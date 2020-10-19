This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

The other day, I glanced over Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF) (OTCPK:UNRDY) (URW.AS) and noticed that its stock was trading at around EUR 35. I thought there must have been some kind of corporate action, as it was trading well over 135 euros when I looked at the stock last year. It turns out that URW actually lost a shocking 75% of its value YTD. The company now trades at a valuation of EUR 5.5bn, while its reported NAV is over EUR 20bn.

There are three key reasons why this business that was previously seen as a stable one, has been hurt as badly this year.

The pandemic has put a strain on in-person shopping

A lot of leverage going into the year, due to the Westfield acquisition

Unibail's assets are valued at low yields that can prove vulnerable to small adverse changes in growth or stability assumptions

A rights issue that dilutes shares at a low point

All of this is a cocktail of bad news and anyone who hasn’t been a URW shareholder this year can count him or herself lucky to have avoided this unmitigated disaster.

In this article, I will first examine the current virus situation in Europe and Unibail's portfolio. I will make the case that Unibail's net asset value is quite vulnerable to small changes in assumptions and that the market value of its assets is far lower than book value. Also, I believe that the rights issue is a continuing headache, without which, Unibail could have enough upside to make me neutral on the name.

The pandemic & tenant sales - the situation in Europe

Most of URWs portfolio is located in Europe, with France being its most important market. It is important to take a look at how URW has done so far, regarding footfall and tenant sales. The table below shows the company’s last update that includes preliminary figures for August.

Source: URW September 16 press release.

Unibail has shown heightened vulnerability to the pandemic compared to peers. The underlying reasons will be discussed later on, but the numbers reveal the harsh truth. Mercialys, a French peer, saw retail sales increase by 0.6% in June, partially thanks to its reliance on hypermarkets. Another peer that focuses on less high-end shopping experiences, Klepierre, saw sales by its French tenants decline by just 13% in June, beating the a 29% decline of Unibail’s tenants in the same month. France has also been hit by a relatively severe lockdown with many stores forced to close temporarily. In the first six months of the year, Unibail’s French tenant sales were down an astonishing 40%. It is clear that URW is lagging the market, but its recovery will be bumpy as well.

Up to June, physical retail sales have clearly been a disaster. August figures were a bit more hopeful as the low case count over the summer led to easing of many restrictions and a return of shopper confidence in continental Europe. It is therefore relevant to see how the second wave is progressing at this time. The chart below shows the 7-day rolling average of confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people.

Source: Our Word in Data. January-June data is omitted as it does not represent a fair comparison of total cases due to the widespread lack of testing capacity at the time.

It is quite clear that Europe is in a second wave. It is quite troublesome to see cases in France and The Netherlands skyrocket past the US within a very short period of time. An October 14 WSJ headline also said that Europe overtakes the U.S. in the number of new positive cases.

One could think that perhaps the high number of tests plays a role in Europe. This appears not to be the case. A far higher share of tests in the selected European countries return positive as the chart below shows. The data still understates the number of infections as many European countries cope with a lack of available tests, as high rate of positive tests also signals.

Source: Our Word in Data.

This second wave is bad for URW. The rising number of cases is all over the news in each of these European countries. People who are afraid to become infected will not go shopping and if they do so at all, they will probably stay closer to home and not travel to a busy shopping center with a large catchment area and high sales per square meter.

Aside from these behavioural effects, renewed lockdowns are likely. Take for example the Netherlands, where it was announced on October 13 that restaurants and bars had to close, that mask wearing would become mandatory inside any indoor public space, and that all (non-food) shops have to close at 8pm. The renewed measures will not only shift sales from offline to online stores, but also hurt consumer confidence and willingness to shop in person because of the diminished experience. The experience is important for URWs shopping centers as the experience is their main selling point. The company invests a lot of capital in keeping the shopping centers modern, and state of the art in highly desirable areas. That is the basis for rents that average 40 EUR per square meter a month in France, which is a multiple of the national average for all shopping centers.

