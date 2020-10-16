Takeaways From Earnings Calls: How Are Big Banks Doing?

The unofficial week 1 of Q3 earnings calls is almost done with big banks like Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley, having reported their numbers this week. So far, 10% of S&P 500 companies have reported and most results are better than expected especially with around 86% of these having reported actual EPS that is above estimates. Seems like beating expectations is not really a surprise anymore. Credit loss provisions are down while the outlook seems better than expected. Furthermore, earnings sentiment also look positive currently seemingly having recovered from the April trough:

Some banks are doing great, Others not so

Banks posted some mixed results. On one hand, you have those that did very well like Goldman Sachs, First Republic Bank, and Morgan Stanley, and on the other are Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of America. The best kid in class this week was Goldman Sachs who blew past earnings and revenues expectations. They record a +30% YoY increase in net revenues, a record quarterly diluted EPS of $9.68 (~2X YoY), and an annualized ROE of 17.5% (highest quarterly ROE since 2010). Goldman outperformed on the basis of their trading desk (asset management revenues were up 71% YoY with equity and debt investments revenues up 139% and 73% YoY ). It was the best of times at Goldman Sachs. Seems like these strong results will not be a one-off. They plan on building up on them for a better future. Here's CFO Stephen Scherr:

...over the course of the year...we have picked up meaningful market share in and among various client sets across all of the businesses in our trading business. This was a very concerted effort on the part of the leadership of that business to go at finding ourselves moving up the ladder in the top 1,000 clients that matter to the trading division. The sustainability of our performance for me is rooted more in the fact that we’ve picked up share gains. We were there for clients particularly during the most volatile moments of the second quarter across all asset classes without withdrawing, and I think it sets us up to capture whatever the opportunity set is on the forward.

On the other hand, the worst kid in baking class this week was CitiGroup who despite beating expectations (expectations were too low anyway plus more S&P 500 companies are beating their EPS estimates anyway so far) had a 7% and 34% drop in revenues and net profit respectively. The main talking point was the $400M fine they received which they booked in operating expenses. We could say it was the worst of times at Citi then. But looking closely, they are not doing too badly though and they are perfectly set up for a better performance ahead. Look at it this way, it is hard that it can get worse than this for them. Good thing is that they are making the changes necessary for this. Here's CEO Mark Corbat:

We continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic extremely well. Credit costs have stabilized, deposits continue to increase and revenues are up 3% year-to-date...Our capital position strengthened during the quarter with our common equity tier one ratio increasing to 11.8% well above our regulatory minimum of 10%. Our tangible book value per share increased to $71.95 up 4% from a year ago, and we remain committed to returning capital to our shareholders over time -

Reduced QoQ provisions for credit losses

Credit loss provisions are down or flat from Q2 for most banks that reported because the outlook seems better than anticipated. Credit-loss provisions for Goldman dropped to $278M from $1.59B in Q2 while those of BoFA fell to $1.4B from $5.1B QoQ. Citi dropped its credit losses from net credit losses dip to $1.9B from $2.2B.They made some very high provisions in Q1 when the outlook was misty and visibility was poor. Our conviction is that now that they are getting a better feel of where the economy is going, they are reducing those numbers to levels that better reflect reality. Don't be fooled though there are expected heavy credit losses in Q4 2020 and FY 2021 as some of that stimulus goes away and moratoriums and deferral period lapse.

...credit quality deteriorated in the third quarter. Our net charge-off ratio was 0.66% in the third quarter, up 11 basis points compared with the second quarter, as higher losses in our commercial and commercial real estate portfolios were partially offset by lower credit card and total other retail net charge-offs - U.S. Bancorp (USB) CEO Andy Cecere Charge-offs across our portfolios remained relatively low and, in fact, were down slightly year on year and quarter on quarter. While we could see an uptick in charge-offs over the next few quarters, given payment relief and government stimulus already provided, and we don’t expect any meaningful increases in charge-offs until the second half of 2021 - JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CFO Jennifer Piepszak ...our losses have been very low...our modifications were largely done in April and May. And so they’re now coming off modification and back to regular payments status. And thus far it looks like we’re at about 90%, have already come back onto their regular payment status. So they’re still in the COVID [indiscernible] book right now, but October already has been a very good start to people just resuming their regular payments - First Republic Bank (FRC.PK) CEO Jim Herbert

Short term cautious, medium to long-term bullish

The outlook is medium-term to long-term positive but very cautious in the near term as they expect credit losses to start hitting home. There are worries heading into Q4 about elections, the trajectory of the virus (cases are rising again in Europe), and LIBOR transition. Yes, the Q3 numbers are spectacular in terms of growth but remember we are in a recession and may not be back to pre-covid levels in a while. The economy will take some time to recover but we are on a good trajectory:

The global economy is going to look a lot like the U.S. It’s going to take some time to recover from this shock. So far so good in terms of the recovery, but a ways to go not only in the U.S. but globally -Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida The powerful rebound in the third quarter still leaves the economy well below its pre-COVID peak, including restaurant sales 15% lower, real GDP 4% lower, and unemployment 7% below pre-COVID levels - Wells Fargo (WFC) CEO Charles W. Scharf any losses that may come out of that, it’s likely going to be in the 2021 calendar period versus something that pops here in the fourth quarter - First Republic Bank CEO Jim Herbert

What makes these banks particularly bullish is that the fundamentals are quite strong and that we may have a vaccine soon. The customers and CEOs are becoming more comfortable in doing business. A more confident consumer is a good base to build an economic recovery upon. We leave you with some hope:

what our data continues to suggest is that we are seeing a return to the fundamentals of generally sound underlying economy - Bank of America Corporation (BAC.PK) CEO Brian Moynihan as you look forward, as you get into next year, there will be a vaccine, there will be therapeutics. The world will continue to open, and everyone is learning how to do it safely, even in today’s environment. And ultimately, that’s what’s going to drive business activity and demand, and that happens will be the beneficiary - Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf

Looking ahead

We are done with banks now which sets up nicely for the rest of the earnings calls. We expect an actual flood of earnings calls as around 91 S&P 500 companies to report in the coming week with financials, healthcare, and materials sectors being highly represented. We can't wait to get our hands on the transcripts! Stay safe meanwhile.

