The company's stock has been battered mercilessly, but now industry trends, product introductions, competitive pricing and manufacturer support for the WiSA standard are all coming together, promising to make this a breakout quarter for Summit Wireless, just in time for the holidays.

Summit Wireless just introduced a game-changing device allowing almost ANY smart TV to be paired with WISA speakers, increasing the market by 40 times overnight, to 800 Million smart TVs.

Competing bluetooth and Wifi systems have horrible latency and sync issues. But until recently WiSA awareness was negligible, WiSA products were scarce, and compatible TVs were just being introduced.

Introduction

Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) is the technology owner and chipset maker behind the revolutionary wireless audio delivery standard known as WiSA. WiSA certified speakers and a smart TV allow for an ultra high fidelity home theater, transmitting at twice the quality of CD audio, without any speaker wires.

In an era where television screen quality is dazzling, streaming video is blazing fast, and home entertainment viewing is at an all-time high, premium wireless audio technology to match the visuals has not yet gone mainstream. With WiSA, I think that is about to change.

What is so great about WiSA technology?

In the words of Ole Witthøft, who founded premium audio equipment provider System Audio A/S back in 1984 and now produces the WiSA certified Silverback line of speakers:

For starters, WiSA systems supports up to eight channels of uncompressed 24-bit audio. It's super-easy to set up, and it eliminates cable connections between components, leaving only the power cables to worry about. WiSA delivers super-low latency, too-latency being the time it takes for an audio signal to travel from a source to emanate from the speaker. I'm not talking the 40-millisecond delay that's considered low by the Bluetooth folks, but a mere 2.6ms at 96kHz sample rates (5.1ms at 48kHz), which is imperceptible to humans. That means little to no compensation is required on the part of a TV or other audio device to keep audio in sync with dialog and on-screen action. That's as great for watching movies as it is for playing video games on an Xbox or PlayStation."

Avoiding the Format War

Summit Wireless founded the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association to establish the WiSA standard globally for wireless audio. In the history of consumer products, competing standards or formats are common, and it's sometimes a winner-take-all proposition. The famous example is the fight for dominance between JVC's VHS versus Sony's Betamax (aka Beta) in the world of videotape. Beta was considered the superior technology, but JVC licensed out its VHS platform to other manufacturers, produced lower-priced machines, and produced their tapes to allow for longer recording times, which is what consumers wanted.

1979 Sony Betamax advertisement

(Back in the day, when the Sony Betamax VCR and TV got rolled into the classroom on a TV cart, we knew it was going to be a great class.)

The war didn't just hurt the loser; it hurt the industry. Consumers will delay purchases when faced with the potential obsolescence of a technology. Despite this cautionary tale being taught in business schools ever since, sometimes lessons go unheeded, and a format war was repeated when it was time to agree on a standard for the high definition optical disc. Between HD DVD and Blu-ray, Blu-ray eventually won.

Along comes the brilliant promise of disconnecting high-definition audio from the constraints of wires and getting the sound to sync with video seamlessly. Learning from the format war mistakes of the past, Summit Wireless Technologies, with offices in Silicon Valley and Beaverton, Oregon, took on the challenge of creating this technology, and the WiSA standard was born. WiSA Certification by the WiSA organization ensures that products will be interoperable and removes any consumer impediment to purchasing a wireless audio system that bears the WiSA certification.

Industry buy-in has been consistent, though it has taken a while, as the wheels of progress often move slowly. This is where WiSA stands now:

60 Members of WiSA, pledging to make products that are interoperable based on the WiSA standard, and incorporating Summit Wireless' chipsets (transmitters and receivers) in their products;

A broad range of WiSA Certified systems available for purchase this holiday season from the highest regarded names in audio;

For the first time, a product that will allow practically any smart TV use wireless WiSA certified speakers.

I have been following the Summit Wireless story for a while. Years in fact. Last December I was in my local Best Buy on a scouting mission. This Best Buy had a high end audio/video Magnolia Store-within-a-Store. I was there to see the anticipated display of the LG WiSA ready TV with a set of WiSA certified speakers. Much to my disappointment, this store didn't have the display. One of the workers that I asked about WiSA said, "WiSA? I haven't heard of it." Turns out this guy was new and apparently unaware of where he worked, but his manager was very familiar with WiSA technology. He said that the expected delivery of the floor display was delayed until after the holiday season. Fast forward to 2020, and we're all familiar with what's happened to in-store retail. The COVID-19 pandemic closed stores, theaters, etc. and disrupted supply chains worldwide.

