I rate Revolve as a BUY, but there are few important caveats to take into account before investing in this company.

The relative value of Revolve can vary, and depends on whether the company will enjoy the multiples of the innovative "fash-tech" companies or those of the traditional fashion companies.

Revolve is down 30% from its post-earnings peak, due to fears of aggravation in the outbreak of COVID-19 and gloomy consumer sentiment.

The Second Quarter Results Have Already Been Forgotten?

On August 12, Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) announced its second-quarter results. The results caught the market by surprise, and shares surged by 22% the following trading day, closing on $23.80 a share. Despite a 12% decline in net sales, the company's efficient business model has proved its value, and Revolve managed to report a record operating income ($18.8m), a record net income ($14.2m), a record cash flow from operation ($53.8m) and a record free cash flow ($53m). Nuff Said?

Yet here we are, almost 2 months since these earnings, and the stock has lost all of its gains (and more), reaching about $18 a share (which is, by the way, its IPO price).

Revolve has managed to mitigate the biggest concern that has been raised during the recent quarters - its high inventory levels. More precisely, according to the company's balance sheet, Revolve has achieved a Days Inventory Outstanding ("DIO", the average time in days that takes to turn the inventory) of 119 days in the last quarter. This is the best DIO of the company since it first published its financial statements, going back to 2017. Revolve's co-CEO, Mike Karanikolas, mentioned during the latest earnings call how much the inventory turnover had contributed to the firm's record free cash flow generation (more about the free cash flow later in the article):

Working through our inventory position and improving inventory turns has been a key goal we have outlined for the past several quarters, so we are very pleased with our progress. The higher inventory turns had a very positive impact on our cash flows for the quarter. As mentioned, we generated $53 million in free cash flow during the second quarter, up from $2 million in the prior year.

Source: Author's process of Revolve's SEC filings

It can be argued that the prominent decrease in inventory is due to significant markdowns, as evidenced by Revolve's gross profit margin in the last quarter which was 50.5% (a decrease of 537 bps YoY), but the company's operating efficiency managed to compensate for it; the company recorded a record operating profit margin of 13.2% and a record net profit margin of 10%.

It was interesting to see the consumer shift towards the so-called "stay-at-home fashion", i.e. beauty, loungewear, intimates and accessories. Beauty products have witnessed rapid growth in sales, especially in light of the fact that they are sold at almost full prices, and the return rate of such products is relatively low.

Source: Revolve's Q2 Earnings Call Presentation

In Such Uncertain Times, Cash is King

Since its IPO back in 2019, my investment thesis in regard to Revolve rested on three pillars - growth, net profits, and cash flows. This trifecta is a rare thing among IPOs, but Revolve has is all. And from its first day as a public company. While COVID-19 has caused a decline of 12% in net sales in Q2, the first YoY decline in net sales for the company, it didn't stop the company from achieving a record-high net profit and free cash flow on a quarterly basis. During these uncertain times, when the consumer confidence can change on a dime, cash is king, and Revolve is mastering the craft of generating it.

Source: The surveys of consumers by the university of Michigan

Source: Author's process of Revolve's SEC filings

The amounts you see in front of you are not big, especially in relation to giant companies like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), or even Lululemon (LULU), but it should be remembered that Revolve is still a small-cap company, whose market cap is barely $1.3 billion. It's not the size that matters. To give you more color, Apple trades at 26 times operating cash flow (on a trailing-twelve-month basis), Amazon trades at 33 times, Lululemon trades at 67 times, and Revolve trades only at 15 times operating cash flow. I'm not implying that Revolve should be valued like Amazon or Apple, but just to give some proportions.

The management of Revolve didn't rest on its laurels, and made an intelligence move back in March 2020; Revolve holds a line of credit agreement with Bank of America (BAC), which provides the company with up to $75m in revolver borrowings. In March 2020, and in light of the economic concerns surrounding COVID-19, the company withdrew $30m, but shortly after repaid $6m, which leaves it with $24m to bolster its balance sheet in the wake of any unexpected financial distress. Along with a record-high $53m in free cash flow in the last quarter, Revolve enjoys a fortress balance sheet, with its gross cash balance reaching more than $150m, constituting 55% of its total balance sheet. Net of its $24m line of credit and an off-balance sheet liability of ~$15 (which will talk about later under the "Ifka Mistabra" section), Revolve's net cash balance is $111m, still the highest cash balance in the company's history.

