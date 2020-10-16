Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is the leading maker of robotic surgical machines. These robots are not self-guided but enable surgeons to better visualize and control their procedures. They also benefit patients because they are often able to operate through smaller incisions, which makes for an easier recovery. This article will examine Intuitive Q3 2020 results, released October 16. Then, I will look at valuation issues. Despite a significant slowing of sales due to the pandemic, Intuitive has a stock price higher than it did in December 2019.

Q3 2020 Intuitive Surgical results

In Q3, Intuitive surgical showed considerable improvement on the results from Q2 but, despite that, did not show year-over-year growth. Revenue was $1.08 billion, up 27% sequentially from $852 million and down 4% from $1.13 billion in the year-earlier quarter. GAAP net income was $314 million, up sequentially from $68 million, and down 21% from $397 million year-earlier. GAAP EPS was $2.60, up sequentially from $0.57 and down 22% from $3.33 year-earlier.

The basic story is that, in Q2, both patients and surgeons were reluctant to schedule surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Q3, this situation improved, though it varied by geographic region, both within the U.S. and globally. The impact varied according to reported segments. Intuitive reports its robot sales, its sales of instruments used in procedures, and services. In Q3, robotic systems sales were $268 million, down 21% y/y, as hospitals delayed purchases. But instrument and accessory revenue was $631 million, up 4% y/y. That number shows that instruments and accessories are the main revenue generator, and that, even when system sales slow, they can produce y/y revenue gains. Services in Q3 were $179 million, down 2% y/y, probably due to hospital budget constraints.

It is also useful to understand what was happening before the pandemic hit. In Q4 2019, overall revenue was up 22% y/y. Systems were up 22%, instruments up 24%, and service up 14%. The high stock price of Intuitive Surgical, despite two consecutive weak quarters, is mostly based on investors assuming that the company will return to historic revenue and profit growth rates when the pandemic ends or is at least minimized. That is counter to the assumption that the economic damage to hospitals from the pandemic will have a significant long-term impact on budgeting for new robotic surgery systems.

It is likely that, in the next few quarters, operations that should have taken place in Q2 or Q3 will get scheduled, resulting in a bump in instrument revenue. It is also possible that some surgeries that would have been done with robotic systems that would have been installed in Q2 or Q3 will be done manually. No one knows what revenue will land where, as there are thousands of decision makers involved. Hospitals that do not offer robotic surgeries tend to lose patients to those that do. That pressure will not relent, but it will press up capital budget limitations.

Valuation

Intuitive Surgical stock is trading towards it 52-week high of $778.83 and way up from its pandemic-driven 52-week low of $360.50. In late December, before the pandemic, it was trading near $600. These price swings represent enormous changes in market capitalization. At the 52-week low, the market cap was near $41.5 million. At the 52-week high, the market cap was near $89.7 billion. That is a $48 billion swing. In a first order analysis, that shows the instability of auction market pricing.

Intuitive Surgical is in the tech sector as much as it is in the healthcare sectors. I find it interesting that a sector built on logic and reason, software logic, and logical electronic circuits, is more prone to bubbles and irrational stock pricing behavior than most other industries. While it has been almost two decades now since the Dot-com Bubble, its psychology still applies, to some degree, in some cases. To tech junkies, the future seems unlimited, and expectations are often built on stories, not profits. Intuitive Surgical has a Star Trek-type medical story that may sway some investors to bid beyond what cold Vulcan calculus would warrant.

I think the cold, logical argument is that the dip price, $360, was realistic. Suppose, in 2021, Intuitive Surgical earnings return to 2019 levels, but we expect good growth going into 2020. 2019 non-GAAP earnings were $12.76 per share. Using the dip price and the year 2019 gives a price to earnings ratio of 28. That is not super high for a growing tech company, but it is for a company with shrinking revenue and profits. In this scenario, any pricing over $360 per share is due to the assumption of a return to rapid growth in the not-to-distant future. So, it is about the story and confidence.

There is more to the Intuitive story than this article can cover. It is always improving its surgical systems and getting them approved for new types of surgery. The popular term AI pops up quite a bit in management presentations. But the term future competition comes up a lot too. Under capitalism, whenever exceptional profits are being made, some other big economic entities will try to swoop in to eat those profits. Intuitive Surgery has an impressive head start on rivals, but that may not make it immune to classic economic forces.

Conclusion

So far, no one has lost money in Intuitive Surgical, at any price, if they held on for long enough. That type of history creates a loyal band of investors who are willing to buy into dips. In terms of creating value, for patients, surgeons, hospitals, and investors, Intuitive is a great company. More than likely, it will return to growth in 2021 after a vaccine allows hospitals to return to normal operations. But I do not think it is going to sell more machines, in 2021, than it planned to sell in 2020. A stock price in the $700 to $800 range assumes a return to substantial y/y growth in 2021. There is too much uncertainty for me to buy that assumption. I have no problems with the company, but that does not mean I have to like the current stock price. As a potential buyer, I do not. I am willing to change my opinion if future results warrant it. Of course, there is some slimmer stock price where the future would look attractive again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.