Relative to its past valuation levels, the current share price appears to be very cheap, especially considering its solid operating metrics.

Investment Thesis

Headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) is a $8.3 billion asset holding company and parent to Enterprise Bank & Trust. EFSC has 37 branches with a majority located in St. Louis and Kansas City, but it also has a couple in Phoenix, Albuquerque and Santa Fe. When incorporating the pending merger with Seacoast Commerce, it will add a few more branches in San Diego, California.

While the obviously unique footprint isn't totally uncommon, Jim Lally, the current CEO, takes a unique approach to banking and tries to "bolt-on" solid banks regardless of the geographic footprint. More often than not, this approach of adding non-core geographic footprints is done when buying stressed banks, not well-performing companies like EFSC likes to do.

However, this strategy seems to be working pretty well. The bank has a solid net interest margin (NIM), and overall expenses continue to be well-managed. While credit appears to have been relatively "average" in terms of the last recession, I am under the assumption that EFSC will fare better than peers given its increased loan portfolio size and lending categories.

My bullish stance is predicated on the overall valuation relative to anything else. I believe shares should trade closer to 1.75x price to tangible book value per share, relative to its current ~1.20x valuation. My basis for it warranting such an improved valuation is because of its improving margin outlook and very well-funded loan loss reserve.

While the bank had a very average net charge-off experience during the last recession, today's reserve level appears to be in much better shape than peers. Driven by its well-reserved balance sheet, I don't foresee much additional provisioning, which in turn should provide fodder for earnings to grow faster than peer levels. Also, the 1.75x referenced earlier would get the bank much closer to its long-term relative valuation.

Revenue Outlook

The second quarter's net interest income was reported at $65.8 million, which marked a $2.5 million improvement over the first-quarter levels. While most banks had struggled to see net interest income increase for the second quarter, EFSC reported as sizable 3.9% increase over its first-quarter levels. While the addition of PPP loans did add to the total dollars generated, it hindered the NIM a bit more than I originally expected.

Total loans increased a little more than $680 million in the second quarter, or up about 12% on a linked-quarter basis. In the quarter, EFSC funded more than $800 million in PPP loans, which was partially mitigated by loan paydowns that more than offset any core loan growth.

Throughout the second quarter, the NIM fell by 26 basis points to 3.53% from 3.79% in the first quarter. This sizable decrease was partially caused by the Federal Reserve's interest rate impact on lower loan yields, but also due to the subordinated debt issued in the quarter. For EFSC specially, one-month LIBOR plays a larger factor than most banks and should support the NIM rebounding at a faster rate once the yield curve does grind higher.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Based on the excess liquidity coming out of the second-quarter earnings report, I believe there is likely to be a little bit of a liquidity imbalance between total loan and total interest-bearing liabilities for the foreseeable future. Driven by this mismatch, I think the NIM trickles a little lower into the third quarter. Then as PPP loans are granted forgiveness through the SBA, the NIM should temporarily work higher in the fourth quarter.

After that noise has played out, and my timing could be off by a quarter or two, the NIM should find a solid footing near the 3.60% to 3.70% range. Also, the Seacoast Commerce merger will likely add to the purchase accounting accretion, which in turn will increase the reported NIM.

Credit Analysis

As one can see from the chart below, net charge-offs (NCOs) have been remarkably average over the past economic cycle. During that time, however, EFSC has grown from being a $2.0 billion asset bank to now a $8+ billion asset bank. Also, EFSC has implemented a stronger credit culture for its core underwriting standards.

Source: SEC Filings

In the second quarter, the bank had a $19.6 million provision expense, which compares to the first quarter's $22.3 million. According to the second-quarter earnings release, the elevated provision expense was driven by a CECL-related economic assumption rather than deterioration in the loan portfolio. In my mind, this assessment seems pretty fair to me.

From a credit perspective, nonperforming loans increased slightly to $41.5 million (from $37.2 million) in the second quarter. However, NCOs were a minimal $0.3 million in the second quarter. This should further the points that EFSC has improved its credit underwriting standards from being "average" to "superior".

Source: SEC Filings

Finally, when looking at the above chart, one can see that the total dollars of criticized loans (orange bars) have remained rather muted over the past four years. As many of my followers would have already guessed, the key metric for my analysis - Criticized Loans over Reserves - or the black line in the second chart, remains in solid standing. To me, anything below 2.0x is strong enough for the current economic environment.

Because EFSC has such a strong credit foothold right now, I am assuming the bank's overall performance should be better than average during this recession. However, by airing on the side of caution, I have maintained an elevated provision in my modeling. Even when doing so, overall profitability remains strong, and the bank is likely to see year-over-year earnings growth by the middle of next year, much faster than the average bank.

Concluding Thoughts

While most investors probably have not heard of EFSC, I would suggest those interested in adding a smaller, more community-focused bank to their portfolio to take a second look.

EFSC has a clear line of sight for growth up to the $10 billion threshold, which could take a couple more years. When that happens, I would expect a sizable deal to take place in order to sprint past the barrier rather than just simply nudge up and slowly cross it.

Today, the bank has a very strong margin, and overall trends appear to be in solid shape. I believe the credit profile poses less risk than the average peer bank. I would suggest those interested in adding a neat little community bank to start averaging in today.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.