Source: Author's process of Revolve's SEC filings

The Intrinsic Value of Revolve

Revolve pays no dividends, but it does generate growing cash flows, hence I'll be using the discounted cash flow (NYSE:DCF) model. Considering the uncertainty regarding Covid-19, I will also use a matrix that can include a number of discount and growth rates.

My basic premise is that a vaccine for the virus will be found and approved during 2021, so in the long run, just as the DCF model purports to do, Covid-19 shouldn't affect Revolve's results in the long term (On the contrary, I believe COVID-19 will only strengthen the e-commerce economy).

Assumptions:

2021's EBIT of $50m, i.e. only 4% growth from 2019's EBIT, and from then on an EBIT growth of 15% per year, for the next 4 years (based on Revolve's previous growth trends). Tax rate of 25%. Depreciation & amortization growth and CapEx growth of 10% (based on Revolve's previous trends). A weighted average cost of capital OTC:WACC) A terminal growth rate of 3%.

Source: Author's DCF model

Slice it and dice it, and the implied share price of Revolve is $22, representing an upside of about 25% from the current share price. In the colored matrix below you can see various implied share prices, based on different WACCs and EBIT growth rates:

Source: Author's DCF model

The Relative Value of Revolve

In the relative value approach, also known as "pricing", I will consider the multiples of comparable companies in relation to a common variable that is chosen such as profits, cash flows, book value, sales, EBITDA, etc., and then apply these multiples to Revolve. In the colored matrix below you can see various implied share prices, based on different multiples:

Source: Author's model based on Seeking Alpha Database

As you can see, the main question that arises from Revolve's relative value is how should the company be priced? Like "fash-tech" companies or like traditional brick-and-mortar fashion companies? I unequivocally believe that Revolve should enjoy the pricing of the e-commerce companies, but also be rewarded for its financial strength, which is more reminiscent of a mature company like Lululemon. Revolve's co-CEO, Michael Mente, accurately described the opportunity of the company during the last earnings call:

Stepping back and looking at the long-term opportunity, there was already a seismic shift happening in the broader retail landscape even before COVID-19. Purchasing power has been shifting to the next generation consumer and shopping is moving to the digital world with overall retail growth being driven purely by e-commerce. We believe that this shift, particularly the digital transformation, has been accelerated in the last several months and will continue to shift further post-pandemic.

The Verdict

In his excellent book "A Random Walk Down Wall Street", the famous economist Burton Malkiel presents the "Firm Foundation" and the "Castles in the Sky" approaches to the stock market. The firm foundation approach, which is the more conservative one, is based on fundamental analysis, while the castle in the sky approach is much more straight forward - the trend is your friend, or in layman's terms, buy the stock if you think you can find a bigger fool to buy if from you in a higher price later.

Malkiel gives an excellent tip; it might be logical to buy an undervalued stock based on its intrinsic value, but as long as Mr. Market (and the herd) can't build "castles in the sky" with this stock, your efforts are wasted for nothing (just take a look at the tobacco companies that allegedly scream "Undervalued!" but the market doesn't care at all, maybe never will). The sophisticated investor, according to Malkiel, should combine the two approaches - buy the stock based on its intrinsic value, but ask yourself (in my own language): "Does this stock enjoy from a secular trend?", "Can this stock stimulate the Robinhood traders because of its wonderful story?". Revolve can check definitely the box for both of these approaches in my opinion. Its foundations are firm than ever, with rock-solid free cash flows (the crème de la crème of stocks valuations) and fortress balance sheet, while its online-only retail model, high growth, and the glam of the Instagram influencers, are still under the radar and exactly what the market can build castles in the sky upon. I reiterate my bullish rating on Revolve.

In addition, it is worth noting that the short-sellers are still in the hunt for Revolve, so an epic short-squeeze can still be in the cards.

Float 20,930,974 (*) Short Interest 7,430,000 Short Interest (%) 35% Avg. Daily Volume 1,434,626 Days To Cover (**) 5.2 days

Source: YCharts and Revolve's SEC filings (*) taking into account the 5 million shares block trade of TSG Consumer Partners in August (**) An approximation of the time required, expressed in days, to close out short positions.

