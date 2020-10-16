We decided not to open any position in BAE Systems, as we believe that other stocks from the defense industry that we hold have a more attractive risk/reward ratio.

Despite being one of the biggest defense contractors in the western hemisphere, we believe that BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) is not an attractive investment in comparison to its peers like Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NOC). Currently, we see several risks that could hurt the company’s earnings power in the near-term, and BAE Systems itself projects its earnings per share for the current fiscal year to be below 2019 levels. For that reason, we decided not to open any position in BAE Systems, as we believe that other stocks from the defense industry that we hold have a more attractive risk/reward ratio.

Lots of Uncertainties Ahead

BAE Systems is a UK-based defense contractor, which develops military equipment in the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services, Air, and Maritime. Air and Electronic Systems are the largest and the most interesting segments of the company since they develop next-generation military air and communication systems for clients around the globe. Despite being a UK-based company, nearly 50% of the company’s contracts are from the United States, while ~20% of contracts are from the UK and ~14% of contracts are from Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year BAE expanded its Electronic Systems portfolio by purchasing several assets of its competitors Raytheon and United Technologies, both of which merged earlier this year and were required to sell some of their businesses to get the approval from the antitrust watchdog. For $1.9 billion BAE purchased a military GPS business and for $275 million it acquired a tactical radio business. At the time of the purchase, the GPS business had more than 1.5 million devices installed on nearly 300 weapon platforms.

Source: BAE Systems

In late July, BAE Systems reported its earnings results for the first half of the year. From January to June, the company’s revenue increased by 4.8%Y/Y to £9.87 billion, while its non-GAAP EPS was £0.19. In addition, at the end of June, the company had a sizable £46.1 billion backlog.

Source: BAE Systems

Despite the fact that BAE Systems has a net debt position of £2.04 billion, its interest coverage ratio is over 5x, which gives the company enough room not to worry much about debt and ensure that its shareholders are taken care of. As of today, BAE Systems continues to pay dividends to its shareholders at a yield of nearly 5% and a payout ratio of 61%. However, at the current price, the company is not undervalued, since it trades in-line with its peers based on major valuation multiples, while at the same time it has slightly lower margins than its peers.

Source: Capital IQ

Despite all of this, we’re not bullish on the company in the near-term. While it’s true that BAE Systems will be able to make more money in the long run from the development of the next generation of air & missiles systems, and electric systems, its growth prospects right now are weak in comparison to other defense contractors. For FY20, the company forecasts its sales to increase only at the low single-digit percentage, while its 2020 EPS will be slightly lower than in 2019 due to the disruption that COVID-19 caused at the beginning of the year, as the company delivered fewer orders than a year before.

In addition, we see several risks, which could hurt the company’s earnings power in the near-term. When it comes to the United States, which is BAE Systems' biggest market, there’s a risk that the Department of Defense will spend less on military equipment orders in the following years, if Joe Biden wins the upcoming presidential election and if the Democratic Party gains control of both chambers of Congress.

As for the United Kingdom, the Brexit saga is still not over yet and Britain once again fights with the European Union over the deal to leave the union. In addition to political risks, which could disrupt the company’s supply chain if both parties don’t reach a deal, we should also not forget that the UK currently has the highest deficit and the highest debt to GDP ratio in decades. Considering that we’re in a midst of a pandemic and a recession at the same time, there’s a risk that the UK will also cut its defense spending in order to decrease the budget deficit in the foreseeable future.

As for Saudi Arabia, which is BAE Systems' third-biggest market, there’s a risk that the number of orders from the region will substantially decrease in the following years. Considering that the historically low prices for oil will stay in the near-term and will not return to its 2019 levels in 2021, the KSA government will decide to also decrease its military spending to improve its financial health. Just recently, Saudi Arabia tripled its value-added tax and announced a number of other austerity measures to save its economy from collapsing

All of this along with the expected decline in EPS makes us believe that now is not the best time to purchase BAE Systems stock. While there’s every reason that the company will be able to create value in the long-term, when the financial situation around the globe improves, the opportunity cost of holding its shares right now is too high in our opinion, especially when we compare it to companies like Lockheed Martin (LMT) or Northrop Grumman (NOC). For that reason, we decided not to open a long position in BAE Systems.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT, NOC, GD, DUAVF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.