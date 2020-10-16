While it was good to see that at least the company did not lose money, there is a lot more work to be done to do a turnaround.

I've written about Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) in the past, stating that this environment is ideal for online businesses. I expected the company to have strong sales during the lockdown, but not be able to carry the momentum moving forward. Looking at the short-term results, I believe the company's results were a disappointment given the favorable environment.

In terms of Q2 2020 results, net revenue increased by 10% to $131 million. The company at least partially attributed this growth to the shift to a digital trend we saw during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Average revenue per customer was up by 25% year over year to $331. Orders per customer went up by 17% to 5.4 from 4.7 a year ago. However, the average order value only increased by 5% to $61, which the company noted as the highest level since 2015.

Despite how the company portrays these results in its press release, I can't help but feel as though these were a disappointment. The coronavirus lockdowns have boosted revenues of online retailers (or online services of established retailers) by more than 40% on average. Looking at other e-commerce retailers' revenue growth in the same period, we can see how Blue Apron's results pale in comparison. For example, in the same time period, Wayfair (NYSE:W) had 82.5% sales growth and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had 47.8% sales growth.

It is possible that delays and disruptions led to the less-than-stellar revenue growth results, but that is not reflected in the other metrics or guidance. During this time period, Blue Apron was competing against grocery stores and other take-out options for a share of consumers' wallets. We can see that groceries experienced a surge in their sales much higher than Blue Apron. Takeout options like Domino's (NYSE:DPZ) also experienced a surge in sales, and even delivery apps like Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), DoorDash and Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) seem to have gotten a boost of more than 10% to sales.

It was disappointing to see Blue Apron only achieve revenue growth of 10% during this period considering that it is coming off a small revenue base of $100+ million for the quarter. I guess this finally puts to rest the myth that the company's model is scalable. Second, Blue Apron's results are even more disappointing when you take into account that it had more customers at the same time last year than it did now despite the growth in the number of customers. This means that not all the customers in 2019 returned to the company during the lockdowns when Blue Apron's business model would be most advantaged.

It is my belief that Blue Apron is still facing the fundamental issue that it has faced since its inception of finding a customer that wants its value proposition. Sadly it seems its delivery boxes are simply not a good value for the vast majority of people. I believe though there could be a sustainable business in meal-kits as competitor HelloFresh (OTCPK:HLFFF) had a blockbuster quarter. HelloFresh's Q2 2020 revenues more than doubled year on year to €972.1 million from €436.7 million at the same time last year. Looking at most head-to-head comparisons I have found, it seems that the two services are identical with HelloFresh being the easier and simpler option. It's unclear to me whether Blue Apron faces an issue of product-market fit and if simple tweaks to its marketing and products could push it toward similar success.

Despite having somewhat similar services, these two companies' financials could not be more different. HelloFresh has grown by leaps and bounds, although some of that revenue growth is due to acquisitions. More importantly, the company's margins are in a much healthier place than Blue Apron. Both companies have lost money in the past, but using trailing twelve-month earnings, HelloFresh had an EBITDA margin of 8.0% vs. Blue Apron's EBITDA margin of -5.8%, indicating that it was able to take advantage of this coronavirus headwind to turn the business around.

Investors though can take solace in Blue Apron's earnings. At least the company did not end up with a net loss during the quarter. The company had a Q2 2020 net income of $1.1 million and generated operating cash flow of $15.7 million. The company's spending had gotten out of hand during the initial meal kit delivery craze, so it's good to see the company being smart about its expenses. Gross profit margins remain steady as COGS remained flat despite the increase in labor costs due to COVID. The company is in a good position liquidity wise with long-term debt of $45.4 million against $53.8 million of long-term debt.

The company is planning several initiatives in order to return to growth. The first is the launch of new product options such as allowing customers to order multiple boxes per week, customize select components of recipes, and expanding the number of recipes per box. The company also recently appointed four new board members with experience in e-commerce, marketing and direct-to-consumer, digital media, and operations. While board members aren't exactly management, hopefully having some new blood in the company will offer fresh perspectives on how to tackle anemic growth.

The company now has the firepower to pursue new ideas as it recently raised about $37 million in cash via an equity offering to fund its growth initiatives moving forward. From the looks of it, this equity raise will be used primarily to drive a renewed marketing campaign. Given that things have settled down to a "new normal" where people are stuck in their homes the majority of the time, Blue Apron still has a window of opportunity to reach customers. We will have to see if there is a material improvement in results in the subsequent quarters.

So we set aside the strategy in August of last year, which really focused on three areas. One was expanding the audience and the reach, but focusing on people who had the same characteristics as our best customers, two was really looking at the products and how we needed to evolve that to better meet the need of attracting new customers and also retaining existing customers. And then the final piece of really focusing on driving investment in marketing and partnerships for growth. So that's actually been progressing very well. We said at that time that we were going to really focus on building some of the product aspects first, because the better the product is the better your conversion and marketing and the better your retention of your customers that you bring in through new marketing. Blue Apron Conference Call

Conclusion and Valuation

Blue Apron's quarterly results were disappointing given that it was not able to take full advantage of lockdown-related tailwinds. While it was good to see that at least the company did not lose money, I think there needs to be a lot more work done to turn around the business.

In terms of valuation, the company earned an EPS of $0.08 for the quarter. Annualizing that number gives us an EPS of $0.32, which implies a P/E of 22.6x. This valuation is fine for an established company or fast-growing tech firm, but Blue Apron still has a lot of execution risks. We are unsure if the company can maintain this level of earnings moving forward as it has not had a single year of profitability.

In particular, I would be looking at next quarter's results to see if it can accelerate growth moving forward. Time will tell if the company can replicate rival HelloFresh's success or will it succumb to decline as it has in the past. Management has launched a few new initiatives, but I am not sold yet. I give the stock an avoid rating.

