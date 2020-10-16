Ensemble Capitals' Quarterly Letter - Q3 2020

Summary

Ensemble Capital Management, LLC is based in Burlingame, California, midway between Silicon Valley and San Francisco. The firm offers customized portfolio management and philanthropic solutions with unparalleled client service.

The study of epidemiology will not provide an accurate forecast of economic activity during a pandemic. It turns out that sociology and psychology play a huge role as well.

One thing to keep in mind is that the stock market is not a mechanism for passing judgement on everything that happens in the world. Instead, the market is simply a way for investors to trade ownership of various companies whose value is primarily a function of how much those companies will earn in the future.

In 2008 and 2012, investors with conservative political views were horrified by the election of Barack Obama, but if they let their political views cause them to have a very negative investment outlook, they missed out on massive gains.