To my knowledge, there is no real scientific research yet about the effects of mandatory mask wearing on shopping behaviour, but every anecdote from shop owners that I have heard is that the effect is negative. This also appears in news stories and it is argued by lobbyists. The idea behind it is that people find shopping for new items in person fun and wearing a mask harms that experience to some extent, enough to push many consumer over the tipping point of going online for their shopping. In a clear-cut remark, the German retail federation said:

“[Masks are] a massive turn-off for shoppers”

Let us continue with other geographies, starting with the most important one for URW. France is among the larger European countries and it uses a system of zones for COVID-19 measures. Paris, a very important metro area for URW, is in the worst category, a so-called ‘critical alert zone’. The retail-relevant measures are quite similar to those in the Netherlands and include mandatory facial masks. Also, bars and all venues that do not have strict health protocols in place will close.

Meanwhile, Spain is taking even more drastic measures to stem the spread of the virus. As many readers know, states in the U.S. are allowed their own approach but with the recent steady increase of cases we shouldn’t expect a lot of easing soon.

La Vaguada Shopping Centre in Madrid. Source.

Though the data looks really bad for Europe as a whole, Germany and Italy are actually doing quite okay but URW is very under-exposed to those markets.

There are some bulls, also in Seeking Alpha, who focus on last year’s results and use those to promote URW as an attractive contrarian value play. In a similar fashion, it is easy to just focus on the recent past and short-term forecast and label Unibail as a lost cause. By contrast, I would like to look at the long-term prospects of the company's portfolio.

Portfolio woes

The portfolio of URW mostly consists of shopping centers with about half of that portfolio shared between France and the United States. Offices in France account for 5% of the portfolio while convention & exhibition centers account for another 5%.

Proportionate Gross Market Values (“GMV”) per region as at June 30, 2020. Source: 2020 H1 report.

The immediate vulnerability of these assets to social distancing is quite well captured by the table below that shows net rental income over the first half of the year.

Source: H1 2020 URW report.

Unsurprisingly, Convention & Exhibition centers have suffered most. A sinister second place is for Unibail’s UK (London) shopping centers, where a severe lockdown has taken its toll and the economy has shrunk by 20% in Q2, worse than any other major OECD economy. It may be a bit surprising that while the US economy vastly outperformed that of Europe in Q2 and Q1, URW's U.S. shopping centers did not outperform its European shopping centers. The underlying reason is exposure to certain states. The former Westfield assets are overly exposed to New York and California, both of which had long closures in place. In addition, performance was also affected by protests following the ‘tragic killing of George Floyd’ (in the words of Unibail’s CEO).

Apart from the rental income hit in 2020, we must also consider that the new ‘lockdown’ measures will lead to more retail bankruptcies. That in turn will lead to higher vacancy rates and a tougher reletting environment that will likely put pressure on shopping center rents for years to come. That is still outside of structural behavioural changes that this pandemic is likely to cause after it is over.

So what about the lasting effects? It is quite early to tell, but it is reasonable that the slow but continuous shift to online shopping has sped up. In its Q2 earnings call, URW said that 1 year is the consensus according to management consultant firms.

But this is not all there is. There is a myriad of changes that can affect Unibail. It is probable that working from home will remain more widespread versus 2019. This will affect urbanization rates and will likely have an effect on real estate prices in the big city hot spots that are in highest demand. Fewer people working in a certain office also affects shopping centers as it possibly receives fewer customers. It also affects the demand for residential living space within a reasonable distance from that workplace and thereby affects real estate values.

Will companies really be doing this, letting workers work from home all or most of the time? Microsoft has already decided it will. Twitter did something similar, but its not only tech that is committed to remote work. The CEO of BlackRock said this:

“I don’t believe BlackRock will be ever 100% back in office. I actually believe maybe 60% or 70%, and maybe that’s a rotation of people, but I don’t believe we’ll ever have a full cadre of people in [the] office.”

