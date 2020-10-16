I remain fairly confident that betting on small caps today will pay off over time, but only if one can commit to a multi-year investment horizon.

Reversion to the mean and the eventual economic recovery suggest that now may be a good time to bet on the underdog.

I have been keeping an eye on small-cap stocks for the past few weeks. While the group has performed poorly for the past couple of years relative to the broad large-cap indices, I believe that now may be a good time to start considering shifting exposure to the underdogs.

A quick look at the Russell 2000

In my analysis below, I look at the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM). This highly-liquid, low-cost fund (average traded volume of 22 million shares per day and annual expense ratio of 19 bps) tracks shares of a couple thousand small public US companies with a median market cap of less than $1 billion. These stocks are more heavily concentrated in the healthcare and industrial sectors, at an allocation ratio of 21% and 15%, respectively. However, not a single name accounts for more than 60 bps of the total assets.

I particularly like this summary of the benchmark, provided by Investopedia:

Many regard the Russell 2000 as an important bellwether of the American economy because it measures the performance of smaller, domestically focused businesses.

Bullish reason #1: diversification

Anecdotally, and especially in the past couple of months, I have noticed how the Russell 2000 has been performing somewhat independently from the tech-rich, high-growth Nasdaq index. To be fair, both groups of stocks have moved very much in lockstep during times of distress, especially between mid-February and mid-March and in September. But, in August, for example, the daily returns produced by the Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq had opposite signs (one positive and the other negative) half of the trading days.

The graph below provides a visual representation based on more precise data analysis. This chart represents the moving six-month correlation between the daily returns of IWM and the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq, over the past five years. Generally, both are correlated at a fairly high average rate of 0.76. But since early September, this number has dropped quickly to 0.58 - levels not seen since January 2018.

What this means, in practical terms, is that adding some small-cap exposure to a portfolio that is dominated by large-cap, growth (e.g. tech) stocks can help to reduce portfolio risk without passing up on too much upside potential. This has been true over the long run, when replacing a mere one-fourth of the exposure to the Nasdaq with small cap stocks would have made large drawdowns more bearable (by five percentage points during the Great Recession and eight percentage points during the dot-com bubble burst) and reduced volatility. The diversification benefit could be noticeable once again, now that correlations have pulled back considerably.

Bullish reason #2: expected outperformance

I don't usually rely too much on mean-reversion assumptions to make my investment decisions. In fact, I often ignore the possibility when the imbalance seems too modest to warrant much attention. However, I think that the dynamic between small-cap and large-cap growth stocks has been noteworthy lately.

The graph below depicts the difference in trailing three-year returns between the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000. The higher the number, the more the tech-rich index had outperformed small cap over the previous 36 months.

Clearly, the dot-com exuberance of the late 1990s made history - both on the way up and on the way down. Apart from that unique period of time, the Nasdaq had outperformed the Russell 2000 over a three-year period by a maximum of 34 percentage points, in early 2016. This was the case until 2020, when a new record of 75 percentage points was set in early September. Today, the difference remains high, at 68 percentage points.

Historically, and without exception, every time that the Russell 2000 underperformed the Nasdaq by more than 55 percentage points in the previous three years, it outperformed in the following three years - in some cases by as much as 60 percentage points.

It is hard for me to imagine that small-cap stocks will continue to underperform large-cap growth over a multi-year period of time. This is especially true if one considers that (1) we are still in the middle of a pandemic and early innings of a global recession, and (2) small cap tends to eventually outperform other groups of stocks on the way out of an economic downcycle, or just ahead of it.

Reason to be careful

The counterargument to my last point above is that, even if I am correct about mean reversion, the exact timing remains a question mark. Holding on to a somewhat contrarian position today that favors the underdog (i.e. small cap) is likely to test the resolve and patience of investors.

A final solution to the COVID-19 crisis and definitive economic recovery, both of which highly bullish for small cap investing, do not seem imminent. Between now and then, large-cap growth could continue to rush ahead, especially because stay-at-home stocks have become the new safe havens in the equities market.

I remain fairly confident that betting on small caps today will pay off over time. However, for anyone with a time horizon of less than three years in mind, the bet could be less appealing - and the probability of failure, higher.

