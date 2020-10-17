Unemployment At 6.6% - The Figures Are A Mess

The real and proper number is something we'll have to wait for the monthly numbers to find out.

That's the official number and it is a good result. However, US unemployment has some strange counting. Specifically, people can be unemployed too long to be unemployed.

If we really did have a 6.6% unemployment rate this week we'd regard that as a major success, a true bounceback of the economy.

We've got to understand

If we're to use statistics to try and decide anything at all we've got to understand the details of how they're counted. Exactly what is being measured and how matters.

For example, we might say that we want to look at economic growth. OK, that would mean GDP. And there are a number of things that usually track GDP too. So, we can track those proxies and make predictions about what is happening to GDP. Except unless we know what the proxies are, how they're done in detail, we can't work out nor see when they're not acting as good proxies.

Just to choose one, footfall at malls is often used as a guide to consumer spending and thus GDP. This is going to be worthless as a guide when all malls are locked down and everyone is shopping online.

This applies to every statistic at some time or other for all of them are proxies for what we're really trying to measure - how much better off are people becoming? Even GDP isn't entirely accurate - WhatsApp appears in GDP as a cost with no benefit, a fall in productivity - even as hundreds of millions are getting some portion of their telecoms for free. The people are getting richer and GDP measures us all as getting poorer.

We have exactly this problem with US measures of unemployment.

Weekly claims

The weekly unemployment insurance numbers are out:

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 885,885 in the week ending October 10, an increase of 76,670 (or 9.5 percent) from the previous week.

We've said before that the seasonally adjusted numbers aren't useful given the size of current changes. So, that's the number. We've also said that the number of initial claims isn't all that important. Sure, it could mean all too many places closing down. But what matters much more is how many new jobs are being created. That's what determines the balance, the number of people staying in unemployment. The number of people entering that condition doesn't greatly matter as long as the number exiting is greater.

(Initial unemployment claims from Dept of Labor)

So, we can see there the number of unemployed is coming down:

The advance unadjusted insured unemployment rate was 6.6 percent during the week ending October 3, a decrease of 0.8 percentage point from the prior week.

Well that's just great, right? A significant portion of 1% of the entire labour force comes of unemployment in a week - we're going to have chewed through the entire problem by the end of next month. Super! Except, sadly, it doesn't work quite that way.

Europeans will not perhaps know this but American unemployment insurance runs out after 26 weeks. And here's the thing. The usual measure of unemployment is those who are still gaining unemployment insurance. Certainly, this number here, is just that. It actually says so, that it's only those who are getting an unemployment check. And after 26 weeks you don't get one so you're not, by this count, unemployed.

What this means is that 26 weeks after some huge leap in unemployment we see the count going down whether people are in fact gaining jobs or not. When did our problem start? Ooooh, 26 to 28 weeks ago or so. You see the problem? As up at the top grasping the details of the statistics and how they are compiled is essential to understanding what they might tell us.

Wider unemployment measures

We have a range of ways of measuring unemployment. One is this, the number of people gaining unemployment insurance payments. This isn't wholly correct and not just because of the manner in which people can age out of it. It also doesn't include those who quit their job - you normally don't get insurance if you do.

We have those other measures. The monthly figures give a range and the one we usually use is U-3, which is around and about the same as this one here. U-4 and so on out to U-6 progressively widen the definition of who is unemployed. Out to those who aren't even actively looking but would quite like to work if something nice were nearby.

There is no accurate way of measuring unemployment anyway. We could all be tempted into work by a sufficiently stunning offer and there's a good 30% of the adult population entirely happy not working - homemakers and so on. It matters that we understand which method of counting is being used that is.

Today's numbers

We've more confusion than normal at present as well. We know that some number are ageing out of their insurance. From these figures we don't know how many. Moody's says it's an important number:

Continuing claims dropped by 1.165 million to 10.018 million in the week ended October 3 as people are exhausting their benefits.

Those who have exhausted their benefits will drop out of this number, yes. But there's another program out there. PEUC, which extends benefits by 13 weeks. Not everywhere has this fully sorted out yet and some weird things are happening in others:

We’re up to about 2 million people right now who are getting the extension. That’s up from a million and a half at the end of August. But it doesn’t look like nearly as many people are getting on the 13-week extension as are running out of the regular 26 weeks of unemployment. Nationally, in the most recent week, about a million people stopped getting regular state unemployment, but only 150,000 got on the federal PEUC extensions.

Sure, we can think that 85% of them found work but that would be hopeful to the point of absurdity. It's much more likely that there's some bureaucratic reason for that discontinuity.

We can even look at the total number on any form of assistance:

The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending September 26 was 25,290,325, a decrease of 215,270 from the previous week.

That includes the PUA as well, which is broadly speaking at this point the self-employed. But as we also know that program is simply riddled with fraudulent claims even as we don't know quite how many are frauds.

My view

I do think that unemployment is declining nicely in the US at present. Nowhere near as nicely as these figures seem to show - the "real" unemployment rate simply isn't 6.6%.

Which makes it rather difficult to work out what it actually is. The best we'll get is the more detailed - and calculated in a couple of different ways - monthly numbers rather than these weekly ones.

The investor view

If we're trying to work out what is really happening in American employment then much of the normal statistical work just isn't useful to us. For the holes in what is counted and how leave far too much to be estimated rather than totted up.

We can't even, really, just go back to basics and look at initial claims and the monthly unemployment rate, or even the jobs numbers. You know, assume that everyone else will believe them and react in predictable manners - because everyone else is waking up to these holes in them.

The one number we can hold firmly too is the number in employment in the monthly figures. Everything else is too open to straying from what we think it tells us.

We're gonna have to look at other statistics to divine what's going on out there.

