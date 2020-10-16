About Kensington Capital

KCACU is sponsored and led by the team at Kensington Capital, an automotive-focused investment bank out of New York City. Kensington Capital was founded by Justin Mirro in 1999 after spending decades as an engineer for General Motors and Toyota before leading automotive investment banking at RBC, Moelis & Co., and Jefferies & Co.. Overall Kensington Capital has combined their 110 years of internal automotive investment banking experience with board members Tom LaSorda (former CEO of Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU)), Anders Pettersson (Former CEO of Thule Group), Don Runkle (Former Director of Advanced Vehicle Engineering at GM and Former CEO Chevrolet (NYSE: GM), and Matt Simoncini (Former CEO of Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA)). All in all, Kensington Capital’s management and board have extensive public company and operating experience within the automotive space. Arguable of most importance, the team has a vast history and proven track record of creating significant shareholder value in automotive businesses.

About QuantumScape

I like to describe QuantumScape as the Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) of EV, a highly-secretive company with locked in future contracts, backed by big money, that has been working in darkness for nearly a decade in developing highly innovative ancillary technologies for some of the worlds largest industries. That is of course where the similarities end. QuantumScape is at its core a battery company, specifically, large capacity solid-state lithium-metal batteries. Battery technology has long been the limiting factor of not just the electric vehicle industry, but also solar, energy and even aerospace. Without making the technological leap to solid state batteries, lithium-ion technology in its current form has hit or is nearing its peak limitations and further development in the space is simply a game of diminishing returns at this point. The natural next step, solid-state lithium batteries, promise drastic improvements to every major consideration of batteries: capacity, charge time, cost and safety. Herein lies the value proposition of QuantumScapes technology. QuantumScape has accrued over 200 patents and 100 trade secrets around solid-state technology that has successfully increased energy density/capacity of batteries by over 80%, decreased chargetime to 15 minutes for 80% capacity, and increased the overall lifetime all the while decreasing costs by a minimum 17% in a safer, noncombustible, nonflammable format. That right there is a win, win, win, win, win scenario. What do these advancements mean for electric vehicles? Well, for mass market sedans, the technology will increase energy volume and density by 88%, increase range by 88%, decrease charge time by 75% and increase overall power output by 50%. Given the high promise of its underlying technology, it's no wonder that the likes of Kleiner Perkins, Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates and Volkwagen (XMIL: VOW3, OTCM: OTCPK:VWAGY) have already invested over $800mm to date. Volkwagen in particular, QuantumScapes single largest shareholder, has been (joint venture partner since 2018 to enable industrial-level production of solid-state batteries) and will continue to be a major player in the success of QuantumScape. As the largest automaker in the world, Volkswagen produced 11mm cars in 2019 and has committed to launching and producing 70 new models and 22 million electric vehicles, respectively, by 2029. Volkwagen is no doubt the leader in the European EV market, which is the fastest growing and most progressive EV market on the planet. On top of all of this, QuantumScape also boasts an incredibly robust board with JB Straubel (Co-founder Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)), John Doerr (Executive Kleiner Perkins), Vinod Khosla (Founder Sun Microsystems), Brad Buss (Boardmember Tesla, Marvell Technologies (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Advanced Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP)), Frank Blome and Jurgen Leohold (both Executives Volkwagen).

Outlook

Given the secrecy surrounding the intricacies of QuantumScape’s technology, it's difficult to prescribe a future valuation or target price with a high degree of accuracy or confidence. That said, if you look toward Kensington and QuantumScapes projections (Figure 1), they expect the enterprise value to increase 4x in their conservative model and 15x based on a 7x EBITDA by 2028.

Figure 1 QuantumScape upside potential [Source: QuantumScape Investor Presentation September 2020]

While some might blindly trust a company's projections, others may point to the potential bias and be more hesitant. For those hesitant individuals, let's take a look at some other factors playing into the future for QuantumScape, such as EV market projections (although the true addressable battery market is much larger) and their relationship with Volkswagen. According to a report by Boston Consulting Group in January 2020, electric vehicle sales are growing faster than expected and will account for ⅓ of all car sales by 2025 and 51% by 2030, surpassing sales of cars powered by internal combustion engines. This obviously represents a massive market opportunity when considering that 90 million vehicles are produced each year. As QuantumScape describes in their presentation, the number one hurdle right now is scalability in an industrial production setting. This is where Volkswagen’s involvement comes into play. Volkswagen produced 11 million vehicles in 2019 and has one of the most advanced assembly lines in the world. When speaking about QuantumScape, Volkswagen Group wrote in their annual report that “[QuantumScape is a] key building block in the Group’s battery strategy,” as “they are regarded as the most promising approach to electric mobility for generations to come.” These are bold statements from the largest automaker in the world (by production) and speak volumes to the importance and value of QuantumScape’s underlying technology. As with most any business, the most simple analysis relies on supply and demand. In this case, the demand seems to be a non-issue as a result of Volkswagen’s commitment to utilizing QuantumScape as their battery provider of the future, Volkswagen’s production of 11mm vehicles in 2019 alone, Volkswagen’s commitment to electrify their entire lineup of 300+ vehicles by 2030 and the fact that QuantumScape expects production capacity to reach 910k vehicles by 2028. The issue here, when looking at the discrepancy between vehicles produced by Volkwagen alone in 2019 and the expected production of batteries by QuantumScape in 2028, is clearly supply.

Figure 2. QuantumScape’s manufacturing capacity projections. [Source: QuantumScape Investor Presentation September 2020]

As you can see from Figure 2, QuantumScape will still need about 4 years until they are able to fully commercialize the production of their batteries and start generating revenue. That said, it looks like once that point is reached, the scalability ramps up rather fast to the tune of 300%, 800%, 760% and 200% year after year from the first date of production.

Conclusions

The two biggest questions you have to ask yourself are firstly, do you believe that electric storage will play a significant role in the future of transportation and energy industries, and secondly, do you have the patience and discipline to weather the ups and downs for long term gains.

QuantumScape, their investors and Kensington Capital all verify that the business is fully funded through the start of production and revenue generation, so we can hope the company won’t need to raise more funds through dilution down the line. The technology is there and it's far superior, this simply seems an issue of scalability, they need to be able to make these things fast enough to meet demand. If you disagree that the technology isn’t here yet, or simply isn’t important, then you thereby must believe you are smarter and more knowledgeable than the billionaire visionaries like Bill Gates, JB Straubel, John Doerr and Vinod Khosla who have poured countless dollars and hours into this business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to open a position mid to late-November.