Nike Valuation Hits Historical High

With Nike's stock (NYSE:NKE) sitting at an all-time high of $131, the company's valuation looks unsustainable in the long term. Its 45.6x EV/EBITDA is more than double the 5-year average of 22.1x, while its 62.3x EV/EBIT is almost triple the 5-year average of 26.1x.

Almost half of Nike's last decade bull run is all about valuation expansion rather than fundamentals.

Nike DCF Analysis - A Terrible Outlook For Shareholders

Source: Author's DCF Analysis

Even with the most optimistic assumptions, Nike DCF analysis shows a terrible outlook for its shareholders-buying the stock now would result in a negative internal rate of return for a 5-year investment.

I want to emphasize again that the model is based on very optimistic assumptions:

5Y Revenue CAGR Forecast

The model assumes a 7.1% 5-year revenue CAGR forecast, which equals the 5-year average of the 2015-2019 period, before the COVID-19 crisis.

As depicted below, Nike's growth was slowing down even before the pandemic hit the global economy. With a second outbreak on the horizon, Nike's growth could be even lower than our optimistic assumption.

Source: Author's graph based on data from S&P Market Intelligence

EBIT Margin forecast

The model assumes a 13.2% EBIT margin, which is also equal to the 5-year average of the 2015-2019 period.

Again, Nike's EBIT margin deteriorated even before the pandemic due to higher wage-related and administrative expenses (as the company states in the 2019 annual report).

Despite higher investments in the company's digital transformation, a new COVID-19 outbreak could result in a lower EBIT margin than our assumption.

Source: Author's graph based on data from S&P Market Intelligence

EV/EBITDA Exit Multiple

The model assumes an EV/EBITDA exit multiple equals to the 5-year average of 22.1x. The result would be even worse using the 5-year low of 15.4x. Furthermore, the 5-year EV/EBITDA average is biased to the upside as a consequence of the latest bull run.

Source: Author's graph based on data from S&P Market Intelligence

Effective Tax Rate

If we exclude the 2018 FY, which was affected by the tax cuts and Jobs Act repatriation tax (a one-time tax on past profits of US corporations' foreign subsidiaries), Nike's effective tax rate dropped significantly after the U.S. tax reform. Thus, the model assumes a 12.1% effective tax rate, which equals the company's tax rate for the 2020 FY.

However, as discussed in this report from Deutsche Bank, the 2020 Presidential Election could be an inflection point for the corporate tax rate, which could come back to the levels before the U.S. tax reform.

Source: Author's graph based on data from S&P Market Intelligence

Significant Insiders Selling

Source: OpenInsider

Insiders sold a considerable amount of shares during the last three months. While insider selling alone is not always a reason to sell, it's often a red flag when combined with a company's expensive valuation, and when the sales frequency and size are so consistent.

For instance, the co-founder and chairman emeritus of the company, Philip Knight, sold $100,248,000 worth of stocks for a total of 800,000 shares, decreasing its ownership by -19%. Matthew Friend, chief financial officer, sold 44% of its holdings, for a total of 75,700 shares worth $9,061,290.

Conclusion

Nike's expensive valuation, combined with another coronavirus outbreak, could result in a significant drop in the stock price. This is probably what led insiders to sell a considerable amount of shares in the last three (3) months. Thus, this is likely a good moment for Nike's shareholders to take profit before it's too late.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.