Despite the pandemic and its deleterious effects on large segments of the market, one market segment has seen explosive numbers: home television viewing. Furthermore, with the very limited operations of theaters, consumers have been paying much more attention to their own home theater set-ups. I know that I have been spending more time watching Netflix, Amazon Prime, and just regular cable.

Summit Wireless Technologies stands to benefit from this trend, coinciding precisely with true availability of its products to the mass market. Of course the movement toward home theaters has been a long time coming, and will only accelerate as technology has been in hyperdrive, delivering large high-resolution televisions, ultra-fast streaming, and now premium wireless audio made possible by Summit Wireless and the arrival of the WiSA standard.

Competition

Tell your average consumer about this great new WiSA wireless sound technology and they are apt to say something about their Sonos (SONO) system or their soundbar that is super-awesome (probably because they just bought it last year, and they now have a bias borne by this recent large dollar purchase.)

I'll say it right now to save you the buyer's remorse this holiday season. Don't buy the bluetooth or Wifi speakers for the purposes of a home theater. Just don't do it! Get the WiSA certified ones, created specifically for high-quality uncompressed multichannel sound.

Quoting Ole Witthøft again:

At System Audio, we do not hesitate to call WiSA the world's best wireless technology. It is the only technology developed for high quality sound. Bluetooth is developed for speech and WiFi is created for data. WiSA has a much higher quality than both and transmits the signal without any loss. The sound will not be colored or changed with WiSA. This makes WiSA superior to cables."

Currently, Sonos is a market leader in wireless speaker systems. Sonos sells about $1 Billion worth of wireless speakers per year based on this report from their Q3 shareholder letter, with 9 months ended June 2020 of $779,939,000:

There is a very large market out there for wireless speakers, no doubt. I believe the majority of these speakers that Sonos sells are not synced with video, rather than intended for home theater purposes. Sonos has done a terrific job of creating an ecosystem that combines design with ease of use. Where Sonos falls short I think is in wireless sound quality and audio sync, the main demands of a quality home theater system.

Doing a search on "Sonos Arc and lip sync issues" on Google brings a multitude of comments, like this thread in the community help section of Sonos' own website: sonos arc lip sync issues | Sonos Community

There's also a section on the Sonos support website dedicated to solving sync issues. Sonos lays the blame on HD televisions, stating "High Definition video can be quite demanding on TVs to process before displaying the picture, and this may cause the audio to get out of sync with the video."

I'm not anti-Sonos by any means, I'm a customer myself:

But I am suggesting that when it comes to quality wireless home theater systems, the WiSA technology provided by Summit Wireless is the way to go. WiSA was created for combining audio and video, and has the buy-in of the finest, highest quality speaker makers in the world as I'll detail below.

The Market

The market for home theater soundbars alone is estimated by Summit Wireless to be 35 million units globally in 2020. Summit Wireless imagines that at a 5% conversion rate to WiSA systems would result in revenue to Summit of $79 to $110 Million. During the LD Micro 500 presentation recently, the CEO of Summit Wireless estimated in 2021 the soundbar market will rise to 42-45 Million units, almost a 30% increase in just one year.

I appreciate Summit's approach here, which is not unrealistic in that they are not giving us the entire world market for home theater systems (wired and wireless, high and low end, etc.). They are focusing on the realistic target of consumers who might opt for a fairly simple out-of-the-box solution to an improved audio experience. For every 5.1 speaker system sold, 6 receiver modules provided by Summit are included in the speakers (one in each), and one Summit provided transmitter module is included in the smart TV or hub to transmit the signal to all of the speakers. Summit sells each module for $9, resulting in a total revenue to Summit of $110 Million assuming only 5% of these soundbar buyers opt for WiSA systems. Summit, owners of the IP behind WiSA technology and the exclusive providers of WiSA modules, stands at the center of this system.

Looking at the global demand for soundbars as a proxy for people upgrading their home audio/visual systems, I took a look at Google search trends for soundbars over the past 5 years:

As you can clearly see, the holiday sales peaks are getting higher each year, and there is a noticeable lift in searches throughout the pandemic period from February onward this year. I expect search volume to again break records this holiday season as the pandemic's unfortunate continuance coincides with and accentuates consumers' increased television viewing, theater closures, and the overall trend toward watching movies at home.

Here is a partial list of speaker makers currently in the market with WiSA certified speakers, ready to hook up to smart televisions:

Source: Summit Wireless September 15, 2020 Presentation

Among the Television makers with WiSA certified or WiSA ready offerings is a similar number of global leaders in the display market:

Source: Summit Wireless September 15, 2020 Presentation

LG was the first mover in the TV marketplace, making their newest OLED displays WiSA capable. This was rapidly followed by others such as Sharp, Toshiba, Philips, and recently Skyworth (OTCPK:SWDHY), the Hong Kong listed company which claims the position of largest TV manufacturer in China. Incidentally, for the first time Skyworth is going to have smart TVs on the market this season with WiSA transmitters built-in.

