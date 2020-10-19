Introduction

About four years ago, I had a look at MSCI (MSCI) when the company was trading at just more than $76/share and although the free cash flow had dropped to just under 5%. Not cheap, but considering MSCI’s strong position in providing analytic tools and benchmarks for institutional investors, I figured it made sense to only sell a small portion of the position while keeping the rest. With the share price now in excess of $350/share, I wanted to have another look at MSCI as this is becoming a prime candidate to sell and boost my cash position.

Data by YCharts

The high margins are excellent…

While we are still waiting for the Q3 results, MSCI’s first half 2020 results indicated the company’s revenue (and profit) continues to grow at a fast pace. In the first semester, MSCI reported a total revenue of $826M, an increase of almost 10% compared to H1 2019. Additionally, the operating expenses increased by less than 1% to $403M and this caused the operating margin to increase sharply as the operating income increased by almost 20% to $423M.

Source: SEC filings

Whereas the operating margin was approximately 47%, the margin in H1 2020 came in at in excess of 51%, thanks to an exceptionally strong operating margin in Q2 (52.5% despite a slightly lower revenue compared to Q1). The net income in H1 2020 came in at approximately $263M or$3.12/share. So on an annualized basis, MSCI is trading at just under 60 times its net income.

And although MSCI has a low-capex business model, I wasn’t expecting to get much happier from the cash flow statement.

Indeed, the company did report an operating cash flow of $375.4M and after taking the changes in the working capital position into account, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $385M.

Source: SEC filings

The capex was just $22M, resulting in a free cash flow result of $363M. And that’s good, very good. But even if the annualized FCF will come in at $750M, the current share count of 83.6M shares means the FCF/share would be just around $9, for a FCF yield of less than 3%.

But the market capitalization has gotten ahead of itself

MSCI is a quality company, and quality companies deserve to be trading at a premium price. I’m just not so sure I’m willing to pay 60 times the net income and almost 35 times the free cash flow for the company.

Additionally, the company continues to spend vast amounts of cash on dividends (understandable) and share repurchases (perhaps not the best use of the cash considering it’s repurchasing itself at a high multiple these days).

As of the end of June, MSCI had $1.38B in cash on the balance sheet but also $3.36B in debt for a net debt of around $2B. Considering the H1 interest expense was just more than $80M, the gross debt will be costing MSCI in excess of $150M this year, for an average cost of debt just below 5%. While I understand there’s no debt maturity ahead of 2026 (see below), I’m cringing to see the company paying almost 5% interest on debt, while it’s using its free cash flow to buy back stock at a free cash flow yield of just half the cost of debt.

Source: SEC filings

Granted, if there are no other purposes for the cash. Rather than buying back stock, I think it would make sense for MSCI to also repurchase some of the bonds on the open market as well (on weakness, and only if the YTM is higher than the free cash flow yield). And just to be clear: I’m not worried about the net debt level at all, it’s very manageable both from a debt ratio (net debt/EBITDA) perspective as well as the net debt versus free cash flow.

Investment thesis

MSCI has been and still is an excellent company, and me taking profits is just a personal decision based on the current valuation and preference to restart building my cash position. I currently have 120 shares which I purchased at around $45/share. I think it makes sense to sell 20 shares on the open market for an immediate cash infusion while writing a call option on the remaining position of 100 shares.

Looking at the option premiums, I'm considering writing an in-the-money call option and I’m particularly looking at the C350 for November (for a $26 option premium). This would result in an average sale price of $376 (roughly 3% higher than the current share price) as long as MSCI trades above $350/share. Additionally, with a cost base of $5,400 for 120 shares, writing the call option and the sale of 20 shares will result in a cash inflow of $9,900, so even if the call expires out of the money, I will be taking $9,900 out of the market for a position which originally cost me less than $5,500.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in MSCI but will be looking to monetize this position.