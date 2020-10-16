Advantest seems fairly priced at these levels and could have serious upside potential if semiconductors live up to their high growth expectations.

This industry is characterized by essentially a duopoly, but the long-time #2 player Advantest is now the market leader, and could be there to stay.

The Semiconductor Back-end Test Systems Industry, with an essential duopoly between Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY) and Teradyne (TER) is interesting because it gets little coverage compared to the bigger Semiconductor Wafer Fab Equipment Industry-- widely followed names include KLA Corporation (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT), ASML Holding (ASML) and Lam Research (LRCX). This despite both industries serving essentially the same end customer, the fabulous big foundries like TSMC (TSM), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Intel (INTC).

Not only is this industry getting little fanfare, market leader Advantest only attracting a mere 337 followers here on Seeking Alpha, but it's also seeing improving margins across a bigger secular backdrop where tailwinds in either IoT and/or memory chips can provide serious growth in the market for Advantest and Teradyne.

Industry Margins and Market Share

To start, observe how the margins for each of the 3 major competitors, Cohu Inc. (COHU) being a very distant 3rd in the market, have generally improved over the years:

Note that you won't find that data posted online, because I had to split revenue data between segments for the various companies, to only include primarily Semiconductor Test Systems.

I also had to convert Yen to USD, and decided to estimate a flat conversion rate of 0.0095 USD = 1 Yen across the time period, as the currencies generally fluctuated around this level (and as it sits today).

Just for context and to understand the dynamic between these major players, I'm including market share estimates from company filings, of which the data also needed to be segregated and aggregated through various filings:

You could make the argument that Advantest's recent surge in both operating margins and market share is indicative of sustainable technological wins, but consider that each of the major fabs have different ramp-up timelines in regards to capital expenditures which include testing systems and equipment.

As it pertains to the major fabs and the Semi Test Systems companies, the testers have historically scored significant revenues from the following customers:

Advantest = Samsung

Teradyne = TSMC

Cohu = Intel

While there's always the possibility of one of the major players snatching a big customer, this tends to be less a feature of the Semiconductor Test Systems market due to the systems mostly depending on applicability across a wide range of semiconductors (rather than a select few advanced technologies). At least, that is how each of the big 2 (Advantest and Teradyne) have decided to explain their major products in annual reports.

Implications for Future Cash Flows

According to Advantest's latest annual report, management was conservative in many respects when it came to forecasts. For the Semiconductor Test Systems market, management estimated a very conservative 4% growth in-line with global GDP-- with the logic that semiconductors in general would follow that 4% growth and assumedly take the test systems market with it.

Management even projected a 0% growth period for the market to show how the company would plan to still hit revenue targets in-line with their "Long-Term Management Policy Grand Design" and "Mid-Term Management Plan". I think that 0% growth is highly unlikely and really reflects just how conservative management is tempering expectations from investors-- reminds me of an early Bill Gates, who loved to smash analyst expectations during the early years of a public Microsoft (MSFT).

Within that outline of the mid and long-term plan, management also made estimates assuming a 46% market share, which is lower than its current market share (~53%) but would represent a reversion to its historical place in the market compared to Teradyne.

Due to this, and looking at the Market Share chart I attached above, it's safe to say that FY2019 operating profits and free cash flows might be on the high side compared to where they might stand over the longer term, but the margins based on percentage values (such as the operating margin chart above) could, in contrast, be here to stay.

I say that because you can see the steady improvements in operating margins for Teradyne, seemingly to advance over 2 or 3 year periods (around 15% in 2012-2013, low 20's in 2014-2016, and high 20's in 2017-2019). Advantest has experienced a similar phenomenon with its margins, with its biggest improvements coming over the last 2 years and coinciding with its abrupt market share takeover (on a revenue basis) of late.

Explaining the Evolution of the Market

The market for Semiconductor Test Systems has been interesting because the revenues haven't necessarily followed the revenues of some of the other big players in semiconductors. For example, the market is generally split between memory (NAND, NOR, etc.) and non-memory (SoC), and yet the memory portion of the market has grown leaps and bounds compared to the non-memory over the last 8 years.

To give you a sense of that, here's some estimates (based on Advantest filings) for 2018-2019 comparing 2012-2013 for the Semiconductor Test Systems Total Market Size:

2019 Memory = $1.1B

2019 Non-memory = $2.4B

2018 Memory = $712m

2018 Non-memory = $2.1B

2013 Memory = $637m

2013 Non-memory = $2.3B

2012 Memory = $541m

2012 Non-memory = $2.2B

This growth doesn't seem to be consistent with some other chipmakers who might be thought of as greatly successful in non-memory (SoC, IoT, MCUs, MPUs, GPUs, etc.), but needs to be understood in the context of testing equipment instead of end market revenues. Each piece of the supply chain is different, and so the revenues might not always flow down dollar for dollar, which could explain the discrepancy between the growth in memory and the non-growth in non-memory.

Management's Thoughts on the Market Ahead

I'll take these quotes directly from Advantest's latest conference call, which was simplified and added to their Investor Relations website as a Q&A. Note in particular the divergence between memory and non-memory, as recent events related to the pandemic plus supply super-cycles have all contributed to the latest financials and additionally what's to come.

If you're looking for a play on a continued data center roll-out without having to pay for the high valuations usually associated with those themes, either of the two players in Semiconductor Test Systems should receive a significant trickle effect from continued deployment, while also receiving streams of revenues as the 5G rollout continues and demands more chips (which leads to more testers).

Note that management for Advantest mentioned how they excel in HPC (high performance computing), which is expected to drive SoC (System on a Chip) demand and is also bolstered by the moves to advanced process nodes.

Advantest's Current Valuation

To estimate how the market is pricing in the company's (and industry's) growth prospects through the pandemic and into the next technology cycle, I'll be using a reverse DCF model. Like with many of the tech names I've covered previously, see list below, I'll be using a 6% discount rate to account for the ultra low interest rates which have pushed down everyone's cost of capital.

Other tech articles I've written with a 6% discount rate for a reverse DCF include:

For Advantest, I'll be using the average FCF over the last 2 years (corresponding with the company's higher recent margins) as my FCF per share estimate ($2.29) to come up with the implied growth rate determined by the current price ($53.36):

Implied growth rate = 8.81%

Based on this average, the company seems fairly priced if we were to assume a 4-8% growth of the Semiconductor Test Systems market over the long term, plus some FCF/share appreciation from share buybacks. Based on historical growth trends for the Tester market, I think a 6-8% annual growth rate looks reasonable from a cursory look-- of course taking the natural supply super-cycles into consideration.

Using last year's FCF/share estimate ($2.73) would admittedly be a rosy perspective, but could be achieved moving forward if the company can continue its (newfound) dominant position as market leader, which in that case would show that the stock market is pricing in an implied growth rate of about 6.38%, which is also very attainable.

With many potential catalysts for this industry, with regards to every aspect of semiconductors between non-memory and memory chips alike, a growth rate for the Semiconductor Test Systems industry above Global GDP estimates (4%) seems reasonable in my book. For a relatively cheap stock like Advantest, that could lead to serious share price compounding particularly if the historical trends of the tester market can be continued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.