My K.I.S.S. Dividend Growth Portfolio: Third Quarter 2020 Update

Since the COVID-19 crash, I have tightened up the financial strength and safety of my portfolio.

Just a couple of hours every quarter is all that is necessary to manage a well-designed DGI portfolio.

Hello everyone. It has been a long time, but I’m back. Ready to present my latest portfolio update. My last update was in March, and since then, a lot has been going on. That is why I missed publishing my second quarter update, and you have not heard from me in a while. The market crash in the spring, and the subsequent recovery, was part of the issue, in that it motivated me to make some changes to my portfolio process. I will go into detail about this later. But, along with this, my account was moved to a new platform (our company changed our retirement plan providers), and while this transition was occurring my account was in a “blackout phase” for almost two months. During this time, I had no access to my account to make any kinds of transactions. Fortunately, I am a buy and hold dividend growth investor, so I wasn’t looking to make many trades. But it was still disconcerting to be frozen for such a long period of time. At least, my dividends kept rolling in while I was inactive.

Although being frozen for so long sucked, it didn’t really affect my investments that I already had. And there are many advantages to our new platform, so overall, it was a good thing. We are now on TD Ameritrade. So, now, I can do all my own transactions online, whereas before I had to submit my desired transactions to our portfolio manager in writing, and wait for the transaction execution reports to be sent to me. And often, the price of the stock would change from when I placed to the order, to when it got executed. Now, I no longer need to go through the middleman. I no longer have to pay any commissions for stock and ETF transactions, (I used to pay 3c per share), and conveniently, I can now do automatic dividend reinvestment. Finally, I can also now do option transactions, specifically, covered calls, on my holdings.

Between some changes I made to my stock selection (in reaction to the COVID-19 market crash), the initiation of DRIP plans, and the use of option techniques, I’ve made some significant changes to my investment plan. I will go over these in detail. But, at the heart, I am still a dividend growth investor (“DGI”), and this is still the basis of my investing.

Portfolio Review

If you wish to review my previous quarterly updates, you can find them here:

Review of Third-Quarter Dividends and Contributions

These are the total dividends I received during the third quarter of 2020, and the comparison (in parentheses) to the same months during 2019:

July: $3,024.91 ($1,995.47) (+%51.59)

Aug: $2,126.23 ($4,664.62) (-%54.42)

Sept: $8,287.32 ($6,769.48) (+%22.42)

Total dividends collected in the third quarter of 2020: $13,438.46, an increase of 0.07% as compared with the $13,429.57 I collected during the third quarter of 2019.

As I explained last year, the KISS portfolio is now a closed portfolio. I will no longer be adding new money into it. Any growth in the portfolio value, and dividend income, will have to come from organic growth within the portfolio. Therefore, there were no contributions added this quarter.

The K.I.S.S. System

Since 2013, I have been developing and refining my Keep It Simple, Stupid (K.I.S.S.) system for creating a dividend growth portfolio. The system I developed, and continue developing (see above), has been discussed in my previous updates.

I have tried to make my system as simple as possible, while still accounting for financial strength of the companies in my portfolio, and their dividend growth. But when COVID-19 hit, and my portfolio dropped significantly, I felt that I needed to do more to identify only the absolute strongest DGI stocks. As I saw companies on the brink of failing due to a drop in cash flow, and saw some companies cutting or suspending their dividends, I decided I needed to trim my holdings to only the most financially secure ones. But how to do this while still staying true to the KISS philosophy? The answer I came up with was to turn to the Valueline Survey.

Valueline rates the companies it follows based on Financial Strength, Timeliness, and safety. As I was looking to ensure that the companies I own in my portfolio would be able to weather the COVID crises, or anything else that might come along in the future, I decided to add requirements for safety and financial strength to my screen. These are rated from 1 (the best) to 5 (the worst) for safety, and A++ to C for financial strength. I decided that, in order to be added to my portfolio, for safety, every company must be rated 2 or better, and for financial strength, the company must be rated B++ or better. To stay in the portfolio, the safety must stay above 3. In addition, whereas before I would accept stocks which were rated investment grade by S&P, meaning a grade of BBB- or better, I tightened up that criteria so that they must have a rating of BBB+ or better, either to be purchased, or to remain in my portfolio.