Warren Buffett chimed into the discussion with the following statement:

“The supply and demand for office space may change significantly. A lot of people have learned that they can work at home, or that there’s other methods of conducting their business than they might have thought from what they were doing a couple of years ago.”

Personally, I believe in the positive benefits from working from an office, but it is undeniable that working from home is quite possible and seems to be working for many people and organizations. Therefore I believe that this will fundamentally lower the demand for office space. Though I don’t think we will see significant vacancy rates in Manhattan offices, it is quite possible that rents will take a permanent hit as fewer tenants will compete for the same space. I believe that this will have a profound effect on city centers. When people work less in the center of a large city, they are also less likely to want to live there to shorten their commute.

This pandemic could be a major turning point for population centers that contain some of the flagship assets of URW. Over the past years, people have become used to the idea that large cities that are iconic in their countries always grow (in population and real estate prices). Examples are New York, London, Vienna and Amsterdam. However, these cities did quite poorly from the mid-1960s to the 1980s as shown in the chart below. A big event like this pandemic could reverse the current positive three-decade trend. We should also take into account that population growth in both Europe and the U.S. is expected to be much slower than it was during the second half of the 20th century.

Source: data was taken from Wikipedia. London uses data of the next year, except for 2020. The last datapoint is usually 2019 rather than 2020.

Most of Unibail’s assets are located in big cities or at the outskirts of big cities. A shift towards suburbs, smaller cities or rural areas is not likely to benefit URW. For a long time, successful retail real estate in big cities was seen as safe and has enjoyed low discount rates. I am convinced that this can change.

The proposed rights issue & asset sales

A big frustration of shareholders is that URW decided that it needs to raise capital. The company says it wants to raise EUR 3.5bn in order to maintain a good credit rating. There are 138.5 million shares outstanding and issuing shares at EUR 35 a piece (a discount on a rights issue is common) to raise EUR 3.5bn would create 100 million extra shares for a total number of 239 million shares outstanding after the issue. This alone would slash the NAV (H1 2020 EPRA NTA) from a reported 154 euros to 104 euros per share.

A most recent development is of last Thursday when a letter was published by the former CEO of Unibail who teamed-up with big shareholders who together represent 4.1% of shares. In the letter they called on shareholders to oppose the rights issue at the EGM of November 10th, citing dilution as a major concern. Instead, they propose that the company should refocus on Europe and sell its US portfolio.

They seem quite serious about this activism and even dedicated a website to it. Their criticism on the company’s management is very harsh (emphasis added):

“URW’s problems began with its acquisition of Westfield in 2018. The transaction was the wrong move, at the wrong time and at the wrong price. The acquisition polluted URW’s dominant position in Europe with a more marginal position in the US, a less attractive market. It burdened the company with debt, distracted management and was a gross misallocation of resources. Consequently, URW entered the Covid-19 pandemic in a vulnerable position and has been disproportionately affected by the crisis.”

The share price has jumped on this news but it remains to be seen how it works out. For the time being, I assume that the rights issue will happen.

Selling US assets, as suggested by the revolting shareholders, may be a less dilutive way to retain the investment-grade credit rating of Unibail but it exposes the company to quite some execution risk.

The original plan also includes EUR 4bn of asset sales, but alternatively the U.S. malls carry a book value of EUR 14.3bn and could possibly be divested. EUR 14.3bn would likely raise enough money to get the loan-to-value to where management wants it to be, however, it remains to be seen how much the company could actually fetch from a sale. Finding buyers for that much shopping center real estate is difficult in this environment.

An interesting side-step is the U.S. regional shopping center portfolio of Unibail, which is on the books for $1.8bn, or about $2500 per square meter. Unibail’s recent sale of Westfield Meriden Mall, a regional shopping center in Connecticut, was for just $12.5m or $150 per sqm. If indeed the full price is $12.5m and no secured debt was involved, then it looks really bad. But regardless of whether or not secured debt was part of the deal, $150 per square metre is still almost nothing. From the half year report, I understand that URW booked a loss of EUR 10m on the property. Given that the sales price was about the same (at a EUR/USD rate of 1.15), it looks that the buyer paid half the book value of the property (that was already low). The Meriden mall was not doing that poorly. Westfield’s old records show that annual tenant sales had gone from $156.7m in 2015 to $154m in 2017.

