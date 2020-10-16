Short-Term Trend Breaks Raise Some Concern (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 10/12-10/16)

My Friday column is typically divided into two sections: the first breaks the economy down into long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators, while the second looks at the markets. This week, there was little new data, save for retail sales and industrial production. Please see last week's column for data on most indicators. Today, I'll take a deeper dive into coincidental data.

One of the sticking points of the "turning the corner" economic theme has been the high level of initial unemployment claims:

The 4-week moving average is 866,250. It was recently reported that the California system had stopped reporting data, which led statisticians to use older California data in the national numbers. Here's a chart of California's claims data:

The data has clearly leveled off as reported.

The data from other large states shows a continued decline:

Texas (left) and New York (right) are moving lower.

So are Florida (left) and Pennsylvania (right), along with...

... Ohio (left) and Michigan (right).

However, both of these are trending sideways for the last few weeks.

Does this mean the California data is actually moving lower and that statistical issues are artificially keeping the data high? I don't know. But it's something to consider.

Keeping on the employment data theme, this is very much a lower-income recession:

Lower educational attainment means a higher unemployment rate. This is not a new development. The data shows this trend is hardened into the economy. The current situation has made it worse.

The labor force participation rate for men dropped to 66.1% in April but has since risen to 67.6%.

However, the participation rate for women rose to 56.1% in June, returned to that level in August, then trended lower in the last employment report.

This is likely due to women still being the primary caregivers for families, combined with the current tenuous situation with schools.

According to the Census, retail sales increased 1.9% last month: Here's the table from the report:

Overall, the report is solid. There are six categories that show a Y/Y decline: electronic stores, grocery stores, sporting goods, clothing stores, department stores, and restaurants. Five of these have been supplanted by online purchases. A fifth (grocery stores) is down from a heightened period of activity.

Here are the charts of the topline data:

Total retail sales (left) continue to rise, which is supporting an increase in the Y/Y growth rate (right). The same pattern exists for retail sales ex-autos (bottom two charts).

Unfortunately, industrial production decreased:

The total index decreased 0.6% (top line). Regardless of the classification system, most industrial sectors contracted last month.

The left chart shows the absolute level, which has only regained about half of its pandemic losses, although it has returned to levels from 2016. The Y/Y percentage change (right) is still deeply negative.

Economic conclusion: there is still plenty of data supporting the argument that the worst is over. The big problem now is whether or not growth is slowing. If so, the employment situation becomes more difficult and pronounced.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables:

This is a head-scratching performance table. The QQQ led the way higher - followed by the long end of the treasury market.

That's an alignment that just doesn't happen that often. Larger-cap indexes were up modestly, and small caps were down modestly.

Sector performance this week was modestly bearish with 6/11 sectors moving lower. There is no solid pattern to the table. Defensive sectors are spread throughout the table. But that's about it.

I'll be taking a very deep dive into the ETFs in my weekend ETF Trader and Investor Week in Review. But I'll leave you with these three charts:

Small-caps are still in an uptrend and are above the key level of 159.21.

But the QQQ broke trend on Thursday and is below the recent high of 303.06.

The SPY also broke trend on Thursday and is below the recent high of 357.232.

So, let's wrap this up for the week. The good news is that the indexes were up or down modestly. Considering the volatility of the fundamental backdrop, that isn't that bad. But trend breaks are never good; they indicate weakness. So far, the QQQ and SPY are still in pretty solid shape. But we have a legitimate reason to be worried about next week.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.