Therefore, with the new changes, my criteria for buying stocks are now as follows:

For Purchase of Regular Stocks

The stock must be on the Dividend Champions, Contenders and Challengers (“CCC”) list (as previously compiled by David Fish, but now compiled by Justin Law);

The payout ratio must be <= 60%

The stock must have a yield of => 2.0

The stock must have a Chowder Number => 16

A dividend safety rating of 60 or more from simplysafedividends.com.

A credit rating of BBB+ or better from S&P (found on F.A.S.T. Graphs)

or better from S&P (found on F.A.S.T. Graphs) The F.A.S.T. Graphs shows a 10-year uptrend in earnings, and shows that the stock is not overvalued.

Valueline Safety rating of 2 or better

Valueline Financial Strength rating of B++ or better

REITs and Utilities (and other High Yielding stocks)

For stocks with a high yield, I do not expect as much in the way of earnings growth, or price appreciation. But they must make up for this with a higher yield, acceptable safety, and stable dividend growth.

The stock is on CCC list

Yield > 4%

Chowder Number > 8%

DGR for all time periods (1-year, 3-year, 5-year and 10-year) of at least 4.0%

A dividend safety rating of 60 or more from simplysafedividends.com

A credit rating of BBB+ or better from S&P (found on F.A.S.T. Graphs)

or better from S&P (found on F.A.S.T. Graphs) F.A.S.T. Graph shows a 10-year uptrend (or for the life of the company, if less than 10 years) in funds from operations (FFO); and

F.A.S.T. Graph shows that the stock is not overvalued based on its FFO

Valueline Safety rating of 2 or better

Valueline Financial Strength rating of B++ or better

Even with the new addition of the Valueline criteria, the time it takes to run this screen is only about two or three hours every three months since most of the work has already been done for us by way of the CCC list, F.A.S.T. Graphs, S&P and SSD. By the time you get to Valueline, the list of potential passing stocks is down to about 10-20, and it only takes another 5 minutes to look at the VL ratings for each.

Selling

Previously, my criteria for selling a stock was simple. I would only sell if the stock cuts its dividend. Then, as I mentioned in a previous article, I added the rule that if the dividend safety rating falls below 40, I will sell it. I will also sell spin-offs from my stocks if those new companies don't have dividend policies I'm comfortable or familiar with (as we shall see soon). In all of these cases, my sell decision comes down to the dividend.

But when COVID-19 hit, and I realized I needed to weed out the weaker stocks from my portfolio, I reviewed my entire portfolio to look at all the companies S&P grades, and Valueline ratings for safety and financial strength. I sold any company that did not meet my criteria. I will go through those moves in the next section.

Also, when COVID-19 hit, and it became obvious that some companies were going to have to cut their dividend, I re-evaluated my decision to sell any company that cut its dividend, no questions asked. I decided that if a company had to cut, or freeze its dividend, solely due to the business they lost from COVID-19, and not due to any inherent weakness in their business, or bad decisions they made, then I would continue to hold them AS LONG AS THEIR FINANCIALS (from S&P and Valueline) WERE STILL STRONG.

Therefore, when Simon Property Group (SPG) cut its dividend, I decided to hold on to it since its underlying financials were still rated highly.

In the case of Dominion Energy (D), after selling its natural gas business to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A), it was said they would have to cut their dividend. SSD cut their dividend safety rating to 40. But the next dividend was not cut, and D has a safety rating of 2, a financial strength of B++, and a credit rating of BBB+. So, for now, I’m holding on to it.

Sales and Purchases

In my previous update, from early April, I discussed my sales of Lincoln National Corp. (LNC), Sysco (SYY), Nu Skin (NUS) and ONEOK (OKE) due to poor ratings. Once I made the decision to include Valueline in my evaluation system, it led me to sell even more stocks.

I sold 891 shares of Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) @ $6.30 per share (commission $26.73) for a total of $5,586.63.

I sold 386 shares of Hasbro (HAS) @ $69.08 per share (commission $11.58) for a total of $26,654.45.

I sold 518 shares of National Health Investors (NHI) @ $53.86 per share (commission $15.54) for a total of $27,882.96.

I sold 1364 shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) @ $15.68 per share (commission $40.92) for a total of $21,346.13.

With the money from these sales, and with dividends accumulating in my account, I bought more of some of the stocks I already owned, and I bought one new position, UPS. These purchases were made based on my PAAY system, which I discuss below.