The Opportunity

Here are the key points for me about why Summit Wireless is a buy right now as opposed to in the past, beyond the clear technical superiority of WiSA:

Recent Mass Availability Online and in Retail Locations WiSA Systems are at Comparable Price Points to Inferior Systems A New Product that Expands the Addressable market by 40 Times - It allows practically ALL smart TVs produced in the last 5 years to connect to WiSA certified wireless speakers.

1. Recent Mass Availability

Heading into the holiday selling season, Summit Wireless will have 18 sound systems in the market, up from just 6 at this time last year. Also, the giant Chinese manufacturer Skyworth is building Summit's modules into their TVs for the first time, a huge show of confidence in the standard.

2. WiSA Systems are at Comparable Price Points to Inferior Systems

Wireless home theater speaker systems range widely in price, from $799 on the lowest end for a multi-speaker setup all the way up to five-digits. If a customer is in the market for a wireless home theater system, the comparable price points of the many WiSA certified selections to bluetooth and Wifi connected systems now in the market make the purchasing decision very easy, as long as the consumer is educated about the benefits of WiSA.

Summit Wireless came up with the following chart, showing the similar price points of WiSA systems to inferior bluetooth and Wifi ones:

Source: Summit Wireless September 15, 2020 Presentation

As you can see, these WiSA systems (in green) from manufactures such as Enclave and Platin are very well-priced, and provide 5 channels, plus one subwoofer, and tuning by THX. Some offerings (from Bose, Sonos, Martin Login, and Denon) only offer 3 speakers and no subwoofer. They are similarly priced despite inferior options and an inferior wireless connection.

For those unaware of what to make of the Audio Channel number scheme, here's a quick rundown. When defining surround sound, there are often 3 numbers used to define a system in the format #.#.#. The first number is the number of main speakers, the second is the number of subwoofers, and the third is the number of upward-pointing or ceiling mounted speakers. So a 5.1.2 system would have a front-left, front-center, and front-right speaker, plus a rear-left and a rear-right speaker, one subwoofer and two upward or downward pointing speakers.

3. A New Product that Expands the Addressable market by 40 Times

Source: wisaassociation.org

Until now, almost the only way to experience the benefit of WiSA audio in the home theater market was to buy a new LG smart TV. LG was the only manufacturer offering a TV that was WiSA ready and available for sale. The new LGs are beautiful TVs, with stunning picture quality. The problem is that LGs are only about 12.2% of the flat-panel TV market.

Source: FlatpanelsHD

Other reasons in the past not to go WiSA: perhaps you bought an amazing TV last year or the year before? Maybe you only buy Sony TVs. Or, maybe you think the Vizio is just fine (and easier on the wallet?)

Well, the WiSA Association has just blown the market wide-open for consumers by introducing the WiSA SoundSend Universal Transmitter. This little hockey-puck shaped device will increase the addressable market to 800 Million TVs from 20 Million TVs, a 40x increase. And once this transmitter is available to buy heading into the holiday season, Summit Wireless will be at a turning point overnight.

Source: Summit Wireless Corporate Presentation - September 15, 2020

This is because the WiSA SoundSend allows consumers to hook WiSA speakers to practically ANY smart TV made within the last 5 years. It is brand agnostic, and just requires an HDMI (ARC or eARC) output port on the TV.

Niche or Not?

Very briefly, there are those who will say this high-quality wireless home theater business is a niche market. They'll insist the true audiophiles are going with traditional wired speakers, and the masses will just get a soundbar. My argument against the latter is that an educated consumer will choose a wireless home theater-in-a-box over just a soundbar given comparable pricing. Regarding the true audiophiles, they are a rare breed, and I think a case can be made that they would never replace their wired speakers for wireless if there was even a tiny potential for quality degradation. But I only have to look at what the speaker makers are doing to know the WiSA standard is catching on. Storied A/V titans like Bang & Olufsen know their customers, and they wouldn't be producing these beautiful and costly WiSA certified speakers if they didn't think they'll have buyers:

Bang & Olufsen

This is a purpose-built WiSA wireless speaker for the low price of $9,000. Seems serious to me. And what about this masterpiece of speaker art:

Bang & Olufsen

This wireless beauty will only set you back $85,000.

