4 More Mortgage REITs For The Weekend

Discounts to book value (or NAV) are the start of your mortgage REIT analysis, but not the end.

We highlighted several of these REITs together before. It was 04/06/2020 and responses were mixed. Some investors hated the idea of buying at around 30% of book value.

We're highlighting the mortgage REITs with more MSRs today: Bullish ratings on CHMI, TWO, PMT, and NRZ.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q2 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q2 2020 Price ORC Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.99 $5.22 $5.19 DX Dynex Capital Agency 0.96 $16.69 $16.01 AGNC American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.89 $15.86 $14.15 NLY Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.87 $8.39 $7.26 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.86 $11.11 $9.60 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.85 $6.79 $5.74 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.73 $7.24 $5.26 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.69 $13.41 $9.31 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.50 $5.63 $2.79 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.00 $2.75 $2.75 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.88 $3.17 $2.78 EFC Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.83 $15.68 $13.05 CIM Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.81 $10.63 $8.65 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.69 $3.17 $2.19 MFA MFA Financial Hybrid 0.65 $4.51 $2.93 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.60 $2.85 $1.70 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.85 $19.39 $16.54 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.76 $10.77 $8.16 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.61 $4.35 $2.65 REM iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF MORT VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: There are three mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

Two Harbors - We are using Q2 2020 book value adjusted to add back the $.54 per share as a result of terminating the management agreement for cause. If this decision was made prior to the end of Q2 2020, it would've raised BV accordingly. This is equivalent to GAAP book value excluding the $.54 charge recorded during Q2 2020.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q2 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

MFA Financial reports "GAAP book value" and "economic book value". We've chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed even during Q3 2020.

Dividend Yields

You absolutely should not value mortgage REITs based on dividend yield. Consider it as part of the process, but don't ever try to simply "buy yield". Dividend yields often come up in the comments, so I added a chart for dividend yields:

Source: The REIT Forum

This chart is still in the same order as the prior chart. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the left. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate.

Source: The REIT Forum

Consensus estimates aren't always the best and there are ways to increase "Core Earnings" through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Mortgage Servicing Rights

Today we're going to focus on REITs that own mortgage servicing rights as an important part of their strategy. Specifically, we're highlighting CHMI, TWO, PMT, and NRZ.

Cherry Hill Mortgage

Source: The REIT Forum

CHMI trades at a price-to-estimated NAV (using recent estimates, not Q2 2020 values) of .69. That's the lowest of the batch by a very small margin. You'll notice each of these REITs trades within a range of .10. In other words, the lowest price-to-book is .69 and the highest is .79. This is the market trying to price these mortgage REITs relative to each other. Beyond the lowest price-to-book ratio, CHMI also has the highest dividend yield. However, we caution investors regularly not to treat dividend yield as the focal point of their analysis.

Two Harbors

Source: The REIT Forum

TWO is only a hair higher in the price-to-book ratio at .70. The dividend yield is a bit lower, but the projected payout ratio is also a bit lower. This is a viable choice for investors willing to take on some exposure to the MSRs.

PennyMac Mortgage Trust

Source: The REIT Forum

Yeah, we're bullish on PMT here. The price got too high over the summer as investors became enthralled with some Wall Street projections for an incredible Q2 2020 gain. The company did report absolutely exceptional performance for Q2, but expectations had been hyped out of this world.

We warned investors about the rallying getting out of control. You can see the price spike and drop using the $100k chart, which shows how much needed to be invested on any given day to have $100k today:

Source: The REIT Forum

We use this layout because it removes the emphasis from the start date. Normal charting methods rely on an arbitrary start date, but the only "arbitrary" date you really want to include is today. By focusing on reaching $100k today, we can show the path of returns without the chart being focused on a single starting date.

New Residential

Source: The REIT Forum

NRZ is the play we used for exposure to mortgage servicing rights. The REIT traded at a mind-blowing discount to book value at that point. We were buying shares for less than a third of book value.

Source: The REIT Forum

It seems hard not to like that, but plenty of investors hated the idea. We didn't just send the alert to our subscribers, we also hammered it home in a public article. There is no primary ticker on that article, so there's no paywall. Have a look.

We published our index card as of 4/6/2020:

Source: The REIT Forum

If you didn't pick up NRZ, don't blame it on me. We even included the image of our order execution:

Source: Schwab

That same day we also recommended CHMI at $4.05 ($9.31 today) and TWO at $3.14 ($5.26 today).

When we recommended those shares, we got some great feedback (direct copy and paste, so the grammar is on them):

Of course, many of the investors were better informed and it was a pleasure to have so many joining us in buying mortgage REITs so close to the bottom.

Conclusion

Want to learn how to trade mortgage REITs? Click the follow button. Want to learn how to ignore mark-to-market losses while claiming a dwindling stream of dividends? You've got countless options for other authors.

Bullish rating on CHMI, TWO, PMT, NRZ

Our method works. We know because we buy the same shares we recommend. We track our results on a real portfolio and we compare our returns with the major ETFs for our sector: Those four ETFs are: MORT - Major mortgage REIT ETF

PFF - The largest preferred share ETF

VNQ - The largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY - The high-yield equity REIT ETF

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F,NLY-I,AGNCO,ARR-C,TWO-E,TWO-A,NYMTP,NRZ-C,TWO-B,NRZ-B,TWO-C,NRZ,AGNC,NLY,NYMT,GPMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a reminder, Scott Kennedy also is an author for the REIT Forum. You may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings, so subscribers reading this article should see Scott’s latest REIT Forum sector update for more detail.