I bought 167 shares of Emerson Electric (EMR) @ $55.19 per share (commission $5.01) for a total of $9,221.71.

I bought 305 shares of UGI Corp. (UGI) @ $30.06 per share (commission $9.15) for a total of $9,117.39.

I bought 168 shares of Omnicom (OMC) @ $54.55 per share (commission $5.04) for a total of $9,169.37.

I bought 140 shares of United Parcel Services (UPS) @ $92.62 per share (commission $4.20) for a total of $12,970.99.

I bought 110 shares of United Parcel Services (UPS) @ $93.14 per share (commission $3.30) for a total of $10,248.70. (I bought a second lot of shares)

I bought 152 shares of Cincinnati Financial (CINF) @ $59.30 per share (commission $4.56) for a total of $9,018.02.

I bought 153 shares of Prudential (PRU) @ $59.82 per share (commission $4.59) for a total of $9,156.85.

I bought 173 shares of Realty Income Corp. (O) @ $53.80 per share (commission $5.19) for a total of $9,312.59.

I bought 254 shares of Aflac (AFL) @ $36.41 per share (commission $7.62) for a total of $9255.68.

I bought 259 shares of Principal Financial Group (PFG) @ $35.61 per share (commission $7.77) for a total of $9230.66.

Finally, I sold a few more shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (I sold some earlier in the year) since it was getting somewhat over-weighted in my portfolio, and I wanted to free up some cash for some of the other purchases I wanted to make.

I sold 25 shares of Microsoft @ $182.07 per share (commission $.75) for a total of $4,550.92.

In my previous update, I discussed how I made a speculative play on the price of oil, since it was so ridiculously low. I bought USO. Over the next few weeks, as the price of USO dropped even further, I bought even more to dollar cost average. But finally, after doing more research (beyond the scope of this article), I realized that USO was the wrong vehicle to use to try to capitalize on the low oil prices. So, I sold all the USO I had, and instead bought two different oil ETFs, USL and DBO. Over the next few months, they did in fact increase in value, and once oil reached what I felt was a more “normal” price, I sold them all.

Finally, United Technologies (UTX), spun off two divisions into separate companies and separate stocks: Carrier (CARR) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS). As I did not know what their dividend policies would be going forward, I sold these two spin-offs. These transactions were made in April and May and are shown in the chart below.

PAAY and Reinvesting

In the past, when reinvesting I put my available cash not back into the stocks that paid the dividend but instead into more shares of my most undervalued positions. This is where my "Percent Above Average Yield" (PAAY) system comes in. I discussed how I use PAAY in a previous article, and a couple years ago, published an article showing the results of my PAAY reinvestments through 2018. As I explain in the article, as of the end of 2018, my PAAY investments had returned 15.47% as compared to the S&P which would have returned 14.27%. Please note that I use PAAY only to rank the companies already in my portfolio for purposes of reinvesting my dividends, not for new purchases. (It would be too difficult to calculate the PAAY for all stocks under consideration for purchase.)

Going forward, since I now have DRIPing available to me, I will no longer use PAAY for my dividend reinvestment. DRIPing is much more KISS-able. But I will still keep track of my stock’s PAAY and use it in case some excellent buying opportunities pop up. But before the move to TD Ameritrade was completed, and before the blackout period was in effect, I used PAAY one last time to reinvest dividends I already had. The stocks I reinvested in were Chevron (CVX), Aflac (AFL), General Dynamics (GD), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), JPMorgan (JPM), Omnicom (OMC), Realty Corp. (O), Prudential (PRU), UGI (UGI), and Raytheon (RTX).

All of the transactions I just discussed are shown in the charts below.

Below are the sales of DBO and USL.

DRIP

Once my portfolio was moved to TD Ameritrade, I activated the automatic DRIP option, and since then, these are the shares which have been purchased:

(Please ignore the KMB purchase. That is not part of the KISS portfolio)

Covered Calls

I have always been interested in writing covered calls on the stocks in my portfolio, but up until recently, I was unable to do so. The platform my account was on would not allow it. But now that I have moved to TD Ameritrade, covered calls are now available to me. I decided to write a covered call on each one of my holdings that has options, one month out (in this case, October 16th) and about 10% above the stock price. I figure if a stock moves up 10% in one month, and my shares get called away, it’s a pretty decent profit to take, and it might be a good time to sell anyway (Sell high!). With the money from that sale, I can either buy back the same stock or move on to a new position highlighted by my KISS screen, or by my PAAY system. In either case, I will have received the premium for the call, as well as the 10% price increase.

