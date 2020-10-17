SandRidge needs oil and NGL prices to improve before its production levels fall too much (compared to fixed components of lease operating and G&A expenses).

Mid-$50s oil would allow it to get to nearly $80 million in cash on hand by the end of 2023, along with giving it the option of developing its assets.

However, it may be generating less than $10 million in positive cash flow in harvest mode by 2024.

SandRidge may end up with $40 million in cash on hand by the end of 2023 in harvest mode at current strip prices.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) may stay in harvest mode for an indefinite period, as its assets appear to need mid-$50s or better oil to deliver decent returns. This report is an attempt to look at how SandRidge would do in harvest mode with a minimal capex budget.

SandRidge can potentially end up with over $1 per share in cash on hand by the end of 2023. However, I don't consider its stock to be a bargain since it also has significant asset retirement obligations and minimal development potential at mid-$40s oil. Owners of SandRidge stock will want a return to mid-$50s or better oil before its production levels decrease too much.

Notes On Production Levels

SandRidge's original 2020 guidance called for average 2020 oil production to decline by around 40% and average 2020 total production to decline by around 25% from Q4 2019 levels with a $25 million to $30 million capex budget.

SandRidge's current full year guidance suggests (at guidance midpoint) that its 2H 2020 oil production will average around 53% below 2H 2019 oil production. Meanwhile, 2H 2020 production of NGLs and natural gas are expected to average 38% and 43% below 2H 2019 levels, respectively.

2021 Outlook

Here is a scenario where SandRidge minimizes capex and sees 2021 oil production falling 40% from 2020 levels and 2021 production of natural gas and NGLs falling 30% from 2020 levels.

This assumes current strip prices ($42.50 NYMEX oil and $3.07 NYMEX natural gas) along with negative $4 oil differentials and negative $1.25 natural gas differentials.

SandRidge's acquisition of the ORRI assets from SandRidge Mississippian Trust II may add another $2 million in cash flow in 2021 based on current strip prices.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,140,000 $38.50 $44 NGLs 1,540,000 $11.00 $17 Natural Gas 15,050,000 $1.92 $29 ORRI From SDRMU $2 Hedge Value -$5 Total Revenue $87

If SandRidge has a minimal $5 million capex budget (for workovers and minor projects), it would end up with around $55 million in cash expenditures, resulting in $32 million in positive cash flow in 2021.

SandRidge's lease operating expenses are estimated at $35 million in this model. This is a bit under $7 per BOE, which is higher than the sub-$6 per BOE that it was doing in August 2020. However, the $35 million does represent a 22% reduction from the $45 million run rate it was doing in August 2020. Given that there is a fixed component to lease operating expenses, this appears to be a reasonable estimate.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $35 Production Taxes $6 Cash General & Administrative $8 Interest Expense $1 Capital Expenditures $5 Total $55

2022 Outlook

For 2022, I've modeled that SandRidge's oil production will decline by a further 25%, while its production of natural gas and NGLs declines by 18% in the model.

At current strip prices of $43.25 NYMEX oil and $2.72 NYMEX natural gas (and the same differentials), SandRidge would deliver $69 million in revenue.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 855,000 $39.25 $34 NGLs 1,262,800 $12.00 $15 Natural Gas 12,341,000 $1.47 $18 ORRI From SDRMU $2 Total Revenue $69

If SandRidge can reduce its lease operating expenses further to $30 million per year, then it would end up with $48 million in cash expenditures, resulting in $21 million in positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $30 Production Taxes $5 Cash General & Administrative $8 Interest Expense $0 Capital Expenditures $5 Total $48

2023 Outlook

For 2023, I've modeled that SandRidge's oil production will decline by another 20%, while its production of natural gas and NGLs declines by 15%.

At current 2023 strip prices of $44 NYMEX oil and $2.53 NYMEX natural gas (again with the same differentials), SandRidge would deliver $54 million in revenue.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 684,000 $40.00 $27 NGLs 1,073,380 $12.50 $13 Natural Gas 10,489,850 $1.28 $13 ORRI From SDRMU $1 Total Revenue $54

Assuming a further reduction in lease operating expenses to $26 million, it would end up with $43 million in cash expenditures, resulting in $11 million in positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $26 Production Taxes $4 Cash General & Administrative $8 Interest Expense $0 Capital Expenditures $5 Total $43

Effect On Cash Balance

Thus, from 2021 to 2023, SandRidge may be able to generate $64 million in positive cash flow while operating in harvest mode. SandRidge had $12 million in net debt at the end of Q2 2020, pro forma for its ORRI acquisition and headquarters divestiture. It may be able to eliminate that debt by the end of 2020, assuming no change in working capital.

SandRidge's accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities were $24 million greater than its accounts receivables and prepaid expenses at the end of Q2 2020. That's something that needs to be accounted for when doing harvest mode calculations.

Thus, SandRidge may end up with $40 million in cash on hand and no debt by the end of 2023 with these harvest mode calculations. This is approximately $1.12 per share. SandRidge would be generating under $10 million per year in positive cash flow at current strip prices in 2024 if it continues in harvest mode, so it may take until around 2026 before it can accumulate cash equivalent to its current market cap. SandRidge also had $75 million in asset retirement obligations at last report.

SandRidge may be able to generate a higher cash balance by further reducing capex and cash G&A costs. For example, a reduction in these items from $13 million per year to $8 million per year would increase SandRidge's cash on hand to around $55 million by the end of 2023, or approximately $1.54 per share.

Conclusion

SandRidge Energy does have the ability to generate a decent amount of cash in harvest mode at current strip prices. However, it may take a bit over five years for it to accumulate cash equivalent to its current market cap, while it also has substantial asset retirement obligations.

An improvement of $10 to oil strip prices and $4 to realized NGL prices would help SandRidge significantly, as that would add around $39 million ($1.09 per share) in cash flow from 2021 to 2023 as well as give it some development potential again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.