Trulieve has clearly outperformed peers over the last year, both in terms of share price gains and in terms of its underlying growth.

Thesis

About a year ago, we featured a public article in which we called Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) a much better investment than Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) and Tilray (TLRY). Following up about eleven months later, we see that our thesis played out well. The factors that made Trulieve Cannabis look better than its peers remain in place, and it still looks like the most favorable choice.

Trulieve Cannabis has a very strong overall rating at Stock Rover, which includes solid grades for its financial strength (balance sheet, liquidity, etc.), efficiency (margins, returns on capital), and growth. Canopy Growth's rating is somewhat neutral, whereas Tilray has very weak scores overall.

Our Original Thesis

About eleven months ago, we published an article in which we called Trulieve a more attractive investment compared to Canopy Growth and Tilray. This was based on our belief that Florida-based Trulieve would continue to benefit from above-average growth rates and strong margins compared to its peers. We also thought that the market would eventually reward Trulieve for these above-average fundamentals and reward it via multiple expansion.

Looking back now, we see that this thesis has played out relatively well so far:

Since the day our original article was published, Trulieve has returned 80%, while Canopy Growth's shares are roughly flat - still not too bad, considering the macro turmoil that the world experienced in 2020. Tilray, meanwhile, which we identified as the weakest player among the group, has seen its shares falter, generating a negative return of more than 70% so far.

Why That Makes Sense

Why did Trulieve outperform its peers so easily? Its business model continued to deliver ample returns, and its growth momentum remained in place, as we see in its most recent quarterly results:

Trulieve's revenues exploded upwards during Q2, rising by ~110% year over year. That is not the only positive, however, as the company also was able to almost double its EBITDA, which hit more than $60 million during the quarter. Even better, Trulieve managed to generate strong free cash flows. This is not typical for the cannabis industry, where many players are not generating meaningful free cash flows - some don't even generate meaningful operating cash flows. Trulieve, however, managed to generate huge free cash flows despite continuing to invest in growth, showcased by the fact that its store count rose by more than 10% during the second quarter alone.

It looks like Trulieve's business model, which is focused on distribution in Florida, has some advantages over the business models many other cannabis players employ. Higher margins, better cash flow conversion, and higher returns on capital are the financial benefits of Trulieve's business model. The company also benefits through a clear growth pathway, whereas other cannabis players are not doing as well growth-wise. Tilray's revenues grew by 10% in Q2, for comparison, or less than one-tenth of the growth Trulieve delivered. Canopy Growth, meanwhile, grew its revenues by a little more than 20%, which is very solid, but not the level we have seen from Trulieve. Thanks to the outsized growth that Trulieve continues to deliver, it is now the largest cannabis player among the three in terms of revenue generation. Tilray and Canopy Growth are both not profitable on a net income basis, unlike Trulieve.

Looking at the financial strength of these three companies, we see that there are big differences between the three:

Trulieve Cannabis has a net debt position of $16 million, while it generated free cash flows of $13 million over the last four quarters (with sequential improvements). Net debt thus equates to about 1.3 years' worth of free cash flows, which is not a high debt position at all. Factoring in the clear growth pathway of free cash flows, that ratio should continue to decline going forward.

Canopy Growth has the strongest balance sheet among the three in absolute terms, as its cash and short-term investments of $1.49 billion easily tower over the debt position that stands at just $370 million. This equates to a very attractive net cash position of $1.12 billion. Thanks to the investment from Constellation Brands (STZ) it received a couple of years ago, it has always had a very strong balance sheet. On the other hand, however, its free cash flows are negative, and there is no clear way towards positive free cash flows in the near term. The net cash position will thus likely shrink over the coming quarters, as it has for the last couple of years.

Looking at the third company of the trio, Tilray, we see that there aren't a lot of positives here at all: Its debt clearly is much higher than its cash reserves, as the company has a net debt position of $340 million, while, at the same time, the company has been burning through hundreds of millions of cash per year. The combination of a weak balance sheet and no free cash flows is a quite bad one. It is not a big surprise to see that Tilray has to dilute its shareholders regularly in order to get access to new funds, as there are neither any cash flows that it could use, nor is there a lot of balance sheet flexibility.

Overall, I personally like Trulieve's position the best, but one could also make a case for favoring Canopy Growth due to its huge net cash position. Tilray, however, clearly is the weakest among the three in terms of financial health.

Valuation And Our Favorite Going Forward

When we wrote our original thesis about a year ago, one reason to favor Trulieve was its low valuation. Shares were trading at just 9 times forward EBITDA estimates, which is a quite low valuation for a high-growth company. Canopy Growth and Tilray, on the other hand, were both trading at much higher valuations, despite offering weaker growth rates.

The fact that Trulieve was trading at a considerable discount compared to the other two has not changed over the last year, despite Trulieve's strong share price gains during that time frame:

Based on forecasted EBITDA for fiscal 2022, Trulieve trades at a very inexpensive 4 times EV to EBITDA multiple, while the other two are valued in the low 20s. When we look at forecasted EBITDA for 2021, Trulieve is trading at 11 times EBITDA, which is still quite inexpensive for a growth stock. The other two will not generate any positive EBITDA in 2021 according to the analyst consensus estimate (per YCharts). Thus, Trulieve clearly looks like the most favorable pick in terms of valuation.

We can thus summarize that Trulieve is generating the highest growth, has the best cash flow profile, and yet it is rather inexpensive compared to its peers. There are no guarantees for future returns, of course, but it wouldn't really be a big surprise to see Trulieve outperform its peers over the coming quarters again, as it did over the last year.

Canopy Growth has some things going for it, such as its very strong balance sheet, but due to no free cash flows and a rather high valuation, shares do not look like a great buy.

Tilray, meanwhile, has quite some problems, due to a weak balance sheet, the lowest revenue growth rate, a high cash burn rate, and yet its shares are still trading at a 20+ EV to EBITDA ratio. It looks like the weakest investment among the three right here.

Takeaway

Trulieve's above-average growth track record and low valuation have allowed investors to generate nice returns over the last year, but shares are still not looking expensive. Among the three, we believe that Trulieve will likely be the best investment from the current level, although it is, of course, not a risk-less stock at all. Political interference can hurt every player in the cannabis industry to a large degree.

Canopy Growth is neither the strongest nor the weakest investment over the last year, and we think that this will likely remain the case. It may be worthy of a closer look for those that value the balance sheet optionality and huge cash position.

Tilray, meanwhile, has performed very badly over the last year, and it still does not look like a good investment at all. It looks like an "avoid" to us.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.