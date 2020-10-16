The 'I'm An Accountant' Stock Market, And Sentiment Results
About: Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
by: Thomas J. Hayes
Summary
Earnings results for the banks could not have been much better.
TENS of BILLIONS of loan loss reserves will be coming back to banks (as earnings) in coming quarters as the economy continues to recover. This is NOT priced in.
Warren Buffett always says, “In the short term the market is a ‘voting machine,’ but in the long term it is a ‘weighing machine.'”.
With the four major banks reporting earnings in the past 48 hours, the song that hit the mark for this week’s note is “I’m an Accountant” (by Rocky Paterra). This has been trending on TikTok