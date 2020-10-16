Bad news like the lack of a stimulus package and the rising cases of COVID-19 in both Europe and the U.S. continue to block the SPY from reaching the old high.

As you can see on the weekly chart below, the SPY signals have turned up, reaching for the old high at $357.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) keeps reaching for the old high, and bad news on the stimulus and virus fronts continue to stop it from reaching its goal. It will keep trying until the buyers are exhausted or a new stimulus package and/or election results catapult the SPY to a new high. Considering the bad news, the uncertainty surrounding the election and the wild statements about not accepting the results of the election, the SPY is actually showing positive Demand signals on the weekly chart.

Let’s look at those signals:

You can see the Demand improving in these signals and that Demand is fueling the continuous attempts to reach $357, the old high. It would take a significant negative surprise, such as the Republican Senate voting down the negotiated Pelosi/Mnuchin stimulus package to change this. Right now, the market still expects that the delayed stimulus package will eventually pass both the House and the Senate. Trump has already indicated he wants a bill larger than either the House or the Senate proposals. If you can believe that, it means that he will sign whatever bill is passed.

The increasing virus cases still have not reached the so called “second wave” level of this pandemic. If it does, that will take the market down, as will the failure to pass a stimulus package. The market does not see either one of these negatives happening and continues to reach for the old high.

The market has decided that it can live with the election results no matter who wins. Democrats, as shown by Pelosi’s House Bill, are willing to spend a lot more than the stingy Republican Senate counter proposal, so the market likes that aspect of a possible Democratic win. It looks as if the Republican Senate is more interested in getting a new Supreme Court judge than helping Trump get re-elected. McConnell has the votes for a new judge, but not for Pelosi’s House stimulus package. It looks like we will have a Trump Supreme Court, but not a Trump presidency in 2021 according to the polls. Trump believes he can turn the tide in the last week before the election, as he did in 2016. The market doesn’t seem too concerned if he loses.

As we can see in the daily SPY chart, the bad news has turned signals down, but these signals can turn unexpectedly from day to day. That is why we want to use the trend shown on the weekly chart. If the bad news gets worse, it will show up on the weekly chart. The bad news shown on the daily chart below has yet to show up on the weekly chart. When it does, we will change our view on where the SPY seems to be headed.

The dropping Demand shown on the above daily chart can also be seen in the 20-day bar chart we have for SPY Demand, and the dropping Demand shown for some big name stocks shown on our daily “Chat Room” report. For purposes of our analysis, we are only interested in the 20-day bar chart for Demand and Supply shown on the report below. You can see the green bars of Demand dropping for the SPY and some stocks on the list.

In addition to the drop in the green bars of Demand for SPY, shown above, the same thing is happening to these stocks: Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Advanced Micro (NASDAQ:AMD), UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Also, you can see the green bars of Demand dropping for these ETFs: Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK), QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ), and Dow Index (NYSEARCA:DIA). This is a short-term indicator, leading us to think there is more weakness in the coming days. Let us know if you would like to receive our daily Chat Room report.

Conclusion

The SPY has not yet given up on trying to reach the old high at $357, but short term, in the coming days, the SPY and other big name stocks and ETFs show dropping Demand. Our weekly chart is not showing that weakness yet, but when it does, then game over for this assault on the old high. A new stimulus package would probably take the SPY to a new high. However, it seems like the Republicans in the Senate don’t have the votes to approve the House stimulus bill.

Making money in the market is so easy. KISS! Use the computer generated Buy signals! (And Sell signals.) Emotion free and effortless.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OR SHORT ANY LISTED over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.