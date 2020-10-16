The Headwinds Mount

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Consumer Price Index

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% in September, which was again led by a 6.7% surge in used car and truck prices. The year-over-year rate rose to 1.4%. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, also rose 0.2% in September, and the year-over-year rate held steady at 1.7% Offsetting higher used vehicle prices were declines in the cost o auto insurance, airline tickets, apparel and education.

As a result of the CPI report, we learned that real average hourly earnings rose 4.1% over the past year, but that number is skewed by the loss of millions of low-wage service jobs. As more of these workers are added back to payrolls, the increase in average hourly earnings will decline.

Source: BLS

Industrial Production

Industrial production unexpectedly fell 0.6% in September, which was the first decline in the past five months. Manufacturing slid 0.3% due to a 4% drop in output of motor vehicles and parts. Utility output plunged 5.6%, while mining production rose 1.7%.

This resulted in a 7.3% decline in industrial production on a year-over-year basis, as the recovery has clearly stalled.

Source: Econoday

Unemployment Claims

Initial jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week by 53,000 to 898,000, and the unadjusted number was the largest one-week increase since July. While the number of continuing claims for those on payrolls fell by 1.17 million to 10 million, this is mostly due to people exhausting their six months of eligibility for benefits. As a result, more than 800,000 filed for 13 weeks of additional benefits provided under Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation through the federal government. This is why continuing claims under all programs only declined by approximately 200,000 and remains above 25 million. The labor market recovery appears to have stalled at best, and I see a possibility that we lose jobs on a net basis in the months ahead.

Source: Department of Labor

Retail Sales

Retail sales were surprisingly strong in September, rising 1.9%, which was well above the consensus estimate. The strongest categories were autos and clothing, but the strength was broad based. I suspect that stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits were still boosting spending in September. President Trump replaced the $600 enhanced weekly unemployment benefit with a $300 sum that lasted six weeks and was paid retroactively starting August 1. There was a delay in processing these claims, so most were distributed in lump sums up to $1,800. That clearly impacted retail sales in September, but the stimulus is no more.

Source: Econoday

Conclusion

I fear we are entering a perfect storm for the economy as we begin the fourth quarter. The consensus expects the rate of growth to slow to 4%, but there are several headwinds it has not accounted for today. Additional fiscal stimulus looks very unlikely at this point, which means a loss of more than $50 billion per month in personal income. This obviously leads to a decline in monthly consumer spending figures. At the same time, we are starting to see a second wave of layoffs outside of the service industry, as larger companies reduce staff to cut costs and better position for the new normal

It is the second wave of coronavirus that has me the most concerned, because it will further curtail economic activity, as the weather cools this fall. Outside activities will be limited by the weather, and social distancing restrictions will become paramount indoors as we reach new highs in the daily case count in coming weeks. Many of the service sector jobs that were recovered over the past five months will be lost again. More businesses will close, and additional jobs will be lost. I think it is possible we could see the economy contract between now and year-end.

We borrowed trillions of dollars this summer to support the economy and buy time to contain the pandemic, but we failed to do so. As a result, we will need to borrow even more money to pay for our past mistakes. The longer it takes us to come up with a nationwide strategy that brings this disease under control, or a vaccine that allows consumers to return to normal activities, the more it will cost.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Portfolio Architect is published as an information service. Lawrence Fuller, the publisher, is also the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Advisor, which is unaffiliated with this Marketplace service. While this service includes opinions about buying, selling and holding a wide range of securities, the publisher is not acting as an investment adviser or providing advice or recommendations to any particular subscriber. Any investment recommended should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor or completing your own due diligence. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Mr. Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals or the strategies discussed by will be met.