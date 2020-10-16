The COVID-19 pandemic continues to devastate families and economies; but with several vaccines now in the final stages of clinical testing, investors are looking ahead to a return to business as usual in the first half of 2021, and surveying the stock market for beaten-down stocks that can be expected to recover.

A name I often see in this connection is Boeing (BA). Boeing has been one of the most consistent successes of the US economy for the last fifty years. It has run into trouble lately (need I mention the 737 MAX?) but many investors see it as a long-term winner. Its stock price climbed to over $350/share near the beginning of 2018 and briefly topped $400/share a year later before dropping into a trading range between $340 and $380, until the 737 MAX crashes exposed serious flaws in Boeing's software-development process. Today it trades between $160 and $170. Isn't that a bargain? Won't Boeing fix the software bugs and resume its former strength when air travel returns to normal?

This thinking is wrong in at least three ways.

First, the 737 MAX flaws were not simply software bugs that programmers can fix. They reveal a major shortcoming in Boeing's entire software development process, because they should have been caught at the specification stage, long before any software programming even started. Development of major components of critical software normally proceeds from a requirements analysis to a detailed specification, with thorough reviews at each stage, before it gets anywhere near a programmer. Getting this kind of development process in place is not easy or quick. Boeing surely had it in the past, but it seems to have allowed it to decay, perhaps owing to commercial pressures to speed up development.

Second, Boeing's problems did not start with the 737 MAX. Its balance sheet has been a growing disaster area for a couple of years, and the stock was grossly overpriced even before the 737 MAX. Let's take a look at the balance sheet from its 2019 annual report.

Total assets were $133 billion, and total liabilities were $142 billion. That's right, liabilities exceeded assets - the company had a negative book value. But look further and it gets worse. $8 billion of those assets are "goodwill". Goodwill, for those of you who didn't take Accounting 101, arises when a company buys another company for more than its book value; it represents the part of the bought company's value that comes from its earning capacity, not its assets. It's really an accounting fiction, needed to comply with the rules of bookkeeping. It doesn't really represent anything real on a current balance sheet. Next, "Inventories" were $76 billion, up sharply from $62 billion at the end of 2018. For a company like Boeing, "inventory" covers a lot of different things, but it includes planes that Boeing has built and hasn't shipped yet. The fact that inventories are so much more than they were a year previously is bad in at least three ways: they reflect the fact that airlines stopped buying 737s, which we already knew; they are a source of expense, because there are storage and maintenance costs; and they may be overvalued, because Boeing is going to have to give airlines big discounts to get rid of those planes. Finally, accrued pension-plan liabilities are priced at $16 billion. The majority of these liabilities are due to defined-benefit pension plans, and the calculated amount depends on the return on assets which is assumed. Nobody really knows what the return on assets of the pension plans will be, but if it falls short of expectations, Boeing is on the hook for any shortfall. In the last 20 years, most pension plans have failed to get the return on investment assumed in planning, and pension-plan liabilities have been a factor in the downfall of some large, respected companies, for example General Motors (NYSE:GM) in 2009.

Third, there is the assumption that air travel will return to normal, and consequently Boeing's sales will return to normal, within a year or so. Both the assumption and the reasoning are flawed. The biggest part of airline profits comes from business travel. Companies are learning how to replace business travel by teleconferencing, using tools like talky.io, Jitsi meet, and Zoom. Not all business travel can be replaced by teleconferencing, and some of it will return; but a lot of it certainly can, and companies are not going to forget what they have learned during the pandemic about how to use teleconferencing effectively. There will be fewer flights within the USA and across the Atlantic, planes will do fewer miles, and so they will last longer before needing to be replaced. What about the growth markets of Asia? The fastest-growing market for air travel is China. But President Trump apparently decided to have a trade war with China, so that huge growth market - which the 737 would have been ideal for, by the way - is going to benefit China's own fledgling aircraft industry, not Boeing.

What 's the bottom line of all this?

Boeing's balance sheet looks terrible, but the reality is even worse. Boeing is still overpriced in the $160 range. It is losing market share, has negative net worth, and is unlikely to return to the level of profitability it once had. This stock is not worth buying or holding anywhere near current levels.

However, I would not recommend taking a short position either. Shorting a stock can be extremely profitable when Chapter 11 is foreseeable within a year or so, but unless a company actually goes bankrupt, its stock price can remain unrealistic almost indefinitely. Boeing, however, has enough cash ($9.5 billion at the end of 2019) to repay long-term debt which comes due in the next couple of years at least, and to cover operating losses over the same period. It can, and almost certainly will, return to modest profitability by downsizing its commercial aircraft business in line with market demand. Boeing is not just a commercial aircraft manufacturer; the Defense, Space and Security segment of Boeing, while contributing less than 30% of Boeing's revenues in a normal year (2018), is consistently profitable. Its main customer is the US Department of Defense. This segment cannot support the kind of stock price that Boeing enjoyed in the past because its margins are less than the commercial aircraft segment, and it cannot give the growth rate that would justify a high P/E multiple, but it will keep Boeing in business.

An alternative to a short position in the stock would be a long position in long-term put options expiring at least a year from now. However, the options market is not as liquid as the market for the stock, so the position size that can be traded is small and the bid/ask spreads are relatively large. Recommended only for investors thoroughly familiar with options trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in put options on BA.