Unibail’s U.S. assets are suffering from vacancy rates of 9.3% for its flagship assets and 12% for its regional malls. Asking lower rents would probably be a solution to this problem and perhaps an inevitable one, given the current environment. The U.S. assets are currently valued at a weighted average capitalization rate of 4%. Adding just 1.5%-pts would slash the value by almost EUR 4bn to EUR 10.5bn. In my view, that is a very optimistic transaction value for the portfolio and it is still shooting in the dark.

Source: URW H1 report.

There are not too many private transactions and each piece of real estate is unique, so its remains hard to compare single properties to the full portfolio. So let us compare URW’s U.S. (i.e. the Westfield) portfolio to a high quality U.S. peer, Simon Property Group (SPG). Simon has an annualized net operating income (rental income minus property operating expenses and taxes) of roughly $4bn, and an EV of $45bn, resulting in an initial yield (cap rate) of about 9%, miles away from the 4% net initial yield that Unibail’s appraisers use. Looking at sales per square foot close to $700, I would argue that Simon’s portfolio is of similar quality to Westfield’s. In my view, buying the Westfield portfolio at a 5.5% yield will not make sense if that same investor can buy (a stake of) Simon’s portfolio at 9%. Using the SPG multiple for Unibail’s U.S. portfolio results in a valuation of EUR 6.5bn. It also needs to be considered that URW will be a motivated seller and a lower price is possible still.

The EUR 6.5bn brings us to the core of the matter. Selling those assets for that amount will not materially support the LTV of URW. The LTV currently stands at 41.5%, as shown below. Reducing assets by EUR 14.4bn and financial debt by EUR 6.5bn will take the LTV to 40.2%. This 1.3% decline is not really a goal worth pursuing, considering the headache of selling such a large part of the portfolio.

Source: H1 earnings.

In my view, the move to raise capital now by URW’s management (in combination with its other EUR 5.5bn of measures) is pure risk-aversion. It will ensure that the LTV goes down materially and the funding costs remain low. The activist’s approach would expose the company to the risk that real estate assets will further decrease, pushing up the LTV while the cost of debt keeps increasing. Down the line, Unibail will then have to raise cash or sell assets at a possibly worse time.

Management’s plan includes selling some low-hanging fruit, properties such as the new French HQ of Nestlé, that can sell above book value due to its strong tenant and 12-year lease. It also includes cutting the dividend and ditching CapEx. The alternative plan of selling US assets is much riskier from the perspective of the business (not shareholders).

Portfolio valuation

A yet unanswered question is what the portfolio of URW should be worth. If you had 60bn euros, would you buy URW’s properties (table shown below) at book value?

Source: URW H1 report.

Probably not, and you won’t have to, considering that URW trades at a ~75% discount to net asset value (or 64% after EUR 3.5bn equity raise). But in gross amounts, this discount is just EUR 16bn on a EUR 60bn portfolio. This EUR 16bn corresponds to 27% of GAV (gross asset value).

It now starts to make sense why activist shareholders don’t want to issue new shares. URW controls a EUR 60bn portfolio while a 36% GAV loss will technically wipe out shareholders and even putting up an extra EUR 3.5bn will raise that percentage just to 41%. However, at the equity valuation of around EUR 5 billion, URW is a rather cheap call option on the GAV of EUR 60bn. If the fair GAV decline settles out at just 15% after the pandemic is over, the value for equity holders will more than double to EUR 12.4bn.

The table below shows this calculation in steps and should make clear what I mean by a call option on GAV. The gross property value is independent from the debt load of URW. I think that the table below shows that investing another EUR 3.5bn mostly benefits creditors as it provides them with an additional cushion to GAV losses. Shareholders seem to have little to gain form this apart from a lower cost of debt. But the cost of debt will improve anyway if eventually it appears that the GAV loss less severe than expected.

