Rand Worldwide (OTCPK:RWWI) is somewhat of an under-the-radar company. The firm is mostly a re-seller of Autodesk (ADSK) products. The engineering software the firm sells is largely used in construction and other "real economy" industries. The company went dark (no longer files reports with the SEC) a number of years ago, and there has been no commentary on the firm published on Seeking Alpha since my last piece, which was published in the summer of 2016.

In that piece, I noted that the business was a high quality one, and that it was trading at a very low multiple of earnings. The company requires very little in the way of assets to operate its business, so the return on equity is very high. In fact, as of their most recent financial statements they had $51.5 MM of shareholder equity and $23.4 MM of net income, for a 45% return on equity. That is obviously exceptional. It is even more notable that the majority of the equity is the combined $47 MM of goodwill and the value of customer lists acquired in business acquisitions. These are intangible assets, and don't really require capital spending to replace (their sales people are expensed). There are two effects of that - the depreciation of those assets would be reasonable to add back, improving owner earnings even further, and the return on tangible equity is even better, because there is very little of it.

However, while the business is a very high quality one, I think its possible the stock price might be a bit ahead of itself. Since that previously mentioned article, the shares are up more than 600%, which is more than 10X the comparable gain on the S&P 500.

Source: Seeking Alpha Performance Tracker

While earnings have grown rapidly during that stretch, there has also been significant multiple expansion, and they now trade at 20X trailing earnings. For this market, 20X trailing earnings is a reasonable level for a business of this quality. That said, there is a particular reason why next year's earnings might not be quite as good (and it isn't COVID-19 related).

Autodesk 3-Year Plans

Over 90% of their revenue is related to the sale of Autodesk software. That means that Autodesk has potential market power over them, but more importantly it also exposes them to risks (and benefits) from changes in Autodesk's policies. At the time of my last article I noted that Autodesk was changing to a subscription model, and that this change "should have the effect of both increasing and smoothing revenue for both Autodesk and its resellers over time." This has proven to be the case, both for Autodesk and Rand, but Autodesk has recently made another change.

In December of 2018, they began offering a discount for customers who purchased a 3 year subscription instead of just a single year. Predictably, that has provided significant increases in revenue as customers choose to take the discount by pre-paying. That is the logical course of action in a low-cost-of-capital world when buying a product you know you will continue using, so I'm not surprised it has been a popular option.

Because once the subscription is sold Rand doesn't have any further obligations, they book their commission on the entire 3 year sale at the time of sale. They estimate that this factor increased sales in their most recent fiscal year by $84 MM compared to their customers previous purchase patterns. That is a very material difference. It is actually surprisingly easy to estimate what their earnings would have been without that change, because their most recent year had revenues $87 MM in excess of the prior year. Thus, essentially all of the earnings growth is from this policy change. Earnings the previous year were only $12 MM, which puts an adjusted P/E at over 40X.

However, the real potential downside is that the customers who bought 3 year plans last year won't need to buy licenses at all for two more years. So it seems possible that earnings could decline to below the previous year's $12 MM. I doubt the market will assign a 40X P/E to a firm with a significant decline in revenue and earnings, so that could be a meaningful negative catalyst.

The shares have approximately doubled since last summer, and I think it is possible that they re-trace those levels once the increased sales from the 3 year licenses lap out. That said, I am not going to short this, as I think shorting a high-quality business on valuation concerns is almost always a bad idea (because of the uncapped downside) even when a specific and measurable downside catalyst is known.

Potential Upside

The company does have some potential upside catalysts as well. One is their recent deal with Epic Games to distribute their Twinmotion software to architects and engineers for 3D visualization purposes. Twinmotion is based on the Unreal Engine, a video game engine that powers the 3D rendering for many of the top video games, and they are moving into an adjacent area. Essentially, customers of an architect would be able to walk through the design in a similar fashion to a video game world, after the architect imports their 3D model from their existing software suite into the Twinmotion. This is a potential growth area for Rand, as they already have relationships with a significant number of potential clients. Adding on an additional product to that relationship has the potential to make their salespeople more productive, and provide both revenue and earnings growth.

Conclusion

Rand Worldwide is a quality business which had a huge one-time gain from a change in sales policy of Autodesk, its largest supplier. The shares have had a huge run, but I think they have gotten ahead of themselves as the market has given them credit for a one-time gain. I would be looking to add a position here on weakness, as I do think their very high returns on equity are sustainable going forward, and there is the potential for sustainable revenue growth based on their expansion to adjacent markets. I'm looking for an entry point in the $10 or less range.

Most of my best ideas are not released to the public, and are instead exclusive for members of The Microcap Review. Members get value stock ideas, plus net-net ideas, plus multiple special situation ideas every month. The special situations include merger arbitrage, liquidations, tenders and more. I am currently offering a two week free trial for new subscribers. That free trial allows you to check the service out with absolutely no risk, and if it isn't for you you can cancel online with zero hassle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.