Medium to Long Range Positive Tailwinds

Video Games / Wireless Headphones - Gaming is a huge global market, and Summit Wireless stands to benefit from the ever-increasing market in two ways:

The visual and sound quality of video games has improved consistently, and while gamers are getting the benefit of the visuals, adding surround sound adds an additional layer to the gameplay. The extremely low latency of WiSA technology means players can hear their opponent sneaking up behind them without any delay. (In other words, WiSA technology can save digital lives.) Wireless headphones are an extremely popular gamer accessory. They usually come with a built in microphone so the player can talk trash to his opponent in real time. Summit Wireless indicates their intention to pursue the wireless headphone market in their most recent 10-K. They state: "We believe that consumers want better performance and quality from their Bluetooth audio devices. For example, they may want headsets that stay connected over longer distances or products that offer better audio fidelity. By offering a solution that addresses these needs at a comparable price point to Bluetooth, we believe that we can build consumer demand for our technology." One of the most successful brands of gaming headsets is Turtle Beach (HEAR). I can see Turtle Beach including WiSA the standard in their headsets, since WiSA brings full uncompressed multichannel audio experience to the table.

I have a set of high-quality Bose wireless headphones with noise cancellation technology built-in. They were a gift from my wife, who was apparently sick of me asking her to turn up the volume on the television. While the sound quality is great, the audio delay is shockingly noticeable. This Bose headset uses bluetooth technology. I cannot help but think a headset that incorporates the WiSA audio protocol would be a big upgrade.

Source: Author

Mobile Devices - Summit Wireless also speaks in their 10-K to providing their technology for use in mobile phones: "Mobile devices are popular for streaming video, gaming and using virtual reality applications. We believe that this is driving a need for an embedded high-fidelity wireless solution in the mobile device that can transmit audio to headsets or speakers within a room. Summit's technology enables high quality wireless audio transmission from mobile devices."

Trend Toward Thinner Displays Means the Built-In Speakers Must Go - As flat screens get thinner, there is much less real estate to use for speakers. Again, per the latest Summit Wireless 10-K: "We believe that the first physical feature to be removed from HDTVs will be the audio component, since there is very little room for quality speakers in today's thin displays. We believe that HDTV manufacturers know that they need to provide an audio alternative. We believe that these developments are creating an inflection point in the market, and manufacturers are looking to Summit's technology to create a standard for wireless audio interoperability that will support a long-term product strategy for the successful development of high quality, wireless audio products. By designing speaker systems that incorporate Summit's technology, consumer electronics companies will be able to sell easy-to-install surround sound audio solutions alongside TVs."

Software-based WiSA Solution - Summit Wireless has a software-based WiSA compliant solution in the works, which if successful would serve to increase margins and opportunities to add WiSA to even smaller form-factor products. Summit's 10-K filing reads, "A significant amount of our time and resources are being allocated towards launching a software licensing part of our business. Customers will receive a license for our TX software, so that any of their devices with a suitable Wi-Fi radio can transmit audio compliant with our standard without having to purchase and integrate our TX module. We believe that this software will be well positioned for use by major consumer electronics companies in many devices including TVs, handsets, gaming consoles, and computers. Patent applications have been submitted for key technology innovations in this software."

Summit further states that the software solution "could enable multi-channel audio capabilities on most Google Cast modules and Linux/Android based multimedia systems…Summit has demonstrated the core SW only technology to key tier one companies and is currently working on productizing the solution for evaluation and implementation."

Since this 10-K was filed on March 25, 2020, I'm optimistic that the software-based solution has considerably advanced since then and is getting nearer to product phase. It is interesting that Summit Wireless is devoting a "significant amount of our time and resources" toward this software solution, and I'll note that as of the end of 2019, of 45 total employees, Summit Wireless had 30 people in their Research and Development department. So, fully 66% of Summit's team is dedicated toward their technological progress.

Financials / Share Structure

Per their second quarter 10-Q released August 13, 2020, Summit Wireless had $12 million cash in the bank as of June 30, 2020. A couple financings in June topped up their cash levels. Management on the LD Micro call at the beginning of September said they expected their quarterly burn rate to drop, they feel like their current level of cash is good, and they are "focused on executing the business not raising money." The burn rate is little above $2 million per quarter right now. After paying off a bridge loan earlier in the year, the company has negligible debt.

In the June financings, Summit Wireless issued 2.275 Million warrants with an exercise price of $2.55 per share, and 2.04 Million warrants with an exercise price of $2.61 per share. If in the money and exercised, these warrants will be a potential additional source of a little over $4 million to the company.