I’m going to write a longer, more detailed article just about my covered calls, but to make this update complete, and account for all the money coming in, and all the transactions I made, I have to report that I took in $8,277.76 in premiums for the covered calls I wrote.

In some cases, I used this money to buy a few more shares of certain stocks, to bring them up to an even multiple of 100, which then allowed me to write another call against that position. For example, I had 395 shares of MSFT. This allowed me to sell 3 calls against that position. But with the money I took in from those calls, and others, I bought 5 more shares of MSFT, bringing me up to 400 shares, and allowing me to write one more call.

These are the extra shares of stocks that I bought with the money I collected from selling the covered calls (and some dividends that I still had sitting in my account), which allowed me to sell one more covered call for each stock.

KISS PORTFOLIO

After all the above transactions here is the composition of my KISS stock portfolio (not including options) with prices as of 10/5/20.

Returns

My portfolio has increased in value the past 6 months from $1,469,506.14 to $1,857,462.01. This is a return of 26.40%. In the same time period, the "market," as represented by SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), was up 29.36%.

I run three paper portfolios to compare to my returns: SPY, SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY) and Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares (VDIGX). When SPY, SDY, or VDIGX pays a dividend, it gets reinvested into more paper shares, just like I reinvest my real-life dividends in my portfolio. As far as I can tell, this is the most accurate way I have to compare their performances.

The returns of my benchmarks in this third quarter of 2020, with the comparison to my portfolio’s return in parenthesis, were:

SPY 29.36% (2.96%)

SDY 19.05% (-7.35%)

VDIGX 21.81% (-4.68%)

Dividends

During the third quarter of 2020, I collected $13,438.46 in dividends. This is an increase of 0.07% compared to the $13,429.57 I collected in the third quarter of 2019. So, even with the dividend cut from SPG, and the loss of dividends from Boeing (BA), Cracker barrel (CBRL) and Darden (DRI), all of which I sold, I managed to increase my dividends over the same quarter last year, although it was only a tiny raise.

As shown in the following graph, my dividend growth has stagnated, but again, this is due to the loss of the dividend income I was previously receiving before I separated out my other account and made this one a closed account, and due to the many changes I made to improve the quality of my holdings. Eventually, once the portfolio changes have fallen further into the past, I expect the dividend growth will accelerate once again.

Conclusion

I’ve made a lot of changes over the past 6 months, some due to COVID-19, and some due to the change in my brokerage platform. To summarize:

I tightened up my criteria for safety and financial strength by adding Valueline ratings to my screen.

Using these tightened criteria, I sold some weaker stocks.

Again, using these criteria, I held on to some stocks even though they cut their dividend (SPG), or were at high risk of cutting their dividend (D).

I started using DRIPs for all my stocks.

I started selling covered calls, one month out and 10% above the stock price, for all my stocks.

By making these changes, I believe I have increased the overall quality of my portfolio, while maintaining strong dividend characteristics (yield and growth). I’ve also made my dividend reinvestment much simpler. And finally, I have greatly increased the income my portfolio will produce by writing covered calls.

With the COVID-19 crash, my portfolio dropped from a high of $2,027,876 on 2/15 down to a low of $1,282,574 on 3/21. This is a drop of 36.75%. But I never panicked. I never sold out of fear. I evaluated my portfolio, made some changes, and stayed 100% invested by selling the weaker stocks, and putting that money into my stronger stocks. I believe in always staying fully invested because, as a dividend investor, I want my entire portfolio to be producing dividends, and now, covered call premium, for me. By staying fully invested, reinvesting my dividends, and buying new stocks with the proceeds from the stocks I sold, I am now up 44.82% from those lows. Yes, I have trailed the S&P significantly this year, since I do not have the tech weighting that has benefited the S&P so much. But as a long-term investor, with dividends and compounding working for me over the years, I believe I will still achieve my ultimate goal of being able to live off the income from my dividends, and now, from my covered calls premiums.

Thank you for reading my article. I welcome your comments and criticisms.

