement regarding this acquisition that the deal was part of the company's capital recycling strategy with respect to "optimizing its investment portfolio and concentrating on high quality assets."

Looking ahead, Cosco Shipping Ports disclosed earlier at its 1Q 2020 results briefing on April 27, 2020 that the company is seeking acquisition opportunities in Southeast Asia. The company's target is to acquire port terminals or assets which can deliver ROEs in the mid-teens. Cosco Shipping Ports' future potential acquisitions are also supported by the company's relatively strong balance sheet with a net gearing of 29.0% and cash & cash equivalents amounting to $1,088 million (approximately 55% of market capitalization) as of June 30, 2020.

Attractive Valuations But Privatization Unlikely

Cosco Shipping Ports trades at 0.38 times P/B based on its share price of HK$4.66 as of October 15, 2020. In comparison, its three-year and five-year average P/B multiples were 0.52 times and 0.59 times, respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 7.3 times and 6.5 times, respectively. As a comparison, Cosco Shipping Ports' three-year and five-year consensus forward next twelve month's P/E multiples were 8.8 times and 9.9 times, respectively.

Cosco Shipping Ports offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 6.3% and 6.2%, respectively. The company declared an interim dividend per share of $0.02068 for 1H 2020, which represented a +8.8% YoY increase in absolute terms (as compared to 1H 2019 interim dividend per share of $0.01900), and a dividend payout ratio of 40% (same as that for 1H 2019). Market consensus sees Cosco Shipping Ports' full-year dividends per share declining from $0.03928 in FY 2019 to $0.037830 in FY 2020 and $0.03772 in FY 2021.

Cosco Shipping Ports' valuations are attractive, but a privatization by either its largest shareholder Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CICOF) (OTCPK:CICOY) [1919:HK] or its ultimate parent state-owned enterprise China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited seems unlikely. The company noted at its 1Q 2020 earnings call on April 27, 2020 that "we do not have such plans", when asked a question regarding the parent possibly "consolidating or privatizing" the company.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Cosco Shipping Ports include the shipping industry taking a longer-than-expected time to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels, a failure to create value for its shareholders with its capital recycling strategy, and an unexpected cut in the company's dividend payout ratio in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Cosco Shipping Ports shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

