Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is a retail pure play REIT focused on acquiring, developing, and managing Community Center Properties. It has 53 properties located in six of the top ten fastest growing markets (by population growth) in the United States.

Compared to other retail REITs, Whitestone REIT continues to manage its downside well. Its operating strategy has proven to be resilient even during today's pandemic. The stock price is now trading closer to its 52-week low, and this makes it a good buying opportunity.

Whitestone REIT's Financials Continue to be Sound

Whitestone REIT has gone to great lengths to protect its downside. It has done this by helping its tenants adapt by:

Assisting its restaurant tenants to increase their takeout business

Expanding the outdoor spaces to help with social distancing

Implementing digital signing

These efforts have led to 97% of its tenants now open and operating. An increase from 81% in Q2-2020. Also, as of Sept. 30, 2020, there have only been 10 out of 1,386 tenants who have filed for bankruptcy.

Even during the worse of the pandemic when businesses were forced to shut down, Whitestone REIT continued to produce a profit. In looking at its F Score where it measures its financial strength, the company scores in the middle of the range:

(Source: Whitestone REIT Financials)

As you can tell from the above, even before the pandemic, its F score remained in the five to six range. This shows the company's financial position has stayed largely the same. Its leverage had increased slightly, but the REIT continued to collect cash and keep its operations humming along.

To protect its downside, the company did slash its dividends by 63% and increased its cash holdings by 22% to $45 million in Q2-2020. The dividend cut did make its finances more manageable because it was paying out more than it was collecting. Even at its current dividend payout of $0.035 per share per month, its dividend yield is approximately 7%:

(Source: Whitestone REIT Financials)

Whitestone REIT Has Inherent Advantages

There are a few reasons why Whitestone REIT bounced back quickly compared to other retail REITs:

It builds "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood community retail centers

A lot of its centers have a lot of service-based tenants, which means consumers will still frequent these stores regardless of how well e-commerce is growing.

Whitestone REIT is an active property developer with the know-how to increase cash flow

From 2016 to 2019, the REIT had invested in $28 million worth of development/redevelopment in its own properties. This has resulted in an incremental increase of $3.3 million of NOI, an 11.9% increase. The REIT was able to achieve this by developing out-parcels/pads and reconfigure spaces to maximize square foot usage.

Looking ahead, there are plans to invest an additional $230 million into the current portfolio. This is expected to generate returns of $24 million in NOI, an over 10% increase.

There is a very diversified tenant base

Its tenant roster is well diversified. This minimizes any negative impact from any particular industry:

(Source: Whitestone REIT Q2-2020 Presentation)

The largest tenant at Whitestone REIT only makes up 2.8% of the annualized base rent. Most other retail REITs would prefer a strong anchor tenant to draw customers into its shopping centres. At Whitestone REIT, there appears to be a good mix of tenants that attract foot traffic even in the middle of today's recession.

Risk: It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better

It appears social distancing is now the new norm. Without a doubt, COVID-19 is negatively impacting businesses, and it can possibly get worse before it gets better.

If there is a surge in infections and there is a mandatory shutdown again, it is likely there are some retail tenants that will not survive. Whitestone REIT has done a great job managing this and built up a good cash reserve. But there are only so many contingencies Whitestone REIT can prepare for.

Conclusion: Good Buy

In weighing the pros and cons here, I still think this is a good investment.

In looking at its PE ratio, it's definitely gotten cheaper:

(Source: Google Finance and Whitestone REIT Financials)

Also, its dividend cut has now made its business more sustainable.

What really attracts me to this company is its ability to generate value on its existing properties. This is the real wealth-builder. Buying properties at a fixed NOI can only go so far. Being creative and doing value add projects, this is a competitive advantage.

I'm bullish on its long-term business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.