Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund (Hedged) Quarterly Commentary Report - September 2020

Summary

Cooper Investors Pty Limited ("CI") is a specialist equities fund manager with funds under management of approximately A$13 billion.

The portfolio returned 9.18% for the quarter versus 6.94% for the benchmark. Over a rolling 12 months the portfolio has returned 8.74% while the benchmark has returned 9.05%.

The biggest contributors to outperformance in the quarter were Danaher (stronger than expected earnings), Techtronic (results for the half-year significantly better than peer group and market expectations), and TSMC (continued strong trends including potential outsourcing by Intel for 7-nanometer chips).

In the midst of the technology pull back in September the Fund bought a position in Paycom, a leading Software-as-a-Service [‘SAAS’] provider of payroll and human capital management [‘HCM’] solutions in the US.