Source: author’s own calculations. *losses to equity holders are always capped at 100%.

There is something else we can learn from the table above, which is that the stock market values the real estate at a rough 25% discount to its current book value. Let’s take a look at the book valuation of the retail portfolio and if it makes sense.

Source: URW H1 report.

These net initial yields are quite low (resulting in high valuations) and are based on the premise that rents will increase in the future. The H1 earnings report shows that same real estate valuators justify these low initial yields on the premise that average net rental income will grow at a compounded annual rate of 4.8% for US assets and 4.1% for French assets. I doubt those forecasts and the stock market seems to be on my side.

I have gathered supplemental data about the shopping center portfolio in the table below. High vacancy rates are a problem and this could get worse as these are the numbers of June 30. Many stores can survive being closed for three months, but we know that the pain continues to this day and will likely do so into next year. The table also shows that there is quite a difference in value per square meter between one geography and another.

Source: author’s own calculations/estimates. *GLA is an estimate based on the proportionate owned by URW.

The US mall portfolio shows the potential vulnerability of the portfolio. The difference in rent between flagship assets and regional shopping centers is big, but the valuation difference is still bigger. Imagine what will happen if the rent level goes down (quite possible) while the net initial yield goes up. It will be a double whammy that will severely impact the fair value of the shares. We should see this in the context of the earlier discussion around big cities, catchment areas, working from home and e-commerce.

Valuation of URW

In my view, the market value of URW should be equal to its fair net asset value and I think that the market estimates this value to come up with a price they are willing to pay for URW. By way of an example, I have constructed the table below that shows the basic steps in a NAV calculation when cap rates go up by 150bps while net rental income declines by 5%. It is also assumed that the rights issue happens at EUR 35 per share.

Source: author’s own estimates.

The above is just one scenario and to get a feeling of the underlying sensitivities, I calculated how various rent changes and cap rates can affect the fair value of URW.

Source: author’s own estimates. Share count used is post rights issue, 239 million. NAV used is EPRA Net Tangible Assets.

The table only took into account Office and shopping center assets. The gross value of convention & exhibition centers per share is almost EUR 12. As C&E assets are cash-flow negative at this very moment, I think that discounting the table above by another few euros is appropriate.

The values in bold shows the NAVs close to market value of the share, which could give a hint about the consensus expectations of the market. I think that a rent shock of 10% and a 100bps uplift of cap rates closely approximates what the market expects, but I expect worse. If we get many years ahead of declining and stagnating rents values in retail real estate, then it makes little sense to accept a net initial yield of 4% on Unibail’s shopping center portfolio, but 6% would seem more reasonable. We should also not forget what the market tells us. SPG trades at 9% and setting URW at 9% will wipe out the NAV - and then some. That in combination with a negative rent shock (spread over time) of 5% to 10% makes that I think that a fair value of EUR 25 is the most reasonable outcome.

I believe that there is a greater than 50% chance that URW will prove to be worth far less than its current market value. However, on average its not that bad due to the option dynamics value discussed earlier on. If current market consensus is wrong and rents and cap rates remain resilient, then URW can double. Doubling is also far more likely if the capital raise gets voted down by shareholders. Then again, the company also has higher odds of going bankrupt in that case, but I am still convinced that on average, shareholders are best off by not putting up more capital.

Conclusion

Unibail Rodamco Westfield is facing an unprecedented difficult environment for its shopping centers. The stock has cratered YTD and further downside is likely, as behavioural changes such as working from home and online shopping are likely to persist. In this context, I believe that the assets of Unibail are particularly vulnerable. In my view, rights issue and shareholder revolt are mere symptoms of the underlying risk of the portfolio that is not the hot issue.

In addition, it is quite likely to see more short-term downside as Europe is battling with a severe second wave that does not seem to have affected URW’s stock price that much yet. I don't think that buying URW is worth the risk at this moment.