Ifka Mistabra

The source of the phrase "Ifka Mistabra" is in Aramaic, meaning "On the Contrary". As for Revolve, there are a number of risks that are important to consider:

The negative impact of COVID-19 may be obvious, but we should still note that consumer sentiment, along with prolonged lockdowns, can cause significant damage to the company's sales and gross margins, especially in the back half of the year, which is traditionally considered the company's weaker period.

TSG Consumer Partners, a California-based private equity company, was the first outside investor of Revolve. Back in 2012, TSG invested $15m in the young company to accelerate its growth. On August 17, 2020, just a few days after the second-quarter results and the following stock jump, TSG converted its entire stake of 13.4 million non-tradable Class B shares into publicly-traded Class A shares, and sold 5 million shares for $21.75 per share in a block trade. According to the most recent data from Factiva and Seeking Alpha database, TSG currently holds only 4.8 million shares of Revolve, so it is quite possible that TSG has sold another 3.6 million shares. In any case, the obvious question arises - did TSG think the sudden surge in the stock price was unjustified? Did TSG think it was an unusual opportunity to offload such a block of shares? It is worth noting that TSG knows what is happening inside the company; Hadley Mullin and Jennifer Baxter Moser are two senior executives of TSG who are also members of Revolve's board of directors since 2012.

Revolve's provision rate for expected returns has been reduced significantly. Why is that? The company allows the returns of its merchandise for a full refund for 30 days from the original purchase date. Based on all the company's financial statements since its IPO back in June 2018, the average provision rate, until Q2-2020, was more than 50%. But in Q2, the rate has suddenly dropped to 39.4%. It's important to understand; Revolve's provision rate for expected returns is based on estimates and assumptions of the company, and the same assumptions and estimates may vary at the discretion of the company's management.

Source: Revolve's Q2-2020 Financial Results

To illustrate my point, if Revolve had chosen to record a provision rate of 50% in the last quarter as well, the company would have presented a humble profit of $1.6m.

$000's The current situation If the provision rate was 50% (historic rate) Net sales $142,784 $117,899 Provisions for returns $93,013 $117,899 Gross sales $235,797 $235,797 Rate of expected returns 39.4% 50% Net Income $14,236 $1,675

** The difference in net income = the difference in net sales [117,899 - 142,784] plus the difference in cost of goods sold [(58,360) - (70,713)] = (12,561). Based on Revolve's recent COGS margin of 49.5%.

Source: Author's process of Revolve's SEC filings

Jesse Timmermans, Revolve's CFO, addressed this issue during the earnings call after the report and attributed this to a number of factors:

The reduction in return rates is due to a number of factors working in our favor... first... customers being more discerning in their purchase decision making process. This is evidenced by the fact that return rates, even at a category level, have decreased... second... the return rate for the currently fast-growing beauty category is typically in the low single digits, and return rates for other currently fast-growing categories like intimates and accessories are also much lower than the overall average. Dresses, which has historically been our largest category by a wide margin, has a meaningfully higher return rate than the average... and finally there is also a positive impact on returns from the higher mix of markdown sales, particularly final sale items.

In conclusion, the considerations of the management team may be understood, but it must be taken into account that if the state of the economy improves, and the company's consumers return to buy the more dominant products, such as dresses, the provision rate will have to rise dramatically, something that will weigh on the net sales.

The consumer shift towards the so-called "stay-at-home fashion" comes at the expense of the more dominant categories that Revolve sells, such as dresses, the largest product category under the REVOLVE segment. Also, products from the stay-at-home categories suffer from lower average price points (the average order value in Q2 decreased by 26% on a YoY basis).

Off-balance sheet debt is another important issue to consider. According to Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-02, "a lessee is generally required to recognize the lessee's rights and obligations resulting from leases on the balance sheet by recording a right-of-use asset and a lease liability". In simple words, Revolve's operating leases, which are currently not represented on the company's balance sheet, are expected to appear on it, both as an asset and as a liability. This liability is a debt of the company, pretty much like any other debt. When will we see this liability in the company's balance sheet? Not before December 2020. BUT, according to the company's financial statements for 2019, Revolve does disclose its off-balance sheet liability of $15m in respect of operating leases, so we do know what is the scale of the liability. Source: Revolve 2019 Annual Financial Report

However, the company is still unable to assess for some reason the effect of the Accounting Standard Update on its financial statements: "We are still evaluating the potential impact of this ASU on our consolidated financial statements and related disclosures" (2019-10K, P.88).

Disclosure: I am/we are long RVLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions.