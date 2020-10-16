Intuitive has long traded at high multiples, and that will likely continue provided that share growth and addressable market growth are maintained.

The company has attractive share growth opportunities in addressed markets like general surgery, as well as new opportunities in diagnostics that can support double-digit revenue growth.

Intuitive Surgical posted a double-digit revenue beat and much better operating profits, but a slower pace of procedure recoveries seems to be an emerging issue across the space.

Like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) bested sell-side expectations for the third quarter, but it wasn't a completely clean beat, as I expect analysts and investors to continue fretting about the pace of the volume recovery in elective/non-emergent procedures. While the long-term outlook for further penetration of robot-assisted surgery is positive, those procedure counts and hospital capital budgets in 2021 could present some near-term risks.

Intuitive Surgical is one of those stocks that trades beyond any rational discussion of valuation. It's basically the only game in town in robotic surgery (excluding orthopedics), and while that will change over time, I expect Intuitive to remain the dominant player in the market. With that, I see double-digit long-term revenue growth as attainable, as well as adjusted FCF margins close to 30%. With the shares well ahead of med-tech valuation norms, the value proposition really comes down to how much you want to pay for a company that will likely have more than 50% share in an addressable market that could reach $18 billion by the end of the decade.

Volumes Are Recovering, But Not As Quickly As Hoped

Intuitive Surgical had a good quarter relative to expectations, with revenue beating expectations by about 12%. Gross margin and operating margin were also better than expected, fueling a strong operating-line and bottom-line beat.

Revenue declined 4% yoy and rebounded 27% in the third quarter. Gross margin (non-GAAP) declined almost two points from the year-ago level, but improved almost eight points sequentially. Operating income (also non-GAAP) declined 13% yoy but rebounded 108% qoq, and operating margin declined by about four points (and improved a little less than 15 points sequentially).

Relative to my expectations, Intuitive did well on Service and Systems, but not as well on Instruments/Accessories. Instruments revenue was up 4% yoy (and 37% qoq), with an underlying procedure growth rate of 7% (slightly higher in the OUS market).

General surgery is coming back nicely (hernia and cholecystectomies), and oncology-driven gynecological is recovering, but prostatectomies were soft, likely a byproduct of lower diagnosis rates earlier this year. Management didn't give detailed month-by-month volume information when asked, but talked about choppy performance in the context of a gradual improvement. With JNJ talking about month-to-month counts flattening out, I think there are some legitimate concerns about a stalling (or at least slowing) recovery trajectory in non-emergency procedures.

System sales declined 21% on a 29% decline in shipments. Of the shipments, 35% were under leases versus 33% in the year-ago period. Given the pressures on hospital capital budgets, I'm surprised that figure wasn't higher, and I'd expect more lease arrangements in the near future as hospitals try to cope with the impact of COVID-19 on their capital budgets and liquidity situations.

The Runway Is Still Long, And Increasingly Wide

Intuitive Surgical has done a good job over the years of extending the reach of its robotic surgical systems, as the systems have gone from dominating the prostatectomy market to capture significant share in gynecology and then on into general surgical procedures. Cholecystectomy procedures seem to have re-accelerated and the hernia repair market still offers a large addressable market, with the potential to double (or better) procedure counts from 2019 to 2023. Colorectal and bariatric procedures likewise offer meaningful long-term growth potential for Intuitive.

Beyond US procedure volume penetration, Intuitive still has an OUS growth story in place. China has increased its quota for systems, and this remains a major growth opportunity. While I do believe that the cost of the system will be a limiting factor, the Chinese is nevertheless so large that even relatively modest addressable market share can still generate meaningful revenue.

I'm also bullish on Intuitive's expanding platform. The Ion diagnostic platform creates new addressable market opportunities for the company in areas like lung biopsy and GI/colorectal, and I believe the system is materially superior to JNJ's Monarch system. I also like the company's exploration of new opportunities with flexible instrumentation and ablation.

While not exactly a platform expansion, I'm also bullish on the long-term prospects for Intuitive adding more visualizing and data analysis offerings, including augmented reality technology. Also not a new product (it has been available for some time), I see worthwhile long-term opportunity for the da Vinci Sp platform.

System replacements and upgrades are certainly worth watching. Roughly half of the global installed base is made up of da Vinci Si's (introduced in 2009) or older systems, and it's time for a replacement cycle. Management has already started curtailing some support for the Si, and will discontinue annual service pricing in 2025.

Competition Will Intensify From Here

Intuitive caught its larger surgical tech competitors flat-footed, built an impressive patent suite, and hacked out a better-than-expected market for robot-assisted surgery. Now some of those rivals are finally getting their acts together, and with Intuitive starting to see some patents rolling off, I expect more competition in the future.

I'm not all that impressed with Medtronic's (MDT) offering at this point, but Medtronic has a huge presence in the surgical space and a strong sales effort. Johnson & Johnson arguably has a solid technology platform between Auris and Verb, but development has been challenging and I think it'll be a few years more before the company is a real threat. To me, Stryker (SYK) is also a name to monitor in the future, particularly given the company's strong position in instruments and imaging.

To be clear, I believe Intuitive will still be the leader by a healthy margin, and I expect Intuitive to exit the decade still holding at least 50% share in its addressable markets (excluding ortho, for instance), and quite possibly closer to 65% share. Still, the scale of Medtronic and JNJ makes them serious threats, and there is a risk that some of those aged Intuitive systems will be replaced with Medtronic or JNJ systems.

The Outlook

I see significant procedure growth opportunities in categories like general surgery (hernias, colorectal, bariatric, et al), as well as new opportunities on the diagnostic side and with new instrumentation. With that, I believe Intuitive can continue to generate double-digit growth for many years to come, driving the business to close to $8 billion in revenue in 2024 and possibly over $12 billion in 2029. I also expect further progress in margins and asset efficiency, helping to drive adjusted FCF margins toward 30% over time and FCF growth in the mid-teens.

The Bottom Line

Valuation has always been a challenging point with Intuitive. Obviously, there are investors who don't really care about valuation and instead focus on the significant growth opportunities. With these shares producing a 20%-plus annualized return over the last 10 and 15 years, I can't say that approach hasn't worked. So, I can't really find a valuation approach by which Intuitive is undervalued, but if the company can continue to grow its market share and expand its addressable/served market opportunities, it may be quite a while longer before valuation issues are really relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.