Revenues have ranged from $300,000-$500,000 per quarter for the last couple years. If I'm correct, I expect this current Q4 to begin the ramp in revenues for Summit Wireless, and mark a real turning point.

After a 1 for 20 reverse split on April 9 enacted to remain in compliance with Nasdaq minimum share price requirements, Summit Wireless now has only about 7.8 Million shares outstanding, equating to a tiny market capitalization of only $17 million, and .80 per share in cash.

Out of the 7.8 Million shares outstanding, institutional investors and insiders own about 2.6 Million shares, almost 35% of the company.

Management

The management of Summit Wireless includes a group that has been with the company since its earliest beginnings. Chairman and CEO Brett Moyer, VP of Operations Ed Green, VP of Engineering Keith Greeney, and Tony Parker, VP of Business Development and Strategy are all founding members of the company's small management team.

While such longstanding ties can be a huge positive, representing corporate cohesion and allowing for efficient communications, it can also result in stasis and lack of new thinking. I think the recent flurry of activity at Summit Wireless shows that this team is taking advantage of opportunities and not slowing down. I'm willing to wait to see if this expected turnaround plays out.

From the perspective of existing and previous shareholders, the situation has been a grim and non-stop story of losses. I'm sure there are not a few disgruntled shareholders who think the management team has been given too many chances. While the long road to consumer awareness and acceptance is often the story with new technology launches, that doesn't alleviate the financial pain of being an early believer of a technology that hasn't yet reached the inflection point.

From my perspective, it would be nice to see management step up and buy shares in the open market. After the 1 for 20 reverse split and downward trajectory of the stock after that action, it would go a long way to convincing shareholders that management believes in the value of the company's stock.

Cautions / Risks

Microcap stocks are considered inherently risky. A small capitalization often corresponds to a low revenue company, but can also reflect a high revenue company that the market sees as risky for any one of many reasons, including questions about market acceptance for the company's products and services, or questions about the company's balance sheet.

As Summit Wireless is a microcap stock, with a market capitalization of only $17 million, it is important to address the risks involved in investing in microcap stocks, and specifically in Summit Wireless.

Microcaps can be volatile, especially if they have a low share count and they are thinly traded. Summit Wireless' share price has ranged in the past year from $19.80 to $1.72 (giving effect to the April reverse split), certainly qualifying it as volatile. Summit Wireless has an average volume of about a half-million shares per day:

Average Volume (3 month) 511,547 Average Volume (7 days) 502,658

With microcaps one must also pay specific attention to the competition. There are likely companies with greater resources, greater and longer-term relationships, and longer histories. With Summit Wireless, despite its tiny company status, I am impressed by the foothold they have established among manufacturers by forming the WiSA Association, which is now over 60 members strong. With patent protection for its WiSA standard, and industry support from the largest Audio/Video manufacturers in the world, Summit Wireless has taken major and I think prescient steps to reduce competition risk and reduce the risk of a "format war".

The main concern about Summit Wireless is whether the long-awaited inflection point is at hand. Will customer adoption of WiSA over the coming quarters demonstrate consumer demand to manufacturers that leads to even greater build-ins? If the inflection point is not yet here, how long does Summit Wireless have to last until consumer adoption reduces the risk that they will fail, and what does failure mean in this context? Looking at Summit's balance sheet and their quarterly cash burn (as discussed above), that gives Summit a full year of runway. If revenues don't increase within this period, Summit will need to raise money, which likely would mean issuing more shares.

If Summit's products and revolutionary wireless audio standard doesn't catch on quickly enough, one could lose their investment or have it significantly diluted. Summit currently benefits from what the company feels is a good cash balance and negligible debt, so this gives them at least one holiday season and possibly even two before they would need to raise additional capital. With small companies, the old adage applies though: 'Raise money when you can, not when you have to.' Public companies often want to stock up on cash before they are starved for it, when the terms can be worse. I do think that Summit would be wise to only raise capital at a much higher share price, since the current market cap is so tiny for this groundbreaking product platform with an extremely large potential global market and excellent OEM adoption, and I think the share price is already so beaten-down.

Conclusion

Summit Wireless and the WiSA story is one that I have followed for a long time, but only just now have I decided to invest. I think the market is far-undervaluing Summit Wireless, and right when they are at an inflection point; a moment when industry trends, consumer trends, products in the market, and manufacturer support, are all coming together to boost Summit Wireless' superior technology and its fortunes. Add to this the hugely market-expanding WiSA SoundSend Universal Transmitter coming out just in time for the holidays, and I predict the registers will be singing loudly, clearly and in sync.

